The Art Of Making Decisions: 4 Simple Habits Of Naturally Good Decision Makers

We often forget the importance of making a decision. We keep worrying and asking questions about whether we did enough or whether we are going to make the right decisions or not. But how do we understand whether a decision was right or wrong? Is it possible that what seems right to us may be wrong to someone else? Do we risk losing everything over a decision?

What sets good decision makers apart is the handful of habits they've incorporated into their lives. These habits are learnable and can help you train yourself to choose wiser and worry less.

Here are four simple habits of naturally good decision makers:

1. They pause to consider if a choice will move them forward

More often than not, we know what’s best for us. So, ask yourself whether going forward with this decision is right for you. Will it help you grow? Is it worth paying attention to it? If so, then go with it. You can handle the consequences, because it’s worth it.

Our instincts or sixth sense, whatever you may call it, tells us what needs to be done. You know that noise talking at the back of your head, that’s the one. It will guide you through what’s right or wrong. Listen to it. I promise you, 90 percent of the time, it's right, and we knew it all along.

Asking this encourages a broader perspective, making you consider all potential outcomes, impacts on others, and even your own coping mechanisms if the decision doesn't go as planned. One study recommended listing the pros and cons of different options to gain a grounded perspective that balances your gut feelings with logical reasoning.

2. They have patience and reflect before deciding

fizkes / Shutterstock

We don’t know how our decisions are going to play out, so patience is key here. How often did we just take a decision in haste and didn’t see it through, and took another one instead? Most of the time! Don’t do that. Patience and faith can go a long way. So, be calm and see what happens next.

Impatient decisions are more likely to be influenced by strong emotions like frustration or anxiety. Research on calculation in decision making found that taking time to be patient allows for emotional regulation, which prevents these feelings from clouding judgment and leading to impulsive actions.

3. They consult with a trusted friend

We all have our most trusted advisor whenever we are in trouble and need help. And it’s always a great idea to take advice from your friends or someone you trust and then make decisions based on that advice or suggestions.

Your friends know you, and they can help. So, never hesitate to ask for help. A 2017 study demonstrated that people make wiser choices when they reflect on their own problems as if they were someone else's. Friends can help promote this 'third-person perspective' and guide you through your personal biases toward a more rational decision.

4. They keep a journal to record their thoughts

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

Some of us are less open to the world than others. When we need someone to talk to and just cannot trust anyone to share the burden, a journal goes a long way.

I’ve been writing since I was in the fourth grade, and I just wrote how I felt about things. Over the years, it has helped me grow and evolve. So, if you can’t talk to someone, write down all the things in your journal, all that you feel, all that you want. See if it helps. I’m sure it will.

Life gives us lessons, and some of them might not be something we had asked for. But I assure you that all of them were important. That heartbreak, that lost friend, that difficult sibling — those were important too. Embrace all the lessons that life is offering, and it won’t be so hard.

Even with being extra careful and going the extra mile, our decisions turn out to be wrong. We thought it would have worked out well, but it doesn’t. That’s fine. That’s only being human. Don’t be so hard on yourself. You will figure it all out.

