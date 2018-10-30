For when you need a good belly laugh...

Now more than ever, people need some mindless entertainment to escape from the often harsh realities of our lives. What better than to sit back and belly-laugh at a silly or absurd funny movie?

There are so many hilarious comedies to choose from — from drama-comedies to rom-coms to spoofs. But here are our top picks for the 30 funniest movies of all time, in no particular order:

1. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Ron Burgundy is San Diego's top-rated newsman in the male-dominated broadcasting of the 1970s, but that's all about to change for Ron and his cronies when an ambitious woman is hired as a new anchor. Adam McKay's directorial debut still proves the most popular today, because the film has all the workings of a great comedy, including its star, Will Ferrell.

2. The Hangover (2009)

Two days before his wedding, Doug (Justin Bartha) and three friends (Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis) drive to Las Vegas for a wild and memorable stag party. In fact, when the three groomsmen wake up the next morning, they can't remember a thing, nor can they find Doug.

The Hangover became an instant comedy hit thanks to a bizarre plot, crazy characters, and mostly to Zach Galifianakis's performance, which transformed him overnight into one of the most in-demand comedic actors. One of the movie's most memorable moment has to be Mike Tyson's cameo.

3. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Rob Reiner's genre-setting mockumentary, or rockumentary, of the fictional British heavy metal band Spinal Tap is an all-time comedy classic. The film is smartly directed, brilliantly acted, and packed with endlessly quotable moments.

In 2002, This Is Spinal Tap was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.

4. Airplane! (1980)

Airplane! is another classic comedy that still makes the top funniest movies of all time list. Jim Abraham and the Zucker brothers later went onto make the Naked Gun and Hot Shots movies. Starring Leslie Nielsen, Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, the film is a silly, hilarious 1970s disaster movie spoof.

5. Groundhog Day (1983)

Bill Murray stars as the cynical weatherman trapped in an endless time warp in the small town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. He relives the same day over and over again... kind of like the mundane reality of life. Until he discovers a way of turning the situation to his advantage.

6. Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

A control freak (Steve Martin) struggles to travel home for Thanksgiving to his wife (Laila Robins) and kids, but his flight is rerouted to a distant city in Kansas because of a freak snowstorm. Then he’s forced to bunk up with talkative Del Griffith (John Candy), whom he finds extremely annoying.

Together they must overcome the insanity of holiday travel to reach their intended destination. John Hughes directed this classic comedy.

7. The Big Lebowski (1998)

Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it. The Big Lebowski is a simple story that requires no over-analyzing to delve into its narrative and concept. It's effective, humorous and overall a wacky classic.

Directed by the Coen brothers, the film stars a bunch of eccentric characters including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, and Steve Buscemi.

8. National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

The Griswold family's cross-country drive to the Wally World theme park proves to be much more arduous than they ever anticipated. National Lampoon’s Vacation was so successful thanks to Chevy Chase as the highly optimistic Clark Griswold, a well-meaning father and husband who is determined to give his family the time of their lives, no matter what obstacle comes in the way.

9. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a 1975 British comedy film written and performed by the comedy group of Monty Python, and directed by Gilliam and Jones. The film was a success on its initial release and still remains to be one of the funniest films ever made.

10. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Mike Myers plays a Bond-esque British spy transported from the Swinging London era of the 1960s to the relatively austere 1990s to foil the world-destroying schemes of Dr. Evil, also played by Mike Myers. It’s simply groovy, baby!

11. Animal House (1978)

At a 1962 college, Dean Vernon Wormer is determined to expel the entire Delta Tau Chi Fraternity, but those troublemakers have other plans for him. The John Landis film stars John Belushi, and his big-name power helped the film achieve instant recognition, along with funny gags, of course.

12. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is a 1994 American comedy film starring Jim Carrey as Ace Ventura, an animal detective who is tasked with finding the abducted dolphin who is the mascot of the US football team Miami Dolphins. Carrey's performance led to the film to a cult following among male adolescents and launched his career.

13. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Detective Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) tries to uncover a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II, who is on a state visit to the USA. The main suspect is Vincent Ludwig, a rich businessman (Ricardo Montalbán) who uses a hypnotic device to turn others into murderers. The Naked Gun is chock full of gags that are goofy and unapologetically crass.

14. Talladega Nights (2006)

Like most other Will Ferrell movies, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is both raunchy and hilarious. NASCAR superstar Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell) is at the top of his game, adored by fans, has a trophy wife by his side, and is incredibly wealthy. But Ricky loses it all when French Formula One champion Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) roars onto the scene.

15. Caddyshack (1980)

An exclusive golf course has to deal with a brash new member and a destructive dancing gopher. Even though some might find the humor crass and juvenile, Caddyshack wins with using classic slapstick comedy and quotable dialogue. A hilarious cast includes Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray, and Ted Knight.

