Despite largely being a lost “art,” letter-writing still holds a lot of sentimental, intentional value in our culture today, which is primarily driven by the convenience of technology. That’s why many older generations of people, who grew up writing handwritten letters and “thank you” notes, often take a different approach to writing emails and text messages than their younger counterparts.

Whether it’s formal titles or “sign-offs” at the end of a text message, there are certain things older generations commonly do when writing an email that they don’t realize are very outdated. Much like technology, social norms, and style have shifted, so too has language, digital etiquette, and professional communication.

Here are 11 things older generations commonly do when writing an email that they don’t realize are very outdated

1. They use overly formal titles

Lucigerma | Shutterstock

Whether it’s using “Dear...” in the introduction or addressing someone by a formal title like “Ms” or “Mr,” these are some of the things older generations commonly do when writing an email that they don’t realize are very outdated.

Especially with modern insights into the history behind these titles and expectations around gender identity that can get vague when making assumptions about someone’s “title,” it’s not surprising that they’ve gone out of style. Even if it feels less “professional” by old-school standards, sometimes introductions like “hello” without a title are enough.

Advertisement

2. They ‘reply all’ to huge email chains

Evgeniy Zhukov | Shutterstock

Many older generations are easily spotted in email chains because they tend to click the “reply all” button. Not everyone needs to hear your question or open your comment. Not only does it cause annoyance with peers, but it also overwhelms everyone’s inbox.

Even big companies with email chain servers are complaining about the stress these kinds of “reply all” messages cause, and inevitably, all the complaints and “don’t reply all” messages that come from them. If you have a question or need to add something to a conversation, make sure to contact the person directly. Otherwise, a million extra people on the email chain are getting unnecessary notifications and emails constantly.

Advertisement

3. They sign off with all their credentials

Daniel Megias | Shutterstock

From including every mode of contact at the bottom of their signature to flooding an email chain with their paragraph of credentials with every email, these are some of the things older generations commonly do when writing an email that they don’t realize are very outdated.

Of course, share your accomplishments and the credentials you worked hard to obtain in your email signature, but if you’re having a long-winded email conversation and creating a chain, there’s no reason to muddy the waters by including it every single time.

Advertisement

4. They overuse the subject line

mimagephotography | Shutterstock

Many younger generations grew up with technology already placing some old-school professional communication alternatives, so it’s not surprising that they’re careful with etiquette. From learning how to sign off without sounding overly rigid to using the subject line in clear, concise ways, they gotten into the groove of practicing email etiquette.

However, it’s often clear when someone from an older generation is sending an email, because the subject line lacks that kind of conciseness. Whether it’s an entire sentence or a paragraph of unnecessary content in the subject line, these are some of the things older generations commonly do when writing an email that they don’t realize are very outdated.

Advertisement

5. They overuse ‘all caps’

fizkes | Shutterstock

Linguistic experts agree that most people who read an online message or email in “all caps” perceive it to be emotionally charged, angry, or intrusive. While it might offer greater emphasis in a message, it can come off the wrong way if you’re not careful.

Of course, many younger workers and professionals, who have spent their entire lives crafting digital etiquette on their phones, understand the importance of message tone and capitalization. But this is also one of the things older generations commonly do when writing an email that they don’t realize is very outdated and misconstrued.

Advertisement

6. They ‘CC’ managers and supervisors without warning

Sorapop Udomsri | Shutterstock

While it’s more of an unspoken rule at work to announce you’re “CCing” someone’s manager to an email chain before doing so, many older generations do it without a warning. If they need something or clarification on a situation, they immediately resort to the corporate ladder, even if it undermines the autonomy and presence of the person they’re speaking with.

Even if it seems harmless in the moment, it’s these small email habits and behaviors that can be a clear sign someone’s from a different generation.

Advertisement

7. They send attachments without double-checking them

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

While missing attachments and the wrong PDFs attached to emails can be common for every worker, regardless of their age or generation, sending them without double-checking that they’re correct is one of the things older generations commonly do when writing an email.

It’s not surprising either, especially for people who prefer offline communication, because they don’t have to worry about attachments and digital documents when they’re writing letters or talking in person.

Advertisement

8. They use the phrase ‘please advise’

Julia Zavalishina | Shutterstock

While Gen Z slang in workplace settings and within emails at work can sometimes be overly casual, using corporate language like “please advise” in every email can be equally misguided. Especially coming from leadership teams and managers at work, this kind of overly complex language can often lower employee morale, collaboration, and clarity.

If you can choose a simple word or clear alternative to corporate lingo, you should do so, especially online and in emails where tone isn’t always obvious.

Advertisement

9. They craft emails like formal letters

poomsak suwannasilp | Shutterstock

Only around one-third of baby boomers currently rely on email communication as their primary mode of interaction in the workplace, usually preferring some kind of face-to-face alternatives to boost clarity and understanding. However, when these people do craft an email or send a message to someone at work, they’re often prone to being overly formal.

Whether it’s using overly formal introductions, providing a full email signature with every send, or crafting the general structure like a formal letter, these are some of the things older generations commonly do when writing an email that they don’t realize are very outdated.

Advertisement

10. They overuse ellipses

Master of Stocks | Shutterstock

Many older generations love ellipses because they feel natural. When they’re in the middle of a thought or thinking about something, an ellipsis feels like the natural way to express themselves, but using too many can cause user fatigue.

If you’re thinking about something for longer than it takes to type an email, you can come back to it. Proofread at the end and add your context. Just because you’re confused or considering something doesn’t mean the reader has to exactly follow that train of thought.

Advertisement

11. They use random line breaks

fizkes | Shutterstock

Of course, getting emails as a single chunk of text can be overwhelming and inefficient, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you need to break up every single sentence. Create breaks where they seem natural, but don’t split up a single sentence or thought for the sake of spacing.

This is one of the things older generations commonly do when writing an email that they don’t realize is very outdated. Emails today are intended to be a convenient form of communication, so they shouldn’t be overloaded with tons of background information or unnecessary info. A few lines, a bit of information, and a clear focus are key.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.