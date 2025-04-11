The Music You Listen To While Working Might Be Why You Feel Like You Can’t Get Anything Done, According To Study

Whether you're working the floor at a retail store or sifting through papers at a desk, a new study suggests you may want to start paying more attention to the music that's playing in the background — it may just be the reason you feel like you can't get anything done.

The new study out of Ohio State University found that when the background music you're hearing while you work doesn’t match your individual needs, it can wreak havoc on your productivity. That means if your office plays soft elevator music or the coffee shop you're working remotely at features an eclectic mix that doesn't suit your vibe, it's gonna mess with your focus.

Advertisement

Listening to music while working isn't a novel concept. In many instances, it can help keep you engaged, especially when it's music you have a connection with. However, if you're trying to focus and the beats don't vibe, and your productivity crumbles, it's not just a personal gripe — it's science.

Researchers found that certain background music can lead to mental fatigue, frustration, and a decrease in overall productivity.

SUWANNAR KAWILA | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Kathleen Keeler, the lead researcher, summed it up best: “Music that doesn’t fit what an employee needs to feel energized, manage emotions, and focus on tasks can have a real negative impact.” In other words, that classical playlist you’ve been listening to as your background soundtrack might be slowly draining your will to live … or at least your will to work.

The study found that some people have a more difficult time tuning out distractions like music they don't like.

It’s no secret that some people can focus through almost anything — whether it’s the hum of a busy coffee shop or a toddler tantrum in the background. But others? Not so much. That’s because some people have a knack for tuning out or, as researchers coined it, screening out distractions, while others, researchers called non-screeners, struggle to block out background noise.

For non-screeners, music that doesn't align with their needs isn’t just a minor annoyance — it’s like trying to solve a puzzle with one hand tied behind their back. They can’t ignore the music and, as a result, experience more fatigue, frustration, and lower levels of focus.

Advertisement

Instead of focusing on the task, they focus on the music and how much it bugs them! Keeler noted, “We found that a music misfit can lead employees to feel more fatigued, have trouble focusing, and not really enjoy being at work. And that in turn prompts them to engage in behaviors that can harm the organization.”

Employers should take music preferences in the workplace seriously.

Business owners aren’t running a personal DJ service, but if a workplace insists on an office playlist, it might be time to take a moment and think about the impact those tracks are having on productivity.

According to the study, mismatched music can seriously affect employee mood and performance, potentially leading to slower work, disengagement, and even negative behaviors. “It is a mistake for managers to assume that music doesn’t affect employees,” Keeler said. Considering nearly 14 million people work in offices that integrate music into the workspace, she's not wrong.

Advertisement

Dean Drobot | Canva Pro

It’s time for employers to realize that music isn’t just background noise. It’s make or break when it comes to productivity. That's why Keeler is pleading the case for allowing employees to choose their own music or at least offering options for headphones or earbuds. After all, happy, focused employees are more likely to provide excellent service and contribute positively to the company. “I know some managers are reluctant to allow employees to listen to their own music, but our research suggests that there are a lot of benefits, including productivity, engagement and well-being,” Keeler said.

So, next time your mind starts wandering from work, try curating a new playlist. And if you're stuck in an office that's been playing the same yacht rock playlist for weeks on end, definitely invest in some high-quality headphones.

Advertisement

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.