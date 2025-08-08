Despite societal shifts toward egocentric and narcissistic personality traits, there's still power in common sense, empathy, and compassion for others. Emotionally intelligent people who wield common sense and social awareness to not only look out for themselves, but also for others, boast better lifestyles, relationships, routines, and personal health.

Many of the things people with actual common sense never complain about also save them time, energy, and well-being compared to their counterparts who derail their entire day or sabotage their mental health fretting about things they can't control. They regulate themselves and look at the big picture, remaining happily present in their lives, while those without common sense rewire their brains toward negativity, resentment, and selfishness.

Here are 11 things people with actual common sense never complain about

1. Minor inconveniences

People with common sense have a level of social awareness that others lack. Whether they're in a coffee shop, interacting with strangers, or running errands, they know that minor inconveniences are almost inevitably hardly personal — not intentional rude behaviors or signs of bad luck. Having to wait in line, getting a parking ticket, or getting the wrong milk in their latte aren't events that will derail their entire day or sabotage their mood.

While others, who struggle with basic emotional regulation skills and general dysfunction, may have disproportionate reactions to these inconveniences and try to justify their emotional outbursts with them, people with common sense rely on their awareness and emotional intelligence to continue moving through their day.

2. Other people's achievements

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, healthy and stable relationships spark more self-esteem for the people within them, but a self-assured and confident attitude also bolsters social connection.

So, what does a self-assured person do best when connecting without people? It looks different for everyone, but they're often emotionally supportive, kind, and understanding.

Even if someone else achieves something they are striving toward or finds success while they're struggling, they celebrate them. Other people's achievements are some of the things people with actual common sense never complain about, because they know that things like workplace success, money, and love are not in limited supply.

3. The weather

Many people with common sense, and even those without it, understand that you can't control the weather. You can plan outdoor events, activities, and experiences, but at the end of the day, the weather will be what it will be. That's why it's also one of the things people with actual common sense never complain about — they know it's out of their control, so they focus on what they can actually change: their reaction.

They live in the present moment, enjoying the company, experience, and memories, rather than dwelling over the weather and the "what if's." Even if that means rescheduling or making a "plan B," they're using their energy and emotions in an intentional and thoughtful way.

4. Kids being kids

While there's a certain level of disobedience and loudness in public spaces that can be disruptive and annoying for anyone, many people with actual common sense understand that kids will be kids. Trying to monitor their behavior, put limits on their fun, and police their behavior in public spaces isn't just selfish and entitled, it's frustrating for parents who are doing their best.

Especially considering public spaces and environments are already semi-exclusive for children, it's important for people to give them space. They deserve mutual respect, fun, and community just like their adult counterparts.

5. Pronouns

Respecting people's gender identities and pronouns is one of the things people with actual common sense never complain about. They know that even in instances where it's hard for them to adjust or uncomfortable to practice, it's helping someone else feel seen and heard in powerful ways.

People with self-assuredness, common sense, and social awareness know that respecting other people's pronouns isn't just about respecting their identity, it's about contributing to a culture of respect in society, in general. Everyone can be themselves, set their boundaries, and convey authenticity in the best way for them — an experience that everyone benefits from.

6. Store policies

Arguing about store policies and rules in public places is one of the things people with actual common sense never do. They're not ignorant to the fact that they are not the center of the universe; in fact, they live their life leading with empathy because they know that.

They don't expect people to put their jobs on the line to make life easier for them, they just follow rules, ask questions, and navigate social interactions thinking about people other than themselves.

7. Rude service workers

Rude service workers and uncomfortable interactions in public are some of the things people with actual common sense never complain about. They know that everyone — even if it's hard to remember — is working through things in their personal lives that are unseen to the public.

Even if they have a bad interaction or feel like a service worker isn't in the best mood, they don't view it as a personal attack. Everyone has bad days, is grieving something, and is entitled to act the way they want, even in a service profession.

8. Putting their shopping cart back

Even if it seems innocent, putting your shopping cart back at the grocery store is a sign of social awareness and empathy. You're not selfishly leaning into convenience at the expense of someone else down the road, but putting in the extra effort and time — even if it's only 15 seconds — to do the right thing, even when nobody's watching.

Even though it's not technically illegal to leave your cart in the middle of the parking lot, it's a sign of integrity and a social responsibility the people with common sense never complain about doing.

9. Differing opinions

Like a study from PLOS One suggests, public debates, feedback, and conversations with people who have differing opinions can actually have more of an influence on the structure and stability of personal opinions than self-reflection can. That's why people with common sense are always respectful of differing opinions, making space to help them feel heard and understood, even if everyone else around is demonizing their differences.

They don't complain about people having different views, not understanding certain things, or asking questions. They make space for conversation, social connection, and understanding, even when it's complex or uncomfortable at times.

10. Other people's appearances

Even though our innately comparison-driven society and superficial culture derives a lot of enjoyment from judging other people's appearances and setting strict beauty standards, other people's outward look is something people with actual common sense never complain about.

Even if it's for something as basic as personal hygiene, you never know what someone is dealing with in their personal life. They could be struggling with a mental health disorder, lacking clean water and money, or even the support and knowledge to best care for themselves.

11. Chores

Doing chores is one of the things people with actual common sense never complain about, even though most people around them probably are pressuring them into doing so. In fact, many people with actual common sense understand the benefits they receive from making solid routines and habits around their chores and hygiene.

According to a study from the Australian Occupational Therapy Journal, doing chores and keeping up with household responsibilities not only improves mood and self-esteem, it bolsters cognitive function and brain health. They don't complain because they know that they'll feel better after their house is clean or their laundry is folded — reaping the benefits of their self-discipline and routines.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.