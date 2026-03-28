People Who Sleep Too Much & Cry Over Small Things Usually Have These 11 Distinct Reasons

While everyone's experiences with sleep, mental health, and emotions are completely different, the kinds of things that most of us have faced at one time or another, like chronic stress, being overworked, or struggling with a life-altering experience, can explain changes in behavior.

For people who sleep too much and cry over small things, they usually have distinct reasons for their behavior shifts. Of course, experiences of depression and hypersensitivity are commonly associated with sleep changes and heightened emotional reactions, but there are millions of other things that could also prompt these shifts.

Advertisement

People who sleep too much and cry over small things usually have these 11 distinct reasons

1. Their nervous system is stuck in survival mode

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Whether it's prompted by chronic stress or a mental health struggle that's bringing up feelings of constant anxiety, if someone's nervous system is dysregulated and stuck in "survival mode," they may be more exhausted and emotionally reactive than they typically are. Their bodies and minds are constantly searching for threats and dangers, even during mundane moments of everyday life, which not only exhausts them but also sabotages the time they could use to rest and relax.

Advertisement

Especially right before bed, when the average person winds down and prepares for sleep, this quietness can hit a nerve for people in survival mode, pushing them toward distractions that make it harder to fall asleep. So, if they're compensating with sleeping late and during the day, when things feel less quietly dangerous, there's a chance they're stuck in "fight or flight."

2. They suppress complex emotions

Not only does suppressing complex emotions you don't want to address cause more emotional reactivity and general exhaustion, but a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology also found that it can emphasize the negative experiences in someone's life and push away small joys and positivity.

So, if someone's sleeping more often or crying in random moments, there's a chance it's because of all the complex struggles and emotions they've been pushing away. They don't simply go away because someone decides not to experience them, but bubble up at unexpected, inconvenient times.

Advertisement

3. They're depressed

Considering sleep disorders are often a common symptom of depression, and disproportionate emotional reactions and general sensitivity are common for people struggling with their mental health, it's not surprising that a depressed person sleeps and cries more often.

They have so much inner turmoil inside, often without the coping skills or behaviors to address them, that even small moments with others spark intense emotions and feelings. Their sleep might feel like the only "safe place" to avoid the struggles of the day, and if they're struggling to get out of bed, being there could be their new normal.

4. They're avoiding something

While society and our productivity culture often urge us to suppress emotions in favor of outcomes, the truth is that this kind of avoidance only leads to more burnout and anxiety. So, if someone's more exhausted than normal and crying over small things, it could be a manifestation of all the things they've been avoiding or pushing down inside.

Advertisement

While avoiding something, whether it's a complex emotion or a hard conversation, can offer a fleeting sense of comfort in the moment, a study from Consulting and Clinical Psychology found that these behaviors only amplify the stress and anxiety of the thing they're avoiding.

5. They're burnt out and exhausted

Bits And Splits | Shutterstock

Burnout may be caused by overwork and stressful routines, but according to a study from the Journal of International Medical Research, it's an emotional experience. Not only does it often spark emotional reactivity and big emotions that have been previously suppressed by busyness, but it also creates a poor sleep schedule where people may experience chronic fatigue.

Advertisement

So, if someone's working too much or holding too many obligations without support, there's a chance their sleeping schedule and emotional responses are being directly impacted by their inner exhaustion and burnout.

6. They're incredibly sensitive

Many highly empathetic, sensitive people are more easily overstimulated by the parts of daily life that the average person can overlook, according to a Scientific Reports study. Whether it's taking on other people's intense emotions or struggling to say "no" at the expense of their own energy, they often end the day feeling completely overwhelmed, both emotionally and physically.

To cope with this overstimulation and general exhaustion, crying and sleeping are common practices. They can feel the emotional release that comes from a good cry, while resting and recharging their bodies through sleep, even if they need more than the average person.

Advertisement

7. They're grieving

Grief is an incredibly difficult, personal, and elusive experience, especially in our culture, where it's rarely spoken about. People can feel lonely, experience shifts in their quality of rest at night, and even start experiencing mental health struggles they've never faced before.

It feels impossible to manage amid all the struggles and mundane tasks of daily life, which is why manifestations of grief, such as sleeping more often and crying at random times, are common. People need to cope in the way that works for them, and if, for a period of their life, sleeping all the time is how they craft a sense of peace, that's how they're going to grieve.

8. They feel misunderstood

According to a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, feeling misunderstood in life often predicts lower life satisfaction, more stress, and lower motivation. So, while it might seem like a subtle part of daily life, if someone's constantly being rejected or excluded from the communities they're yearning to belong in, it can severely impact their emotional and general well-being.

Advertisement

The pain of being misunderstood and ostracized can feel severe, especially for someone who has always felt lonely and like an outsider in their own skin. Sleeping too much or crying often may be their only means of coping, even if they create a spiral of unhappiness and isolation.

9. They have unresolved trauma

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Even if it's easy in the moment to push away complex feelings and hide from the effects of trauma on your life, unresolved trauma can quickly spiral into a million poor coping strategies and experiences. From suffering with loneliness and toxic relationships after a tumultuous childhood to feeling chronically insecure, people who leave their trauma unresolved may be more emotionally reactive and dysregulated.

Advertisement

So, if someone's sleeping to avoid the manifestations of pent-up trauma or falling apart emotionally at random times throughout the day, there's a chance they're still holding onto pain and past experiences that are draining them completely.

10. They struggle with setting boundaries

Whether it's expectations to guide their bedtime routines and sleeping habits or a struggle with protecting their empathetic energy when someone around them is struggling, having poor boundaries in life can quickly encourage people to take on burdens that aren't theirs.

Advertisement

From feeling responsible for managing their friends' emotions to taking on stress from the state of the world, people who struggle with setting boundaries are taking on things that aren't meant for them. They're draining their energy and sabotaging their peace, which prompts exhaustion and emotional reactivity.

11. They don't know how to ask for help

If someone's struggling to ask for help, whether it's from insecurity or a sense of control, chances are they're suffering in silence. If they don't have a "safe place" with other people or relationships where they can openly seek support, sleeping all the time may be their only form of emotional and physical respite.

When they are awake, they're struggling with daily routines alongside emotional turmoil, random crying fits, and complex emotions bubbling up, and it's their norm.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.