People Who Seem To Always Have It Together Do These 12 Things Without Fail, According To Psychology

Some individuals prefer consistency over others, which can influence their behavior, such as their adherence to commitments and returning borrowed materials. Research indicates that even young children consistently value choices, suggesting that the drive for consistency is present early in life.

Ever wondered why some people are seemingly effortlessly consistent? Here are some ideas on how you can propel yourself and create more so you build your brand, grow your audience, and make an impact:

People who seem to always have it together do these things without fail, according to psychology:

1. They get over their fear of overdoing it

A quiet voice tells us: "Don’t do too much, you’ll rock the boat," "Be careful, you don’t want to intrude on other people." We have one life. We need to let go of the fear of annoying some people. It’s inevitable, but so is your genius.

We are composed of the same creative energy that holds the moon in place. Why would you hold back? Do more.

2. They aim for ninety percent, not perfect

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

You sweat over your work and ultimately fail to ship because you’re making each piece a big deal. Focus on producing hundreds of items, and the frightening significance is drained from any one thing.

Aim for 90% perfect, ship, and move on. Your 90% will get better and better the more you publish.

3. They enjoy the process, regardless of the outcome

Those who are inconsistent rely on the outcome first. They write for a few weeks, don’t see the results they want, and give up. The insanely consistent find a way to enjoy the process first, regardless of the outcome. If it flops: "Great! I get to do it again tomorrow."

Intrinsic motivation stems from an internal drive to engage in activities for their inherent satisfaction, personal interest, or the pleasure they bring rather than external rewards. Flow state, coined by Hungarian-American psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, describes a state of deep engagement and enjoyment in activities where a person is fully immersed in the process.

4. They make and stick to commitments

Inconsistent people don’t commit. And if they have, they don’t follow through because it was never a commitment that had pain attached to its non-fulfillment.

You need to make firmer agreements and ensure that missing a day represents some kind of personal pain, whether it be telling the bad news to your coach or accountability partner, losing money on the line, or not receiving that reward.

5. They're relentless

After a while, most people stop being consistent because they begin to judge themselves as "weird." You’re consistent precisely because you aren’t normal. Embrace that. Little good happens when you try to be like everyone else.

6. They reduce the amount of fake dopamine in their lives

One of the quickest ways to drive a machete into your creative energy — beyond eating crap and rarely exercising — is dopamine fatigue.

When we open ourselves up to a barrage of fake stimulation, like doom-scrolling and video games, we have little in the tank for expression. Reduce and redirect into creating remarkable things.

Strategic breaks from overstimulating activities, sometimes called dopamine fasting, may help individuals gain better control over impulsive behaviors and enhance self-discipline. According to a 2024 study, rebalancing the brain's response to rewards, a dopamine detox can contribute to improved mood and reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression.

7. They train their body in the service of their creations

Showing up every day to be creative and on point requires relentless energy. Working out needn’t be some dull "chore" if it’s in service of making something outstanding via the unwavering power of consistency.

8. They don't take their feelings so seriously

Too many of us take our feelings too seriously. So we get up one morning, feel "flat," and use that as a viable reason not to sit down to write. The relentless winners have made peace with discomfort and use the work itself as a tool for mood-raising.

9. They allow for boredom

CrizzyStudio / Shutterstock

Consistency rarely looks exciting. You may see insane creative output. I see this: keeping things simple, avoiding junk, going to bed early, and showing up every day regardless of how it feels.

When external distractions are limited, boredom creates space for introspection, allowing for self-awareness and processing of emotions and experiences. According to a study by the University of Notre Dame, strategic downtime and exposure to boredom can enhance overall productivity, especially when balanced with engaging tasks.

10. They seek to create brilliance over time

It’s not worth working on consistently if the thing you’re building isn’t remarkable and never-before-seen in some way. Forget "perfect," but seek to create brilliance over time — know what that looks like in your mind — and you will find it difficult to stay in bed in the morning.

11. They make time for new ideas

I got this one from author and entreprenuerJames Altucher: Truly creative people focus on results. But the ideas need to come from somewhere.

Brainstorming and bringing unique ideas together into hybrid "uber-ideas" is the way to become an idea machine. Ask stuff like: "What are 15 ways to entertain my pets when I’m away?" Do this more.

12. They set non-negotiables

You’re not consistent because you’re allowing external trash to squeeze its way into your life. Be selfish and set boundaries around what matters to you first. Daily exercise and writing your novel don’t come after replying to that insipid email from Mike.

Research suggests that setting non-negotiables first offers a foundational structure for a fulfilling life by providing clarity, enhancing self-worth, strengthening relationships, and boosting motivation. It's crucial to identify these core values and principles and consistently act in alignment with them for long-term well-being and growth.

You come first. Set non-negotiable time blocks so that you have space to create what the world needs. Stop finding reasons to hide. Stop making excuses. Your magic is multiplied when you show up daily. We’re waiting for your brilliance.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.