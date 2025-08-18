Many people with a certain level of common sense are perceived to be emotionally intelligent and competent, whether that’s in the workplace, in their social lives and relationships, or alone in their routines. However, the idea of “common sense” is a subjective characteristic, according to a PNAS study, defined by a person’s environment, mindset, and shared beliefs in a community, rather than an intrinsic quality or set of traits.

However, there are still certain behaviors and habits that people with common sense follow in our culture that define their success, well-being, energy, and relationship health. Many of the things people with actual common sense never keep in their homes make a difference in their lives before they even step out into the world to be perceived by others or compared to societal standards.

Here are 11 things people with actual common sense never keep in their homes:

1. Dead plants

Okrasiuk | Shutterstock

Dead plants aren’t just bad feng shui in a living space – a clear sign of ignorance, neglect, or a lack of intentionality – they also tend to disturb senses of peace and tranquility in a home.

That’s why they’re one of the things people with actual common sense never keep in their homes. If they’re going to care for a living thing, it’s going to be with intent, kindness, and intentionality. Even if their plants are to die – it happens to the best of us – they’re careful about removing them from their space in a respectful way to protect the energy of their environment.

Advertisement

2. Overused power strips

Nanci Santos Iglesias | Shutterstock

Many people put their personal safety and health at risk by overusing power strips and being neglectful with extension cords in their homes. That’s why they’re one of the things people with actual common sense never keep in their homes. They know to unplug things at night, turn off power when they leave, and even keep using extension cords and power cords to a minimum when possible.

Of course, this is a more practical example of common sense, revolving around knowledge that not everyone has direct access to. However, it’s still just as important for people to know when considering the safety and well-being of their homes.

Advertisement

3. Broken furniture or appliances

Butus | Shutterstock

At least in alignment with feng shui principles, there are many things you can bring into your home to promote lucky energy, fortune, and happiness, but there are just as many that also do the opposite, if you’re not careful. One of those things is broken appliances and furniture, especially when they’re signs of neglect from someone who could easily replace or fix them.

Broken furniture isn’t just a hassle for guests and people to avoid; it also tends to spark anxiety, stress, and negative energy in a person’s living space, which is why it’s one of the things people with actual common sense never keep in their homes.

Advertisement

4. Open or expired food

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

According to a study from the BMC Health Services Research journal, a clean environment and living space can boost wellbeing and protect mental health, which is why things like open and expired food are some of the things people with actual common sense never keep in their homes.

They’re much more intentional about doing chores and keeping up with cleanliness, even if that means keeping up with the tasks, like cleaning out the fridge or grocery shopping regularly, that many people generally despise.

Advertisement

5. Dirty dishes

izzet ugutmen | Shutterstock

Along with other elements of clutter at home – from overflowing laundry baskets to entryway messes – dirty dishes are one of the things people with actual common sense never leave in their homes.

Not only are they aware of a guest’s perception of dishes in the sink when they come over, but they also take a lot of pride in keeping up with chores, daily rituals, and routines of cleanliness in their living spaces. It protects their productivity, mental health, and energy when they’re careful about keeping up with even the most basic chores, which is why they don’t overlook dirty dishes for the sake of instant comfort or convenience.

Advertisement

6. Junk mail

P Gregory | Shutterstock

Junk mail is one of the things people with actual common sense never keep in their homes.

Like a 2013 study argues – something many of us already know – uncertainty and the unknown can be incredibly stressful and disorienting for the majority of people. Whether it’s a new relationship, starting a new job, or simply opening mounds of mail at home, the unknown can be a struggle to confront, especially for people who struggle with unresolved trauma, mental health, or self-esteem.

However, for people with common sense – and all the stability, grounding energy, and emotional intelligence that comes with it – opening their mail is simply a practice they must do. From opening bills they’ve been anticipating to getting rid of junk mail, they work to overcome the stress and anxiety of these daily tasks to protect their own sanity.

Advertisement

7. Mismatched socks

Robert N Brown | Shutterstock

People with true common sense don’t hold onto things that don’t serve them – whether it’s toxic relationships, sentimental clutter that’s no longer fulfilling or meaningful, or mismatched socks in their bedroom closet.

When it comes to protecting their energy, productivity, and wellness at home, they’re not afraid to throw things away, donate clothes, or get rid of clutter that doesn’t add value to their routines.

Advertisement

8. Clothes that don’t fit

voktybre | Shutterstock

Clothes that don’t fit are one of the things people with actual common sense never keep in their homes. If they don’t fit or serve a real purpose, they’re not worth keeping around and feeding into unnecessary clutter.

According to therapist Rachel Goldberg, pieces that don’t fit and “goal clothing” actually sabotage motivation toward healthier lifestyles and diet choices, even though they’re often intended to do the opposite – sparking more shame, frustration, and fatigue in people that keep them in their living spaces.

People with common sense are focused on practicality, positive energy, and productivity – old clothes that only serve as reminders of who they used to be or unrealistic expectations aren’t feeding into any of those, which is why they tend to remove them from their homes.

Advertisement

9. Sentimental photos or items with negative memories

StockImageFactory.com | Shutterstock

While family photos and sentimental items can spark higher rates of self-esteem, belonging, and general well-being in people who intentionally place them in their homes, according to mental health counselor Jaclyn Gulotta, things that evoke poor memories or sad emotions are less productive.

That’s why photos with bad memories and negative nostalgia are some of the things people with common sense never keep in their homes.

They know that their home decor, photos, and all the items in their home have profound meaning – they will see them every single day, whether they try to avoid them or not. When they’re being met with “nostalgic depression” every time they catch a glimpse of a specific photo or are constantly thrown into a distracting realm of nostalgic memories at home, having these things around is less than productive.

Advertisement

10. Too much clutter

Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock

According to psychology professor Joseph Ferrari, too much clutter in our homes can overload our brains and stress us out, even when we’re entirely unaware of it. From overflowing laundry piles, to dishes in the sink, and clothes sprawled around our bedrooms, this visual clutter can fog out our brains from thinking clearly, regulating emotions, and staying focused.

While there’s a certain level of clutter that may be productive and inspiring for creative people, for the most part, this is one of the things people with actual common sense never keep in their homes.

Advertisement

11. Status symbols and trendy decor

mayu85 | Shutterstock

People who are constantly flaunting their wealth and bragging about their lives are one of the things people with common sense find exhausting to be around, which is why it’s not surprising that they don’t often keep status symbols or trendy decor on display in their homes.

They’re much more interested in crafting a comfortable and intentional space, filled with things that bring them joy, serve as elements of their self-expression, and speak to their identity, rather than trends and symbols only presented because of their fiscal worth or prestige.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.