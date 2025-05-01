If You’re Not Careful, These 10 Types Of People Will Drag You Down With Them

As a general rule, I don't like to write about negative things. But sometimes rules were made to be broken.

Everyone knows at least one of these people who tend to drag you down, yet no one likes any of them. So why waste time writing about these types of people? Because you need to know what you don't want to do in your own friendships and human interactions.

If you’re not careful, these types of people will drag you down with them:

1. The people who play martyr

"Oh, don't mind me, I'm only dying over here, but I'll be okay," say these people ... about a paper cut. People with martyr complexes tend to be drafters rather than drivers of their own lives, and this can be detrimental to relationships and overall well-being.

A 2015 study suggested that they may feel trapped in a narrative of sacrifice and resentment, leading to strained relationships and emotional exhaustion. This behavior can be harmful to both the martyr and those around them, hindering personal growth and contributing to resentment.

2. The people who feel they've cornered the market on pain and suffering

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Like the martyrs, but meaner. You're sick as a dog and would love nothing more than to dive under the covers and remain there, but Thing One's diapers aren't gonna change themselves, and Thing Two wants a grilled cheese and some goldfish crackers.

These people call in the midst of all this, ask how you're feeling, and when you share, get mad at you because they're the ones who are supposed to always have it worse. And they've got no problem reminding you of it.

3. The people who revel in being inconsiderate

You're fifth in line at Walmart, and from the looks of things, you'll be stuck there until 2047. And your kids are getting antsy, and you have to go to the bathroom, and your cell phone battery is running low. Oh, and Thing Two's Nabi Jr. just ran out of juice. It's the makings of a perfect storm, and then the guy behind you — the one with a lone bottle of mouthwash — asks if he can cut in front of you in line.

Inconsiderate actions, such as imposing one's preferences or violating boundaries, can be perceived as a removal of personal choice, leading to a sense of being controlled. A 2023 study suggested that this can lead to a social dynamic where inconsiderate behavior is perceived as acceptable if someone else is also exhibiting similar behavior.

4. The people who think it's always about them

These are the friends who hijack the toast at your wedding reception to spread the word that their mate has popped the question or use your baby shower to announce a pregnancy. These are also the people who go on to e-mail you unsolicited school portraits of their children, even after they've posted them to Facebook. And Instagram.

5. The people who believe everything is a competition

These people somehow think they've arrived because they have more Facebook friends than you or lost their baby weight faster than you, and they'll conveniently remind you that they've sprouted nary a gray hair just when you've plucked a box of Nice 'n Easy off the shelf at CVS.

Hyper-competitive individuals often derive their self-worth from winning, leading them to prioritize external validation over internal satisfaction. This can create a constant pressure to perform and succeed, leading to increased stress and anxiety. A 2021 study concluded that this constant comparison to others can lead to jealousy and resentment, as individuals may feel that others are unfairly winning.

6. The people who like to rain on your proverbial parade

So you casually mention to these people that you've spent the afternoon baking your son's favorite chocolate chip cookies. Their reply? "I hate chocolate chip cookies." Or you tell them you've found the Audrey Hepburn box set on sale for a steal. Their comeback? "Ugh. Her movies suck." These kinds of people reek of a particular fragrance called Eau de Killjoy.

7. The people who delight in internet bullying

ImageFlow / Shutterstock

We all know these people. We don't, because they prefer to use an alias when they cruise from site to site, leaving a bevy of distasteful comments in their wake.

Individuals who engage in online bullying often do so to fulfill a need for power, dominance, or to experience a sense of gratification. A study published in the Journal of Experimental and Basic Medical Sciences explained that they may also lack empathy, leading them to not fully understand or appreciate the distress their actions cause. Online environments can create a sense of disinhibition, making it easier for individuals to express aggressive thoughts and behaviors that they might not otherwise express in real-life situations.

These people are also known for writing with conviction about what they claim to know so much about. But here's what they don't know: how to conjugate verbs, and how to use spell check.

8. The people who think the rules don't apply to them

These are the people who should be stripped of their driver's license. I'll just leave it at that.

Individuals who believe the rules don't apply to them, particularly those with a strong sense of entitlement, are less likely to follow instructions or adhere to established norms. This behavior is often linked to narcissistic tendencies, where they perceive themselves as special and deserving of special treatment. Studies show that people with a strong sense of entitlement may view rules as unfair impositions, leading them to reject them rather than adhere to them.

9. The people who judge everyone and everything like it's their job

These people live to remind you that everything you do in life is wrong, but they've somehow managed to do everything right. Yeah, okay. (Insert eye roll here.)

10. The people who pretend to care about you

These people will vow to help you in any way they can. And as soon as you turn your back, they'll help you, all right. Help you right off a cliff.

And here's a bonus: Bonus: The ones who are only happy for you if...they can have exactly what you have. Or better.

Courtney Conover is a freelance writer and yoga teacher. She is a columnist and cover story writer for The Wayne Dispatch and a frequent contributor to the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series.