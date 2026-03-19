Everyone has experienced burnout at some point in their lives, whether it's from excessive workloads, overwhelming stress, or taking on too many responsibilities without consistent help. Burnout creates a constant feeling of despair and desperation, and sometimes curing it is simpler than the torturous situations that sparked it.

While it may seem impossible to overcome, there are certain things low IQ people find boring but geniuses know can help overcome burnout. According to coach Gabriela Flax, there are many "boring" things that can assist you and help you make beneficial life changes. Because by removing variety from life, you can save energy to build resistance.

Here are 11 things low IQ people find boring but geniuses know can help overcome burnout

1. Picking 'inside' and 'outside' outfits to simplify getting ready in the morning

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Simplifying your closet might seem boring, but think about the time that it takes you to pick out an outfit in the morning or how much an uncomfortable outfit affects your daily mood, stress, and confidence.

Influencers like Emma Chamberlain have sensationalized the idea of a "capsule wardrobe," which is a set of classic and comfortable clothes that can simplify your daily routine. But Flax takes it one step further, suggesting that people pick one "inside" outfit and one "outside" outfit, as well as a few back-ups, that can help cultivate a boring and burnout-free routine.

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2. Buying disposable plates and cutlery

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Whether it be stress, anxiety or depression, household chores like the dishes can make or break you. As Flax explained, "There were days when I avoided eating (bad when you already have low energy) just to avoid washing the dishes," noting that sticking to disposable tableware helped her stay "nourished." She added that "you have to save yourself before saving the planet."

While replacing plastic can reduce environmental impact, it's not feasible for everyone. Instead of stressing about the effect that small changes like this have on the environment, simplifying small areas of your life in this way can be an easy first step to prevent the build-up of unneeded stress (and dishes).

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3. Downgrading their skincare routine to only essentials

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Though kids nowadays seem to be obsessed with the latest skincare products, despite being more sensitive to irritants, adults can offer themselves some help by sticking to the basics. It's one of the things low IQ people find boring but geniuses know can help overcome burnout.

It's tempting to build a thousand-step routine, but focus on one or two holy grail products that keep your skin and hygiene well-kept without being too much of a burden. Whether that means you trade your fancy cleanser for a face wipe or toss the toners and serums, simplifying your skincare may be more beneficial than you expect.

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4. Using a separate hamper for clean clothes that haven't been folded yet

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It's normal for people to have a "laundry chair" in their home where they put all the clean clothes they haven't folded. But rather than letting it sit for days or weeks, this trend is actually quite revolutionary for people wanting to limit their stress.

Burnout can make it hard to do chores like laundry, but sometimes mess (like clothes littering the floor) can make you feel even worse. Instead of having laundry pile up in your dirty bin because you don't want to empty the clean ones from your dryer, use a separate hamper to throw clean clothes in before you're ready to hang, fold or put them away.

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5. Disabling social media notifications

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A 2022 study about social media revealed a simple fact about the benefits of deleting social media. Ironically, removing these online social platforms boosts more meaningful connections. With improved self-esteem, interpersonal communication and confidence, people who delete their social media clear up more room in their brains to dedicate to meaningful areas of their lives.

Whether it be self-care or meeting new people, deleting social media and removing its chokehold on your daily habits can be a powerful tool for combating burnout. "If something important happens that requires your attention, people will let you know," Flax encouraged.

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6. Investing in a pre-cooked meal prep or delivery service once a week

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Instead of worrying about prepping ingredients or even making it to the grocery store, people wanting to overcome burnout should think about signing up for a meal prep service. Even if it's just weekly or monthly, it can be a nice way to ensure a person is eating and getting all the nutrients they need without the burden of deciding what to eat and cooking a whole meal themselves.

And, surprisingly, using a delivery service or meal-prepped service can actually save people more money in the long run than consistently grocery shopping for meals throughout the week.

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7. Deleting work apps from their phone

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Whether that be your email or Microsoft Teams, removing those apps from your phone allows you to cultivate a healthier work-life balance which, in turn, can reduce the chances of burnout. Of course, doing this is easier to preach than to practice, as even the biggest supporters of an ideal situation like fall victim to blurring the lines between personal and professional.

The healthiest thing you can do to combat burnout is to remember one simple thing: your job will still be there in the morning. Regardless of what you might have convinced yourself to believe, just because someone else is working late at night doesn't mean you're required to.

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8. Setting up automatic payments for bills

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While it might not be feasible for everyone, taking away the stress of paying all your bills on the first of the month can help to combat that debilitating feeling of making payments. It's yet another of the smart things low IQ people find boring but geniuses know can help overcome burnout.

"This helped me to understand my spending, rather than stressing out about it," Flax explained. In fact, people who utilize automatic payments are more likely to pay their bills on time and alleviate stress surrounding on-time payments and monthly bills.

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9. Finding a show with numerous seasons to avoid 'decision anxiety'

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Relieving the burden of choosing a show to watch at the end of your day may seem simple, but this can combat burnout in a quick manner. When you've finally wrapped up your long day at work, you'll have no stress in finding a show to unwind with; instead, you'll be looking forward to the next episode.

According to counseling psychologist Sargun Bedi, when people watch a television show with no expected outcomes, it gives them a sense of predictability when they're experiencing high levels of anxiety. This this can be a healthy tactic for people feeling overwhelmed in other areas of their lives as well.

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10. Automating a delivery service for essentials like toilet paper, dog food and toothpaste

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Not only can delivering groceries be more economically efficient, but it can also help to alleviate the anxiety and time it takes to physically go to the store. Especially when dealing with burnout, these seemingly quick trips for essentials become irritating. Instead, stay home, save money, and feel a little bit less stressed about needing to make your way to the grocery store for essentials.

"Look for the opportunities to simplify and take decision-making out of the equation. The energy you save can be reinvested into restful activities and building resilience," Flax explained. And because burnout can affect your physical, emotional and mental well-being, combat it with a simplified routine to ensure rest.

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11. Going to bed earlier than they think they should

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Adults require seven to nine hours of sleep each night, on average. But that doesn't include the time spent in bed. Perhaps you have a bad habit of scrolling your phone while trying to fall asleep, or watch television late into the night. But going to bed even earlier is one of the essential things low IQ people find boring but geniuses know can help overcome burnout.

When you're exhausted, your brain struggles with emotional regulation and focus, but prioritizing sleeo allows your nervous system to reset. Sometimes, the most helpful thing you can do for yourself, which can help you avoid burnout, is to get into a healthy sleeptime routine.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.