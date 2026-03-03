A Person Who Feels Physically Uncomfortable When Someone Does Something Awkward & Embarrassing Almost Always Has These 10 Rare Traits

While it’s an inevitable part of daily life and relationships, embarrassment can feel like an incredibly scary emotion to experience. In some ways, it’s associated with the same kinds of social pain that things like ostracism and loneliness offer. The kinds of things that make us feel pain emotionally, but also resort to negative self-criticism and blame.

From being avoidant in the face of second-hand humiliation to taking on an overly empathetic mindset, a person who feels physically uncomfortable when someone does something awkward and embarrassing almost always has these rare traits. They can’t help but take on the pain of others or feel uneasy themselves when interactions stray from the rigid social script, and it can cause a lot of unnecessary stress in their lives.

Advertisement

A person who feels physically uncomfortable when someone does something awkward and embarrassing almost always has these 10 rare traits

1. They’re incredibly empathetic

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock

A study from the Journal of Patient Experience argues that empathetic people often feel emotions from other people as if they’re their own. They put themselves in other people’s shoes, but their radical empathy also encourages them to internalize those feelings.

Advertisement

People who feel physically uncomfortable when someone does something awkward and embarrassing often lead with this kind of empathy, even if it requires extra layers of support and regulation to manage.

2. They have deeply feeling minds

People with deeply feeling minds are often more sensitive to complex emotions and other people’s hurt, taking it on as if it’s their own and trying desperately to reassure others. From mirroring their emotions to leaning into support when someone feels excluded socially, it’s no surprise their bodies feel more tense around experiences of awkwardness.

According to a study from Scientific Reports, these kinds of sensitive people are also often easily overstimulated by conversations and interactions. So, if the emotions and feelings of awkwardness are taking over a conversation, they’re more at risk for internalizing all of it.

Advertisement

3. They’re socially connected

As a study from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine explains, social connections are a pillar of our well-being, often bringing joy, meaning, and peace into our lives. Of course, being socially connected doesn’t always mean ease. Especially for people who take on other people’s emotions and have deep feelings and sensitive minds, leaning into strong connections can sometimes be draining.

People who feel physically uncomfortable with other people’s embarrassment may experience the joy of connections, while simultaneously taking on the fatigue of shouldering people’s complex emotions.

4. They’re overthinkers

People prone to replaying conversations in their heads and shoulder the social pain of embarrassment, even when it’s not their own, may be more physically uncomfortable around embarrassment and awkwardness.

Advertisement

While repeatedly focusing on negative emotions can sometimes harm mental health, embarrassment isn’t always a bad thing. It might be underresearched and underexperienced by others, but it’s often this kind of subtle discomfort that provokes personal growth. While overthinking conversations and focusing on negativity is harmful, expressing and feeling discomfort isn’t a bad thing.

5. They’re protectors

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

People who are protectors by nature, not necessarily by social norms or expectations, but from their empathy, may take on the burdens of embarrassment or awkwardness. Especially if they notice that it’s affecting someone else and making it hard for them to feel secure in a conversation, they may lean in and take it on as their own to please others.

Advertisement

Whether it’s over-apologizing or taking accountability for things they didn’t do, they try to protect people to safeguard the peace of conversations.

6. They’re incredibly socially aware

While social awareness often manifests itself in unique ways depending on the person, if you’re prone to reading the room or sensing energy shift around a certain person, chances are you’re incredibly socially aware. These same people tend to be physically uncomfortable when someone does something awkward or embarrassing.

Especially if they’re innately sensitive and struggle to set boundaries around this social energy, they may internalize other people’s awkwardness or embarrassment. They feel it as if it’s their own.

Advertisement

7. They lead with dignity and respect

As psychology professor Berit Brogaard explains, respect is an important part of relationships, even if they’re casual and fleeting with strangers in social interactions. When we treat others with respect and lead with dignity, we allow them to feel seen and heard in important ways, even if it’s not always comfortable or convenient for us.

If someone feels regularly uncomfortable around awkwardness and embarrassment, chances are they’re leading with this kind of dignity. While it might be easier for the average person to run from these interactions and conversations, these people stick around to make people feel seen, even when it means needing to regulate through discomfort.

8. They’re aligned with their bodies

People who are aligned with their bodies and who have cultivated a strong sense of inner trust are aware of how they feel. They not only accept and act on their emotions and feelings, but also make space to acknowledge them in the moment. Whether that’s a sense of embarrassment or a physical feeling of social pain, they’re aligned and present enough to notice.

Advertisement

Compared to people who run from physical discomfort and struggle to acknowledge complex emotions like embarrassment in the moment, people who feel other people’s awkwardness tend to be present and embodied in these feelings.

9. They’re hyper-aware of social constructs

Kinga | Shutterstock

While they may not accept or follow social norms and constructs devoutly in their own lives, people who are hyper-aware of their power and influence in social interactions may be more likely to experience discomfort when someone is doing something awkward or embarrassing.

Advertisement

They understand the power they hold over people’s impressions and perceptions. And with empathy or sensitivity leading in their interactions, they can’t help but take on the discomfort that comes from breaking these norms.

10. They give people grace often

Instead of blaming people for things they can’t control and making them feel guilty for doing something awkward in a conversation, people who give grace often offer the benefit of the doubt. They give people space and love to do whatever they want, even if they’re the ones picking up the emotional burden of embarrassment and awkwardness in these moments.

Advertisement

Offering “grace” is just another term for accepting someone as they are. Even if they don’t perfectly align with social norms and often “embarrass” themselves, that doesn’t make them any less good as a person or human in their being. People who may feel physically uncomfortable cope healthily by offering emotional grace and crafting a space where embarrassment is a superpower, instead of something to hide from.

11. They’re sensitive to rejection

If someone has spent their entire life feeling misunderstood, rejected, or “left out” of social interactions, chances are they’re still sensitive to the social pain that seemingly unsuspecting, awkward, and embarrassing moments cause.

As a PNAS study explains, social pain is often associated with the parts of the brain that also oversee physical pain and illness. So when we feel ostracized or alone, it can feel similar to when we have a cold or hurt our physical bodies. While some are less sensitive, often due to a lower frequency of exclusion, others are constantly reminded of the rejection and social pain that comes from these moments.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.