Women Who Have Studied People From A Young Age & Can Read You Like A Book Usually Have These 11 Rare Traits

Especially in our world that’s making people more selfish and isolated, being an observer who notices small things about people’s energy can be a true gift. Not only do these people show up better for those who don’t know how to ask for help, but they have a level of intuition in every aspect of their lives that leads to greater fulfillment and meaning.

Women who have studied people from a young age and can read you like a book usually have certain rare traits they've developed over years of positive and negative experiences. Even if childhood trauma or adversity prompted their observant, quiet behaviors, they have a sense of resilience and magic about them today that truly makes life worth living.

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Women who have studied people from a young age and can read you like a book usually have these 11 rare traits

1. They’re introverted and quiet

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Even if being an introvert and appreciating alone time feels like a relatively common personality trait, people who truly embody the most admirable parts of silence are rarer than they seem. Of course, alone time boosts our well-being, and staying quiet while listening during conversations makes people feel heard and seen, but simply being observant and appreciating quietness amid a world of stimulation can give people an entirely new perspective.

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Especially for introverted women who’ve spent their lives soaking up social interactions and sitting on the sidelines, they’re naturally observant as adults. They know how to read people because they’re already naturally tapped into and cognizant of social energy, both internally and in others.

2. They’re intuitive

Women are often wired in their brains for intuitive thinking and quick decisions, according to psychiatrist Judith Orloff, but rare women act on and trust their gut instincts in an entirely different way. They’ve figured out, with a lifetime of observation and reading people’s energy, how to lean on their own instincts and trust their own compass.

Even if the average person prefers to seek attention or make snap judgments about people rooted in their own insecurities, these rare women can read people accurately without any internal bias. Their self-trust is a guiding pillar in life.

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3. They remember small details

Whether it’s someone’s name they just met or a passing struggle someone mentioned in a previous conversation, women who study and read people intentionally often remember the small details others forget. Of course, part of this memory is rooted in their own intentionality, but in many situations, it makes other people feel powerfully seen, validated, and valued.

While most people who simply observe and overhear conversations are less likely to remember small details, these women’s intentional effort in showing up for other people, even if it’s just reading into their energy by actively listening, promotes better memory over their lives.

4. They prefer deep conversations

Many people truly appreciate and yearn for deeper conversations and more meaningful interactions, even with strangers, according to a study published by the American Psychological Association. Despite that, our age of loneliness continues to thrive, especially amongst distractions and self-centered attitudes that prevent people from being fully present with others.

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However, rare women who read people’s energy and study the cues that others miss are far more likely to both prefer and act on their desire for meaningful interactions. On a selfish level, it boosts their own happiness, but they also provide a safe space for others to feel seen and heard.

5. They notice patterns quickly

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Women who are always present with others and observant in social settings are more likely to piece together dots and notice patterns quickly. They’re not shocked when someone does something selfish or when a friend turns out to be a bad person, because they sense energy and intentions before other people have a chance to notice the true evidence of action.

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While it’s a relatively under-researched part of our human experience, this ability to notice the feelings and energies of emotions is a real thing. From excitement in the air to noticing when someone’s sad without necessarily noticing body language or social cues, it’s women and people who’ve studied and practiced this art through making connections that do it well.

6. They don’t open up instantly

Many women who have been observing people and interactions for their entire lives aren’t necessarily guarded, but they’re protective of their energy. They’ve seen people be manipulative and have noticed kindness being taken advantage of, so they’re careful about waiting until they feel secure enough to fully and truly trust.

While it often takes bids of honesty and kindness for them to eventually open up, it’s this thoughtful level of trust that truly adds value to their life and boosts their well-being.

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7. They’re private

Rather than oversharing with everyone they meet and trying to seek attention to cope with internal insecurities, truly intuitive, secure women instead keep their lives private. They may have productive conversations and act with empathy, but when it comes to trust and vulnerability, they’re relatively picky and intentional with who they let their guards down for.

Especially considering oversharing often creates unnecessary emotional burdens and disconnection in conversations, despite offering an instant, misleading kind of connection, these women end up boasting more secure connections and relationships because of their privacy.

8. They’re protective of themselves

Whether it’s a kind of guardedness rooted in past trauma or an emotional intentionality shaped by their self-assuredness and confidence, women who’ve studied people and read energy may be using it to protect themselves. They don’t let anyone in out of proximity, and they certainly don’t tolerate misbehavior, because they have boundaries and standards around the energy they keep nearby.

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They know that negative energy from people and places is often contagious, so they’re careful about being observant before they trust.

9. They don’t ignore red flags

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While avoidance in the face of disrespect and tolerating misbehavior is sometimes a defense mechanism to avoid truly tapping into complex emotions, a study published in the Consulting and Clinical Psychology journal found that avoiding these things only amplifies a person’s stress and anxiety.

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Even if ignoring things and pushing away doubt creates a fleeting sense of comfort, at some point, the suppressed fear and frustration they’re feeling will bubble up and create a more destabilizing internal picture. Women who’ve studied people and understand how to read emotions don’t ignore red flags, not only to protect their own peace, but because they’re too observant to turn a blind eye.

10. They’re hypervigilant

While hypervigilance is often a trait associated with past trauma, most women, regardless of their past experiences, have adopted a kind of intentionality in navigating the world out of necessity. Whether it’s physical safety or emotional boundaries, they have to exist in a place of constant observation to protect themselves in a society that urges them to be passive and agreeable.

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They’ve been forced to learn how to pick up on small, energetic cues and study people, because missing someone’s red flags can be more dangerous than it may be for the average man.

11. They notice when people are left out

Especially if a woman’s observant behaviors and intuition come from feeling misunderstood or like an outsider for most of their life, chances are she’s going to be incredibly tuned in when she notices someone feeling left out. They understand the social cues and body language of this loneliness better than anyone, and can empathize quickly with someone who’s struggling to be seen.

Especially having experienced a kind of social pain that sticks with a person, even after they’ve found their people, it’s impossible for these women to ignore the signals that someone needs support or attention.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.