16 Things People Don't Realize They Do That Ruin Their Skin, Backed By Research

​Your skin is an ill-tempered five-year-old: cranky, high-maintenance, and takes things personally. Every time you do something wrong, it fires back by going dull, breaking out, and showing signs of aging.

These habits that ruin your skin are holding you back from the glowing, perfectly even, clear-pored complexion of your dreams. How many are you guilty of?

Here are the things people don't realize they do that ruin their skin:

1. Not wearing sunscreen on non-sunny days

Even when it's overcast, those aging UV rays can get you. Need a sunscreen recommendation? Find your SPF soulmate.

2. Picking at your face

You know you shouldn't, but it's so tempting. But it can lead to acne scars, so stop it.

Picking at acne, pimples, or blemishes can cause inflammation, redness, and irritation, leading to prolonged healing times and increased risk of scarring. A 2013 study also concluded that constant picking can spread bacteria and exacerbate breakouts, making the skin more susceptible to infection.

3. Not taking your makeup off before bed

This not only gives your makeup time to clog pores, but you're interrupting your skin's overnight repair process. And yes, you even have to wash off mineral makeup too. At the very least, keep some makeup wipes on your bedside table for the times when you just can't.

4. Not rinsing right after the gym

This can cause breakouts not only on your face but on your back, too. If you do not clean your body soon after sweating heavily, your pores can become clogged with skin cells or leftover sweat. 2021 research concluded that clogged pores can lead to acne breakouts called sweat pimples and black and whiteheads.

5. Having the same morning and nighttime routines

Your skin needs protection during the day and ingredients that help it repair at night. That's exactly why your A.M. and P.M. processes should differ.

6. Reaching for the same washcloth several nights in a row

Ideally, you should be washing them after every use because the moisture in them allows bacteria to grow. And bacteria wasn't invited to this skin party. Naturally, a used washcloth left to air daily gives bacteria and other microbes more chances to grow and spread.

A study from the University of Arizona found that when you use a cloth to wash your face, dead skin cells get caught, providing even more food for the bacteria that gather in the towel.

7. Ignoring antioxidants like vitamin C

These ingredients kill aging free radicals, and they're your best defense against fine lines.

8. Not using the right motion when you cleanse

According to one facialist, you need to "glide your fingertips, covered with cleanser, up over your nose, onto your forehead, around the eyes, and down the cheeks until you reach your chin. Kind of like doing mini breaststrokes on your face."

9. Failing to take your makeup off before you work out

Hello, clogged pores! Not removing your makeup before working out can ruin your skin by clogging your pores with sweat and bacteria. A study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology found this can lead to breakouts, irritation, and potential acne, as the makeup traps sweat and prevents your skin from adequately breathing during exercise.

10. Not reapplying your sunscreen

Every two hours. No excuses. Not reapplying sunscreen can cause skin damage, sunburn, early aging, and skin cancer.

The effectiveness of sunscreen decreases over time and can rub off or break down in the sun. Research from Johns Hopkins University recommends finding a sunscreen that's right for your skin type. For example, if you have acne-prone skin, try a lightweight, non-clogging formula.

11. Relying on facial wipes as your only cleansing tactic

They'll work in a pinch, and they're great for taking off makeup before you wash, but as one dermatologist explained, they leave behind a film that can dry out your skin.

12. Using expired makeup

It's grosser than you think. Expired makeup can ruin your skin by introducing bacteria and mold growth. The American Academy of Dermatology Association concluded that this can lead to skin irritation, acne breakouts, infections, and even allergic reactions due to the breakdown of ingredients over time.

Excessive makeup can also cause redness, itchiness, and inflammation on the skin, particularly in areas like the eyes, where infections can be more serious.

13. Not applying enough sunscreen

The amount you use per application should fill a shot glass.

14. Taking hot showers

It dries out your skin. Lukewarm is your goal. Hot showers can ruin your skin by stripping away its natural oils and sebum.

This disrupts the skin's protective barrier, leading to dryness, itchiness, irritation, and increased sensitivity to environmental stressors. Essentially, the University of Utah confirmed that hot showers leave your skin dehydrated and vulnerable to damage from external factors.

15. Not washing your makeup brushes once a week

Not to freak you out, but one woman got MSRA this way.

16. Skipping little areas like your ears, scalp, and the backs of your hands when you put on sunscreen

Everywhere you have skin, you should have sunblock on.

Beth Shapouri is an award-winning beauty, wellness, and lifestyle copywriter for leading global publications and disruptive consumer brands.

