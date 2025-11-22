The Art Of Pixie Dust: 4 Simple Habits Of People Who Make All Their Dreams Come True

Whether you hope to change jobs, go back to college, travel, or help others, you may feel overwhelmed by your day-to-day responsibilities, causing you to never give your wishes a second thought. Many of us wish to travel more, to experience new places, new foods, or new cultures. Seldom do we find a way to make our wildest dreams a reality. With a few helpful strategies, you can create your own pixie dust to make your dreams a reality.

Here are four simple habits of people who make all their dreams come true

1. They make a list and check it thrice

Believe it or not, this step isn't as simple as it seems. Most of us know we want something, or we want to go somewhere, but we don't know exactly what we want or where we're headed. It's difficult to know what you're interested in until you begin to probe your own thoughts.

Ask yourself, what do you want from life? Is there something you wish to do? To probe further, try watching the Travel Channel, Food Network, National Geographic, and other networks that constantly visit new places, explore different cultures, and investigate the unknown. Once you've answered these questions, you can begin your journey to fulfilling your wishes.

Psychologist Susan Manser elaborated, "Knowing who you really are can help you to understand yourself, accept yourself, motivate yourself, and have compassion for yourself. It helps you become who you want to be. Plan to spend some time each week doing some form of self-reflection: journal, write down a few things you’re grateful for, go to therapy, pick a workbook to work through, meditate, or write a letter to yourself 10 or 20 years in the future or to yourself as a child. All of these can help you get clarity about who you are."

2. They do their research

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

This step can save you a lot of time, money, and stress. For instance, if you've always wanted to get involved and become a humanitarian, you would need to research charities in your area. A simple Google or Bing search could help you narrow down which organization best suits your interests. From there, if you hope to do more globally, these organizations may have contacts in other organizations around the world seeking help. If not, as I mentioned before, you can search your way to a larger organization — such as the Red Cross — that may welcome your assistance.

Next, if you've always wanted to travel around the world, there are many websites and blogs devoted to just that. When you research, you will discover a wealth of resources, such as cost-cutting tips and affordable places to visit. Location affects cost. For instance, it's less expensive to travel throughout parts of Asia and South America than to travel throughout parts of Europe. In addition, there are resources on how to safely travel as a single parent, alone, or with family, setting and staying on a daily budget while traveling, and so on.

If you've always wanted to try skydiving, river rafting, rock climbing, gem mining, and so on, Bing and Google can easily help you uncover these extreme adventures nearest you. However, if you've always thought about changing careers but have no formal training in your new field, then research is key. When I switched over from a career in science and nursing to a career in English and writing, I had to research multiple facets of English and writing.

Not only did I have to consider the pay differences for my region, but also the likelihood of employment in the new career field, the flexibility of the field, and the chance of possible advancement in the future, as well as many career opportunities for someone holding an undergraduate and graduate English degree, other than teaching. From there, I decided that because English and writing were such diverse fields, I began to search the curriculum requirements to see if any of my former education requirements would fit the new requirements of my new field.

For most people, when switching from one major to the next, the classes will not always match up beyond the general education prerequisites that all college students are required to take. In that case, you could have a few years ahead of you. Still, with online universities — colleges that operate on a one night a week schedule — and other non-traditional technical colleges, community colleges, and universities, a career change isn't as difficult as it once was.

3. They get their ducks in a row

AYO Production via Shutterstock

Whether it's financial, educational, or otherwise, planning can carry you far. Before you make any moves, careful planning needs to take place. If you've completed step two of this process, then moving forward should not be that difficult.

For instance, if your wishes involve a life-changing career shift, find a network of support, such as family and friends. Let them know that you're serious by having your research mapped out before telling them of your plans. From there, garner their support and determine how you all can work with one another to ensure that you accomplish your new goals.

Without support, making a life change can be extremely difficult, especially if it involves quitting your job to return to school. Plans have to be put in place to allow for the shift in income, as completing school will become a priority. While one spouse goes to school, the other spouse will have to pick up the pace financially to cover the lack of employment or underemployment by you or your spouse.

If your wish is related to travel, then finances have to be considered. With research, careful consideration of your current bills, savings, and so forth, you can determine how long it will take for your travel plans to become a reality. For some, a year or two of extreme savings may work. For others, it may take a bit longer to save up the tens of thousands it may take to travel around the world.

Consider hostels in place of hotel stays, which can help you save a wad of cash. Also, technology is your friend and should be included in your travel plans, along with spare batteries, spare change, and extra clothes. For longer trips, travel experts recommend clothes you can easily part with, as washerettes may not be available everywhere you travel.

"You might think that opportunities fall into other people's laps," warned career coach Lisa Petsinis. "The truth is that lucky people plan as much as they are adaptable. They know that success takes determination and hard work — as well as good timing. They take responsibility for their future, set their sights on a goal, create plans, and develop habits to achieve it, and then let fate intervene."

4. They put their plans into motion

Now that you've figured out what you want to do, what's keeping you from making your wishes come true? You've researched every facet of the goal you want to accomplish, from time constraints to costs. Now you have a plan in place. No more waiting around and hoping for a miracle. Put your plans into motion.

Make your goals a part of your everyday life," advised life coach Debra Smouse. "Without bringing your desires into your routines in some way, you’ll never have time to move towards them. This will likely mean you’ll have to give something up to make that space. You – and your desires – are worth it."

If you plan on being the next Bert the Conqueror, I can't help you with that. However, social media and the tap of a keyboard make it easier to travel the world, change careers, take on extreme challenges, and save the world simultaneously. Bert's got nothing on you! So go off and conquer the world, one dream at a time.

N. Meridian is an editor, author of No Crying for Elena, and a freelance writer on various subjects. Her work has appeared on such sites as YourTango, BlogHer, Huffington Post, and WorkItMom.\