16. Wedding Crashers (2005)

Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) are divorce mediators who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions. For the irrepressible duo, there are few better ways to drink for free and bed vulnerable women. The film is raucous and happily obnoxious.

17. Wayne's World (1992)

Party on, excellent! In the big-screen spin-off of the Saturday Night Live skit, Rob Lowe plays a producer that wants to take the public access "Wayne's World" to the world of commercial television. Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) battle to save their show and Wayne's girlfriend from Lowe.

18. Old School (2003)

After discovering his girlfriend (Juliette Lewis) has been cheating, attorney Mitch (Luke Wilson) moves into a new place near a college campus and tries to get his life back together. Two of his best friends, Frank (Will Ferrell) and Beanie (Vince Vaughn), start their own off-campus wild party frat house, much to the ire of the dean, Gordon "Cheese" Pritchard (Jeremy Piven).

Old School quickly became a back-to-school classic, one that I have to watch every September.

19. Trading Places (1983)

Upper-crust executive Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) and down-and-out hustler Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) are the subjects of a bet by successful brokers Mortimer (Don Ameche) and Randolph Duke (Ralph Bellamy). An employee of the Dukes, Winthorpe is framed by the brothers for a crime he didn't commit, with the siblings then installing the street-smart Valentine in his position.

When Winthorpe and Valentine uncover the scheme, they set out to turn the tables on the Dukes. The Saturday Night Live veterans Murphy and Ackroyd are the show-stealers here in this decent family comedy.

20. Step Brothers (2008)

Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly) have one thing in common: they are both lazy, unemployed leeches who still live with their parents. When Brennan's mother and Dale's father marry and move in together, it turns the overgrown boys' world upside down.

21. Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumber stars one of my favorite wacky, physical comedy geniuses, Jim Carrey, along with equally funny co-star Jeff Daniels. The movie has a lot of broad jokes, but the humor is so absurd that it's easy to miss the subtle stuff the first viewing. So you’ll have to watch it again and again!

22. Spaceballs (1987)

The evil leaders of Planet Spaceball, having foolishly squandered their precious atmosphere, devise a secret plan to take every breath of air away from their peace-loving neighbor, Planet Druidia. They send the evil Dark Helmet to kidnap Princess Vespa on the day of her wedding, in the hope of holding Druidia to ransom.

But the princess skips town and joins forces with a mercenary named Lone Starr and his sidekick, Barf. The goofy 80s parody stars Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, and John Candy.

23. Happy Gilmore (1996)

Adam Sandler has been at the forefront of popular comedy for decades now, and either you love his humor or you don’t. All Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) has ever wanted is to be a professional hockey player. But he soon discovers he may actually have a talent for playing an entirely different sport: golf.

When his grandmother (Frances Bay) learns she is about to lose her home, Happy joins a golf tournament to try and win enough money to buy it for her.

24. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Maniacal health nut and fitness chain owner White Goodman (Ben Stiller) is about to put indie gym Average Joe's out of business unless Peter (Vince Vaughn) can raise $50,000 to keep his mortgage. So he and a ragtag group of Average Joe's members and employees enter a dodgeball contest with a big cash prize.

25. The Blues Brothers (1980)

Jake Blues, just out from prison, puts together his old band to save the Catholic home where he and brother Elwood were raised. The Blues Brothers holds a special place in cult movie lovers' hearts because it’s surreal and it has great music.

Another film directed by John Landis, the film stars some of the best comedy greats: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Cab Calloway and John Candy.

26. A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

In London, four very different people team up to commit armed robbery, then try to double-cross each other for the loot. A Fish Called Wanda is a perfect match of American-British humor, with American stars (Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Kline) and its British Monty Python veterans (John Cleese and Michael Palin).

27. Home Alone (1990)

When 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother (Catherine O'Hara) makes him sleep in the attic. But the family forgets Kevin, and the boy awakens to an empty house and assumes his wish to have no family has come true.

But his excitement sours when he realizes that two con men (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister residence and that he alone must protect the family home. A Christmas favorite, Home Alone is also a comedy classic.

28. Superbad (2007)

Two inseparable best friends navigate the last weeks of high school and are invited to a gigantic house party. Together with their nerdy friend, they spend a long day trying to score enough alcohol to supply the party and inebriate two girls in order to kick-start their sex lives before they go off to college.

Their quest is complicated after one of them falls in with two inept cops who are determined to show him a good time. Superbad stars Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Emma Stone.

29. See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The hilarious duo of Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder make this 1989 comedy a comedy classic. The film stars Pryor as a blind man and Wilder as a deaf man. They witness a murder, but it was Dave (Wilder) who was looking at her, and Wally (Pryor) who was listening.

30. Bridesmaids (2011)

Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), is engaged, she has no choice but to serve as the maid of honor. Paul Feig's comedy is written by the hilarious Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.