16 Habits That Will Make You 99% Richer In Less Than One Year

According to a survey by Fidelity Investments, approximately 80% of people who have a net worth of $1 million or more did it without a trust fund or inheritance. And Tim Corley, author of "Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals," says, "It's often two or three habits that separate the wealthy from those who are financially challenged."

And your habits do play into whether you're "rich" or "poor." It turns out that many millionaires soar financially because of their daily habits. If you're one of the motivated individuals who wants to reach a good financial standing, there are certain habits to work into your daily life.

Here are 16 everyday habits that will make you richer in less than one year

1. Say 'no' more often

Christina Morillo | Pexels

When you say "no" to all the wasteful things that come into your life, you have a lot more time to accomplish what you want. And removing all that stress and anxiety is necessary for success and, therefore, wealth.

Not only is saying no more often an essential part of career development, but it contributes to improved mental health, self-esteem, and the ability to set boundaries.

Advertisement

2. Love harder

Omar Lopez | Unsplash

Nobody makes it to the top of a career or financial ladder without the help of their loved ones. Ensure that loving your family and friends is part of your everyday life.

This is the only thing worth surrounding yourself with. It's the fuel for your ideal muscle. If you have the vision to spread love around the world, you can certainly become successful.

Advertisement

3. Make mistakes

Kyle Broad | Unsplash

Mistakes are an important part of success. In fact, studies have found that failure is an "essential prerequisite" to success, concluding that people who tried again after learning from their errors were more likely to achieve their goals.

So, study your mistakes as much as possible. Don't be afraid to make mistakes, either, because if you're doing so, it means you're developing something new. When muscles fail they rebuild stronger, just like failing a few times leads to greater personal growth.

Advertisement

4. Plant metaphorical seeds

Bruce Dixon | Unsplash

In a metaphorical sense, 1% of the seeds turn into 50% of a flower. So, plant as many seeds as possible. Think of your mind as a garden, where whatever you plant will grow if you nurture it enough.

What you put into the universe will come back to you, so be sure to remain positive as you "plant" these seeds. Remember that change is good, and it will bring you closer to what you want.

5. Be around people who are kind to you

Joel Muniz | Unsplash

If you're surrounded by the people who love you and are kind to you, they can give you positive energy. However, be aware of being around people who make you unhappy with their lack of empathy.

Research has shown that kindness goes a long way, according to a survey. Of those surveyed, 89% said they felt better when showing others kindness, and 90% agreed that receiving an act of kindness made them feel good.

When you feel good about yourself, you're more likely to use that confidence to propel yourself forward. And it's an amazing thing for increasing your wealth.

Advertisement

6. Don't make excuses

Kate Bezzubets | Unsplash

Blaming others or certain situations can feel draining. If you blame others for your losses, you lose yourself somewhere. Similarly, complaining about your shortcomings does nothing for you.

Don't give excuses for anything, whether it's related to your personal or professional life. Instead, embrace your "failures" or mistakes head-on, understanding that taking accountability will bring you one step closer to success.

7. Stop rushing yourself

Claudia Barbosa | Pexels

Everyone has their own time frame in which they achieve success. But as for "overnight successes," they simply don't exist; sometimes, it can take 10–20 years to get there. But you'll only reach that level if you celebrate small successes along the way.

Stop thinking that you can achieve your ambitions in a matter of hours. After all, greatness takes time.

Advertisement

8. Ask questions

Brooke Cagle | Unsplash

There are more questions than answers, but opportunities are often buried in the questions. Truly successful people looking to improve their financial and emotional wealth take the time to ask questions any chance they can.

If you can ask yourself questions again and again about different topics, as well as asking anyone around, you learn something amazing daily. And because there's power and value in seeking knowledge, you're getting closer by the day to what you desire.

9. Write down 10 ideas every day

Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels

There are incredible benefits to writing down multiple ideas each day, including improving your creativity, productivity, and problem-solving skills. So, when you write down 10 ideas every day, it actually turns into a superpower.

Do this for six months straight and you will see just how great the results can be. Let those ideas empower you to keep pushing forward towards success.

Advertisement

10. Follow up

Daniel Thomas | Unsplash

Many people are shy about responding to people, whether it's a call, text, or email. But rather than being lazy, people who want to get things done respond within a day with an idea on the next step.

Make it a part of your daily habits and you'll find that your productivity and sense of self increases ten-fold.

11. Solve difficult gratitude problems

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels

If you can find a diamond in the mud, you're going to end up with a lot of diamonds in life. Apply that same logic to your daily life and watch as you achieve your goals.

Every wealthy person has the amazing talent of problem-solving for gratitude. They can deal amazingly with each new challenge. It shows that you're not only resilient, but that you have the intelligence and skills to move past difficult situations.

Advertisement

12. Give 1% more each day

Anastasia Shuraeva | Pexels

Whatever you want to get better at, do 1% more each day. Because 1% every day, compounded, is 3,800% a year!

The only thing that matters is your consistency. If you're consistent with the things you're doing right now, you move closer to success and wealth. Don't be afraid to put in a little more effort in your everyday life, whether it's for work, for family, or even your self-care routine.

Advertisement

13. Stay present

Brooke Cagle | Unsplash

When you stay in the present moment, only worrying about right now, you're doing yourself a huge favor. Mindfulness like this has been shown to boost self-awareness and bring greater joy to your life.

So, instead of regretting actions from the past and wasting your time, focus on right now. Don't let regret and anxiety steal energy from the future. Instead, do the things that you were planning on doing now.

Advertisement

14. Sleep well

Thirdman | Pexels

Sleep rejuvenates brain cells. It heals the body and reduces anxiety. It's easy to forget how essential sleep is to our mental and physical health, but getting a good night's rest every night, consistently, is important in becoming richer and successful.

Make sleep a priority in your life. Because when you wake well-rested and alert, you're ready to do your best work.

15. Prioritize your health

ShotPot | Pexels

As they say, health is wealth. While making your way to the top of the proverbial "ladder," taking care of yourself should be non-negotiable.

You can't get rich from the bed of the hospital or even a grave. So, make it a point to stay healthy and eat well. Whether it's with a workout regimen or eating foods that improve your emotional health, if you don't have well-being, you have nothing.

Advertisement

16. Do one thing every day that you enjoyed as a kid

Tim Gouw | Pexels

When you look back on the things you loved to do as a kid, it likely fills you with joyful reminiscence. But now that you're a grown adult, it's difficult to find that same happiness.

Fortunately, you can use this nostalgia as fuel to power your life. You can increase your mental strength and make positivity a part of your daily life. So, don't be afraid to think about the past, knowing that a younger you would be proud.

Aman Mishra is a student, writer, YouTuber, and psychology enthusiast. His work has been published on Medium, Financial Express, and Techstreet Now, as well as others.