11 Things High IQ People Avoid Watching, Following & Consuming, According To Research

While intelligence is often a predictor of success and achievement, the most important determinant is self-discipline. When intelligence and discipline are combined, they form a solid foundation for healthy habits and goal-setting, allowing a person with a high IQ to truly thrive.

Many of the things high IQ people avoid watching, following, and consuming, according to research, are fueled by the tangible intelligence, emotional awareness, and, of course, self-discipline, necessary to intentionally avoid things that don’t serve them or add value to their lives.

Here are 11 things high IQ people avoid watching, following, and consuming, according to research

1. Scripted reality TV

Sensationalist, scripted, and clearly fake reality TV shows are among the things that highly intelligent people generally avoid. They’d prefer to indulge in entertainment or hobbies that feel more fulfilling, meaningful, insightful, or stimulating.

However, just because scripted reality TV is one of the things high IQ people avoid watching doesn’t mean they’re not still indulging in shows like The Bachelor, Love Island, or even Survivor.

According to psychologist Melanie Greenberg, many high IQ people actually watch regular reality TV shows just as much as their average counterparts, appreciating the insights into the human experience, relationships, and love that many of these shows hint at.

2. Online drama

Many studies have investigated the consequences of unnecessary drama, like one from The Academy of Management Review that argues it’s detrimental to environments like the workplace by eroding trust and sparking resentment. However, people with high IQs don’t just avoid drama and pettiness in their in-person lives. They also tend to be unstimulated by online drama, celebrity gossip, and parasocial relationships online.

They prefer to spend their time investing in hobbies, interactions, and conversations that add value to their lives. So, unless a conversation about celebrities online or gossip from a group chat is stimulating their minds and providing insights worthy of their time, they prefer to ignore and avoid it.

3. Propaganda and fake news

According to a 2020 study on fake news, the key skill that allows people to decode propaganda and consume only valid information is critical thinking, which is something people with high IQs already employ in their day-to-day lives. They are complex thinkers at heart, making it easy for them to practice digital literacy online and to recognize fake or misleading information that others may fall for.

Especially coupled with emotional regulation skills and general emotional intelligence, people with high IQs protect themselves from sharing fake news or falling victim to propaganda, especially online, as a study from Columbia Business School explains, where this misleading information is often structured in a way to spark intense emotions like anger or fear.

4. Mainstream trends

According to mental health practitioner Ankita Guchait, many people who fall victim to following trends and seeking validation online seek instant gratification and the dopamine hit of social media engagement. While experimenting with identity online with trends can help build belonging and community, people who frame their entire personality around it can quickly lose the benefits of personal ambition and authenticity.

Truly intelligent people who are self-assured and disciplined may seek inspiration and community from trend cycles online, but at the end of the day, they avoid herd mentality and focus on integrating habits and behaviors in their lives that are personalized and bring value to their lives.

5. Traditional social norms

Intelligent people generally challenge traditional social norms and trends that don’t suit them, whether it’s a traditional education route, professional expectations, or relationship expectations set by vague societal constructs. They value critical thinking, authenticity, and logic, rather than blindly following social norms and expectations or following tradition.

Outside of being confident in challenging rigid expectations and standards in society, people with high IQs also challenge the monotony of their own personal lives. Whether it’s a relationship dynamic, passing conversation, or their routine, they regularly self-reflect and challenge the kinds of habits that’ve solidified in their lives.

6. Herd mentalities

Rather than falling victim to groupthink and a herd mentality, highly intelligent people value and prioritize independent thought. They not only practice problem-solving and complex thinking patterns in their personal lives, but they also balance independence and collaboration in their relationships, both professionally and at home.

Generally, their tendency toward independence is fueled by their self-assuredness. They’re not only confident enough to think for themselves, but they also have the capacity and skills necessary to thrive on their own terms.

7. Goals without purpose

According to psychologist Marwa Azab, people who brag about goals and achievements before realizing them actually sabotage their progress and growth. While these kinds of people value the attention and validation of others when it comes to achieving their goals, truly intelligent people take pride in the journey, forming habits, routines, and mentalities that serve them in every aspect of their lives.

They not only avoid bragging about and flaunting success, but they also craft goals when they have a sense of internal purpose. They care more about personal growth than seeking approval, validation, or acceptance from others, making the habits and routines that follow more consistent and fulfilling.

8. Junk food

Junk food and processed meals are some of the things high IQ people avoid consuming, according to research, on a regular basis. Of course, they’re not entirely cut out of a high IQ person’s diet. They don’t deprive themselves of treats every once in a while, but they’re consistent with following a healthy routine.

According to a study from the Journal of the American Dietetic Association, people with high IQs generally eat less fat and processed foods in their diet. Partially due to their consistency with healthy habits, self-discipline in following routines, and general self-awareness about internal health, it’s one of the things high IQ people make a priority in their lives to perform better emotionally, socially, and intellectually.

9. Mindless entertainment

Whether it’s doomscrolling on their phones or watching meaningless TV and movies, mindless entertainment is one of the things high IQ people avoid watching and consuming in their everyday lives, according to research. They’d prefer to spend their time on hobbies, interactions, and solitude that genuinely add value to their lives, rather than try to cope with complex emotions and stress by suppressing their emotions and distracting themselves.

These intentionally active hobbies are also most common amongst the wealthiest people, who are generally happier than others, largely due to their avoidance of passive habits in their leisure time, like a study from the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal suggests.

10. Consumerist culture

While digital and financial literacy are most common among people with high IQs due to their complex thinking skills and self-awareness, they also tend to avoid being influenced by consumerist culture, whether it involves following trends, overspending, or falling victim to online gossip.

People with high IQs tend to boast emotional intelligence, characterized by skills like emotional regulation, which support them in avoiding materialism, consumerism, and other advertising traps, especially online. They’re less willing to spend money impulsively or seek out connections online to cope with complex and uncomfortable emotions, because they have the emotional regulation skills to manage them on their own terms.

11. Too much social media

Fueled by comparison culture and individual insecurity, overusing social media and screen time can often be a habit of people who lack emotional and tangible intelligence. Rather than using social media and technology as a means of self-soothing and distracting from discomfort, intelligent people use intentional habits like self-reflection, journaling, or therapy to address their emotions, rather than suppressing them.

They not only avoid posting for validation, but they are intentional with the limits they set around screen time, technology, and social media.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.