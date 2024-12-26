During arguments, there are certain phrases confident people know to use in order to politely stand their ground. These phrases can serve a variety of purposes, all of which build stronger connections and help resolve conflicts appropriately and effectively.

Mastering the art of being perceived as confident, even if you're not, helps people better protect their boundaries, advocate for their well-being, and communicate more clearly. And, according to a study from the Journal of Sports Science, social support generally improves when people are perceived as confident, leading to an all-around happier life.

Here are 11 phrases confident people use to politely stand their ground

1. ‘I appreciate your input’

According to the Mayo Clinic, using assertive language instead of passive-aggressive statements generally helps people communicate better, relieving their stress and anxiety in high-pressure conversations and conflicts. By leveraging assertive communication styles, while also leading with compassion, individuals can ensure they’re politely standing their ground without directly offending others or sparking tense arguments.

Two things can be true at once: advocating for yourself while respecting another person’s desire to be heard. By making someone feel heard and understood in conversation, they’ll be more receptive to your requests, even if they’re uncomfortable or in opposition to their own beliefs.

2. ‘No’

Setting boundaries for your mental health is essential, like trauma recovery coach Monica Borschel explains, because they help to regulate your emotional limits and guide relationships towards a healthier baseline. Utilizing and getting comfortable saying “No,” even when it’s a struggle, is the foundation for setting clear boundaries. You can lead with compassion and empathy in your conversations, even when you choose to set these limits.

You don’t always need to explain yourself, although you might feel pressured to. The healthiest people in your life, those who genuinely care about your wellbeing, will be receptive to your wishes.

3. ‘I see where you’re coming from and I disagree’

Using a phrase like this doesn’t only acknowledge another person’s opinions, making them feel heard in conversations, it helps you to stand your ground without sounding overly confrontational or emotional.

By acknowledging their opinions and adding that you disagree, you open the door to a more productive conversation without heated arguments or emotional triggers.

4. ‘I don’t appreciate being spoken to that way’

Reminding people of your boundaries, including the kind of respect and value you expect in conversations, can be incredibly impactful for standing your ground. Not only does it reassure others of your competency, confidence, and emotional intelligence, it sets the stage for healthy productive conversations — even when they’re sparked by arguments, stress, or conflicts.

5. ‘Thanks for your offer, but I have to decline’

Whether you're turning down an opportunity at work or declining a friend’s request to go out, using a phrase like this can be a multifaceted approach to channeling empathy and assertiveness. You appreciate their input, thanking them for their graciousness and kind offer, while also advocating for yourself with a firm decline.

Especially in professional settings, experts from Upwork explain, navigating turning down an offer with grace can leave the door open for future opportunities and healthy relationships that are aligned with your goals, mindsets, and values.

6. ‘Can we revisit this another time?’

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, utilizing alone time for emotional regulation, creativity, and relaxation can be incredibly helpful for the health of relationships. Especially in a high-pressure situation or an argument, taking a moment to unpack your emotions and let everyone cool down is a confident way to assert your need for alone time.

By expressing gratitude towards the person you're speaking with, then using a phrase like this, everyone will feel more comfortable returning to the conversation from a more emotionally balanced and informed perspective.

7. ‘I’d like to hear your opinions, but please let me finish speaking first’

Dealing with interruptions from people can be frustrating, but attempts to overtake conversations isn’t always inherently malicious. According to neurodivergent therapist Claire Eggleston, impulsivity — a common symptom of ADHD — makes it very difficult for people to juggle multiple thoughts at one time, causing them to interrupt in conversations.

By acknowledging another person’s thoughts and conveying a sense of trust in conversation that you’re actively listening to, while also advocating for your own space, can ensure that everyone feels comfortable and respected in basic conversation.

8. ‘Let’s find a common ground we’re both happy with’

Especially in professional environments, focusing on the results of a conversation, rather than specific solutions, can be incredibly impactful to find common ground with your peers. According to leadership expert Kevin Eikenberry, emotions can make high-pressure conversations difficult to resolve, especially with lingering resentment and uncomfortable emotions like embarrassment bubbling to the surface.

By finding ways to acknowledge emotional responses, move past them, and focus on tangible common ground, you can ensure that everyone feels heard, respected, and valued in conversations — whether you’re talking to a manager at work or your partner at home.

9. ‘I don’t have the bandwidth for this right now’

Setting and asserting clear boundaries at work can be instrumental in shaping a healthy work life balance, especially if you’re working under a leadership team that’s constantly adding projects and responsibilities to your workload.

With a phrase like this, you can politely stand your ground against being overworked, reminding people that you’re capable of task management and clear boundaries without being demanding or overbearing. In personal conversations, reminding people of your humanity is important. You can’t be responsible for everything, take on a million different roles, and still be a functional person.

10. ‘I’m confident that...’

Many times, the best way to be perceived as confident — by yourself and others — is to simply state that you are. Without using dismissive language or phrases like “I think,” you ensure people acknowledge your credibility and don’t feel comfortable constantly pushing back against your boundaries.

According to clinical psychologist Sopagna Eap-Braje, it’s not necessarily required to feel confident to be perceived as confident, making it easier to reassert boundaries with other people even if you’re feeling a bit insecure. Finding confident verbal tactics and body language tricks to utilize can help you to learn confidence before you’re comfortable feeling it.

11. ‘It’s important for me to advocate for myself, so I’m going to say no’

According to experts from the University of Minnesota’s Center for Interprofessional Health, being a self-advocate isn’t easy or comfortable all the time, but it does help to promote clear boundaries that protect your emotional and physical wellbeing in the long run. Especially in a professional environment, navigating conversations effectively and being a self-advocate can be the difference between a healthy work life balance and a reality riddled with the consequences of burnout and resentment.

