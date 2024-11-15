9 Daily Habits Of People With High IQ

I’m often the first to yell from the rooftops about how there are no shortcuts in life or work. And this is true for 99.9% of things. But I was chilling in a hammock recently, looking up at the clouds, reflecting on my 39 years on this planet, and a thought struck me.

Intelligence can mean different things to different people. Still, generally, it's thought of as having the ability to perceive information, having the capacity for logic, understanding, self-awareness, creativity, and possessing the ability to problem solve. Here, we’re focusing on the traits that signal someone's general ability to take in and interpret information more effectively than average people.

Here are nine daily habits of people with high IQ:

1. They learn from someone who has done something they want to do

Kampus Production | Pexels

You can avoid the mistakes they made and make time. Find a mentor in person or via their books and courses.

2022 research consistently shows that learning from a mentor provides a wide range of benefits, including accelerated career development, increased confidence, improved skills, better decision-making, expanded networks, and a greater sense of belonging, particularly for individuals early in their careers or transitioning into new roles. Essentially, a mentor can guide individuals through challenges, provide valuable insights, and help them navigate complex situations, leading to tremendous professional success.

Advertisement

2. They eliminate brain fog food

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels

You are slowed greatly by insulin-spiking foods like bread, refined sugar, and pasta. Nutrient-dense food that leads to a more stable mood, like steak and eggs, is a performance cheat.

Research from The Journal of Applied Research in Quality of Life indicates a positive correlation between "clean eating" and increased confidence, suggesting that healthy food choices can improve self-esteem by promoting better physical and mental well-being. Studies have shown this link, particularly in children, where healthy eating is associated with fewer emotional issues and higher self-esteem.

Advertisement

3. They outsource as much as they can

Sora Shimazaki | Pexels

Anything anyone else can do that you don’t need to do — outsource. Brainstorm a list of things you can pay others to do, often for a small fee. Use sites like Fiverr and Upwork to find supportive talent.

Outsourcing can improve productivity by allowing companies to focus on core competencies by delegating non-essential tasks to specialized external providers, leading to better time management, reduced costs, access to specialized talent, and the ability to scale operations more efficiently, all contributing to increased output and efficiency within the core business functions, according to a study published by the Oxford Review of Economic Policy.

Advertisement

4. They simplify everything

Ivan Samkov | Pexels

Many of us make life harder because there’s unnecessary complexity in the things we own, our systems, and our communications. Many of us struggle because others misinterpret us. Making things easy for others makes our lives easier, too.

5. They mimic success

Airam Dato-on | Pexels

Mimicking other people is underrated because we associate it with plagiarism. But as long as you put your own spin on something, mimicking something that has worked for someone else may ensure a similar level of success for you.

Advertisement

6. They exercise every morning

Zakaria Boumliha | Pexels

Most people view exercise as a tedious chore. I see it as tapping into an energy resource that feeds me through the day.

A 2023 study by the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Brain Health Center showed that regular exercise can significantly benefit brain health by improving memory cognitive function, reducing the risk of cognitive decline, and potentially delaying the onset of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, with evidence indicating that even moderate physical activity can have positive effects on the brain across different age groups.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia found that regular aerobic exercise significantly increased the size of the hippocampus, a brain area critical for memory consolidation.

7. They pay to play

Liza Summer | Pexels

Grant Cardone introduced me to the power of investing money into your business’ growth. Pay to join communities and masterminds and gain access to the bigger players. Put everything you can afford into growing your network.

Advertisement

8. They do more with less

Ivan Samkov | Pexels

Wise people are continually asking: ‘How can I do more with less today?’ You must be ruthless if you want to see gains. This means saying no to more things so that you see results that multi-taskers will never experience.

Psychological research by the American Psychological Association shows that focusing on one thing at a time, also known as "single-tasking," is significantly more productive than attempting to multitask, as the human brain is not designed to effectively handle multiple tasks simultaneously, leading to decreased efficiency, increased errors, and mental fatigue when switching between tasks.

9. They're intolerant to worry

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

So many of us lose hours of our days spent worrying. Just say no. It only makes us feel worse, which is the last state you want to be in to be a high performer.

Endless worrying, often associated with anxiety disorders like Generalized Anxiety Disorder, is a pattern of excessive rumination on negative possibilities, which can significantly impact daily life by causing distress, impairing problem-solving abilities, and leading to physical symptoms due to chronic stress hormone release.

A 2020 study showed that while some worry can be adaptive, excessive worrying is often ineffective in managing potential threats and can be counterproductive, with individuals with high trait worry tending to focus on negative scenarios even when solutions are available

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

Advertisement