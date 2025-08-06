While intelligence and competence may not outweigh skills like self-discipline when it comes to determining success, like a study from Psychological Science suggests, many of the habits and routines these kinds of people feed into are actually quite influential. The things they choose to engage with on a daily basis — and, more importantly, the things they do not — craft their mindsets and mentalities.

In fact, many of the things that are incredibly boring to smart people but everyone else seems to enjoy may set them apart from less competent and intelligent counterparts. They don't waste energy on things they don't enjoy, seek validation through social norms, or distract themselves from emotional regulation with mindless entertainment.

Here are 11 things that are incredibly boring to smart people but everyone else seems to enjoy

1. Small talk

According to psycholinguistics researcher Martina Cola, shallow people, small talk, and superficial conversations are much less capable of being meaningful for smart people than they are for the average person. Someone with true intelligence yearns for deep connection, stimulating conversation, and meaningful interactions, so it's not surprising that they secretly hate small talk.

Their brains crave depth, connection, and stimulation, so small talk can be more draining for smart people than it is for the average person.

2. Networking events

According to a study from the British Journal of Psychology, intelligent people tend to thrive with less social connections and relationships than the average person, because they focus a lot of time, effort, and energy into making them meaningful and fulfilling. They'd prefer to spend their time investing in quality relationships and vulnerability than wasting it on small talk and superficiality.

That's why networking events and passive interactions with co-workers are some of the things that are incredibly boring to smart people but everyone else seems to enjoy. Especially considering they don't feel the need to seek attention or validation from others by bragging about their achievements or titles, these environments can lack depth and intention.

They don't provide opportunities for smart people to boast their complex, deep, and abstract thinking processes, because the conversations almost always linger on the superficial, so they're not interested in people with these skills.

3. Keeping up with the news

While many smart people do stay up to date with worldly news and headlines to ensure they have the information to indulge stimulating conversations and debates, they find it boring to doomscroll and pressure themselves into staying online all of the time.

Especially when anxiety, stress, and chronic fear comes with media overload from the news, they're intentional about setting boundaries with this kind of media. They also don't find the same kind of enjoyment from fake news and exaggerated stories online that the average person might, because they have the skills to decode propaganda and think critically about what they're digesting online.

4. Doomscrolling

While it's true that many smart people prefer to spend time alone, they're much more likely to indulge in active habits with that time — from creative hobbies to working out — rather than mindless entertainment like doomscrolling. Even when they're watching TV, they tend to avoid any kind of reality TV or show that lacks stimulation, depth, and connection.

Like psychologist Melanie Greenberg suggests, many high IQ people do use their phones, scroll on social media, and watch TV, but they appreciate the insights these platforms provide into deeper discussions, relationships, and the human experience, rather than using them as escapism or a distraction.

5. Bad jokes

Bad jokes and low-brow humor, that often have distasteful elements of misguided stereotypes and ignorance rooted inside them, are some of the things that are incredibly boring to smart people but everyone else seems to enjoy. They can't stand ignorance and weaponized incompetence, even if it's disguised as a funny attempt at joking.

Of course, being truly funny and witty is often a sign of intelligence, but smart people use this kind of humor to improve their relationships, bolster social connection, and heighten their own sense of self-esteem — not the other way around.

6. Meetings that could have been emails

While there are certainly generational differences about communication in the office — younger Gen Zers and millennials prefer offline communication and work-life balance, while their boomer counterparts appreciate "hustle culture" and face-to-face interactions — intelligence and IQ also have something to do with it.

Meetings that could have been emails are one of the things that are incredibly boring to smart people, but everyone else seems to enjoy. Whether they serve as excuses for lacking productivity, agencies for small talk, or escapes from concentration, the average person doesn't mind meetings — especially older workers — but intelligent people view them as inefficient wastes of time.

Like a 2022 study argues, chronic stress and burnout can be quickly sparked by overworking, and when you spend all day navigating unnecessary meetings, you're more likely to spend longer hours at work catching up.

7. Mainstream trends

According to mental health practitioner Ankita Guchait, many people who feed into comparison culture and mainstream trends online are yearning for a sense of community, belonging, and validation that they're missing in other aspects of their lives.

They don't feed into vulnerability, deeper connections, or healthy habits in the same way smart people often do, so they turn to consumerism and trendiness to misguidedly find their place.

Smart people find these rigid and sterile trends boring, not just because they appreciate authenticity, creativity, and uniqueness, but because they have a kind of financial and digital literacy that protects them from falling into these consumerist traps.

8. Going out 24/7

Many smart people would prefer to spend time alone — reflecting on their days, indulging personal habits and hobbies, and connecting with their close friends and partners — than go out every chance they get. They appreciate their solitude and don't make sacrifices to it unless they absolutely have to, according to the same study from the British Journal of Psychology.

Especially considering that their true productivity and competence is sacrificed by feeding into "hustle culture," it's not surprising that truly smart people would prefer to protect their rest and alone time, instead of trying to stay busy 100% of the time. Whether it's doing overtime consistently or going out to the club with their friends every weekend, these are some of the things that are incredibly boring and harmful to smart people that everyone else seems to enjoy.

9. Luck-based games

Luck-based cards and board games are some of the things that are incredibly boring to smart people but everyone else seems to enjoy.

According to a 2019 study, smart people tend to prefer strategy-based games over luck-centric ones, because they cultivate space for critical thinking, problem-solving, and connections with other players. Unlike a strategy-game, luck-based games are simply a form of, often mindless, entertainment that smart people are quickly bored by. They want to be challenged and stimulated.

10. Gossiping

While there's evidence that harmless gossiping can occasionally bolster healthy relationships and connection in small doses, it's often one of the things that are incredibly boring to smart people. Not only are these conversations not stimulating, they're often toxic — pushing people to judge and criticize others behind their backs or at the expense of trust in their relationships.

Smart people put a lot of thought, time, and energy into seeking out healthy relationships and stimulating connections, so they're not going to be aroused thinking about throwing it all away for a petty conversation. They also have the communication skills to talk directly to someone when they have a concern, so they don't seek comfort from venting to others or breaking them down behind their back.

11. Dating apps

Dating apps tend to house shallow conversations and misleading connections, which is why they're one of the things that are incredibly boring to smart people but that everyone else seems to enjoy.

Outside of interactions, they also require users to curate a profile intended for other people's attention and validation — something that many emotionally intelligent and secure people may struggle with justifying, especially if the apps aren't adding value to their lives.

According to personal growth consultant Dr. Ali Binazir, it's also not uncommon for smart people to struggle with dating in general for a number of reasons. From spending more time focused on academic success and achievement growing up, to setting high standards, and even feeling entitled to love because of their accolades, there are a number of barriers and obstacles to the dating landscape for people with high IQs.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.