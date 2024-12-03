Despite the annoyance of grocery shopping being a chore people loathe, the added anxiety and stress of avoiding other people, mingling with strangers, and getting out of a packed parking lot only adds to shoppers’ general distaste. To avoid all the annoying things people do at the grocery store that come off as rude without them realizing it, etiquette expert Elaine Swann suggests prioritizing one main principle: respect.

By learning “grocery store etiquette” and avoiding the annoying behaviors of the most unfavorable shoppers, you can make this chore equally enjoyable.

Here are 10 things people do at the grocery store that come off as rude without them realizing:

1. Not putting away their shopping cart.

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock.com

While there are several behavioral reasons why people don’t return their shopping carts at grocery stores, from pure laziness to misguided feelings about service workers and the weather, many people find it annoying — if not purely aggravating — when they see another shopper leaving without returning theirs.

Not only does it make a grocery store worker’s job much more complicated, but if it wasn’t hard enough trying to dodge distracted drivers and shoppers in a constant rush, to leave a car in the middle of the parking lot, it’s annoying to other people trying to park, get out of their vehicles, and have a peaceful day. It takes a few extra seconds to bring your cart back if that means locking your car doors and getting some additional steps in — if you can, of course — to return it.

2. Blocking the aisle while texting.

hedgehog94 | Shutterstock.com

While mental health experts like Timothy J. Legg argue that “spatial awareness,” or the general understanding of your body’s position in comparison to other things and people, is a struggle for many people, the majority of people in grocery stores are distracted and entitled — rather than genuinely unaware.

Whether texting in the middle of a grocery store aisle or letting their cart block an entire section while they peruse, many grocery store shoppers can’t help but feel aggravated when their smooth trip is interrupted by these strangers. Everyone prioritizes convenience in their routines, but things can turn sour quickly when one or a few people act entitled to everyone’s shared public space.

3. Standing too close in the check-out line.

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

Protecting and abiding by the unwritten rules for personal space in public is essential to maintaining a comfortable environment for everyone — whether it’s a grocery store, a coffee shop, or the sidewalk. When people get eager in a check-out line, get eerily close to your heels with their shopping cart, and cut you off to save time, those rules are quickly discarded — leaving fellow shoppers feeling disconcertingly annoyed.

Bonus points are given to anyone who starts loading their items on the conveyor belt while the person in front of them is still doing the same — patience is a virtue.

4. Talking loudly on the phone.

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

According to an acoustic technologist, Nick Zakarov, who specializes in things like the average decibel level for cell phones, people raise their voices while talking in louder public spaces — sometimes, without even realizing it. While there’s a reasonable debate over how that tendency influences public perceptions of “good manners,” there’s no way to ignore how it makes other shoppers feel in a place like the grocery store.

Especially as technology advances grow and public spaces become more radicalized with different kinds of mobile technology (think: talking into an Apple Watch), it’s important to remember the best way to navigate these shared spaces.

Maybe that means saving your phone call until you’re in the car. Or, at the very least, talk at a normal volume or wait until you’re in a less busy section of the store before stopping to take a call.

5. Crossing the parking lot without looking for cars.

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

While pedestrians have the “right of way” in the grocery store parking lot, it’s impossible for drivers to feel comfortable with people running straight into traffic without considering distracted drivers or someone waiting at a crosswalk. When we disregard basic pedestrian safety etiquette, parking lots in public spaces become a hazard — if they’re not already categorized as such.

6. Ignoring people who clearly need help.

Halfpoint | Shutterstock.com

If you’ve been in a grocery store, you’ve probably seen people trying to reach a top shelf or struggling to carry their heavy bags to the car. If you’re an empathetic person, or at the very least, someone who values human connection above convenience, you’ve probably also stopped to help them. Ignorance, or pretending to notice these people, is one of the things people do at the grocery store that comes off as rude without them realizing it.

According to psychology researcher Jamie Gruman, helping a stranger in public — or even having a passing conversation with them — doesn’t need to be entirely selfless, as it often sparks higher rates of happiness, fulfillment, and stress reduction in people who make it an occasional priority. Instead of ignoring people struggling in the grocery store, remember — you’re not just doing them a favor but setting yourself up for a more balanced and grounded day.

7. Opening food packages and then not paying for it.

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock.com

According to Economic Research Service surveys, nearly 20% of people bought groceries online in 2022, which has only steadily increased in recent years as the practice becomes more accessible, affordable, and convenient. While it’s not directly related, some speculate that this tendency — away from public spaces and connection in a grocery store — fuels strange behaviors like opening food packages without paying.

If it’s a food item or perishable, don’t just open something you’re not planning to buy — especially if you’re not even eating it. If you need to check if it’s good, purchase it first, then return it if necessary. Leaving random dairy items on grocery shelves and wasting food by opening them frustrates fellow shoppers and contributes to a much larger societal issue.

8. Driving the wrong way in the parking lot.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

Like pedestrian etiquette in shopping aisles, everyone should follow the “rules of the road” in a parking lot, especially if it’s unmarked. By driving on the right side of the road, letting pedestrians through, and not crossing solid yellow parking lines, shoppers can ensure their most loathed chore experience is, at the very least, safe.

9. Using the express lane with too many items.

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

An advice column on grocery store etiquette published by the Washington Post relays an issue many shoppers find incredibly annoying — using the express check-out lines with too many items. Especially if a visible sign indicates the number of items and plenty of open lines, there’s no reason to take away the convenience of a quick trip from another shopper to get out the door faster.

Most people only look out for themselves, especially in a chaotic and stressful public space like a grocery store. Still, by channeling a bit of patience and empathy for the strangers around you, the experience becomes more seamless for everyone.

10. Walking in the wrong direction down an aisle.

PR Image Factory | Shutterstock.com

According to a safety report from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, staying on the right side of the sidewalk (or, in this case, a grocery store aisle) is the number one rule of walking. This is to keep the peace with movement and avoid collisions and chaos.

By following this same traffic flow in the grocery store, you can avoid annoying other shoppers and ensure a more seamless flow through the aisles. Everyone’s happier when they avoid uncomfortable collisions and unnecessary apologies to strangers.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.