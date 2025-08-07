10 Habits Of People Who Are Basically Magnets For Positive Energy

Everyone experiences the ebb and flow of being human with everyday highs and lows. Relationships start, mature, and wither; people get sick, jobs disappear, and disasters can strike. You'd give anything for something positive to happen, but it feels like it never does.

If you’re at odds with everyone, like your friends, family, and co-workers, it's likely you are attracting negative energy. You probably feel like absolutely nothing is going right andour world is crumbling around you through no fault of your own. Now is the time to look at the habits of people who are magnets for positivity and learn their lessons.

Advertisement

10 ways to become a magnet for positive energy:

1. They stop talking about everything that is going wrong

If you are constantly sick for no apparent reason, and none of your doctors can give you a diagnosis, it may be time to explore the energy around you. First, take a deep breath. All of us have stress and some level of stale or negative energy in our lives.

The trick is to recognize it and know how to get rid of negative energy before it becomes problematic. Start talking about what is going right, however small it might be, and how much you love feeling good.

Advertisement

2. They find genuine gratitude for the good things in your life

Ground Picture via Shutterstock

You’re probably experiencing "free-floating anxiety". There is no obvious reason for your anxiety, and yet you are experiencing some level of panic attacks.

The good news is you can clear it with some simple, effective methods that will turn it into positive energy. Most clients tell me that they’ll be happier when things start to go right and be more positive when their lives improve. They are always resistant when I explain they have it backward.

Advertisement

Every time you are tempted to talk about what’s wrong, pause and find something to say about what’s right.

3. They stop gossiping about and criticizing others

Whether you feel they deserve it or not, just stop. Right now! Like mom often reminded us, "If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all." Good advice!

Gossip and criticism can help explain why you’re constantly feeling drained. You’re tired beyond what would be normal for your level of activity.

4. They eliminate any toxic relationships in your life

If you are the toxic person, work on your personal cleanup. Things will improve in your life, and you will be happier when you can get positive feedback. This is often the most challenging part of the change. But it is the critical adjustment that ensures your success.

Advertisement

Please note that if you are getting sick, be sure to rule out all the usual suspects and see a medical professional. If necessary, clean up your lifestyle. Make sure you’re eating right, exercising, sleeping well, and managing your stress. Assuming you’ve already addressed that, then and only then can you expect these energetic techniques to help.

After taking care of your energies, it's time to do house and office cleanup.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Advertisement

5. They do a physical cleaning

Stale and negative energy can get stuck in clutter. Dust and stale air affect breathing, and breathing affects mental clarity. So cleaning the living space helps keep a fresh mind.

6. They open windows and air the place out

To better facilitate breath-driven mental clarity, get actual fresh air in your space. Visualize bringing in fresh, clean energy, bright and cheerful, along with the air rushing in to refresh the atmosphere. Turn on the fan to facilitate moving the old out and the fresh in.

7. They burn sage or incense

If you have sage or incense, you can use those to clear the space. Smell is a powerful sense tied to emotion. Having a living space filled with a neutral or clarifying scent helps maintain positivity without much conscious effort.

Advertisement

8. They use noise to break up stale energy and move it out

Play lively, happy music, clap, sing, say prayers, use bells — you can use anything that you have available. And if there's music, you might as well dance those bad vibes right out the open window so they can be caught by the breeze and blown away like your troubles.

9. They remove overtly negative items

Be mindful of your surroundings and what you are allowing into your life. Be aware of the effects of your sensory input. Know how memories impact your mood. Don’t invite problems with disturbing images, distressing music, artwork, or anything that can trigger negative emotions or memories.

10. They reduce or eliminate consuming distressing TV shows, movies, and music

This is a biggie, and most of us just allow all this negativity into our homes without questioning the effect it is having on us. Fear-based media can have significant impacts on your well-being and sense of security.

Advertisement

So there you have several simple, effective things within your control to improve your energetic problems.

If you have completed all of these suggestions and are still experiencing problems, then you may consider bringing in an expert to perform a house clearing and blessing.

Susan K. Edwards, L.S.H., is an author, Reiki Master, and Energy Healer whose work centers around reminding people that it's all about love.