Think about how you feel when you walk through your front door. Do you feel that your home is your place of refuge? The place where you can drop your stress at the door, put on some comfy clothes, and relax?

Since the environment you're in directly affects how you feel, decluttering your space with easy home organization ideas is a simple and effective way to relieve stress and improve your overall well-being and mental health.

Once your spaces are neat and meticulous, your stress levels will decrease, and it will be easier to find your belongings, too. Organizing saves you time (so you don’t waste time hunting for things like your keys) and money (so you don’t spend cash replacing things you already own).

If you walk through your door and feel that your to-do list just got a mile longer because you can see that there is a lot you need to declutter at home, then you’ve just added more stress to your day. So take some proactive measures to organize your home and reap the stress relief and mental health benefits an organized space can offer.

People who have meticulous homes usually organize their stuff in 5 specific ways:

1. They have a place for their keys

Hang a key hook on the inside of a closet door or near the front door to hold your keys. Alternatively, you can place a small decorative bowl on a table near the front door for your keys. This way, you will always know where to find your keys.

When your keys have a permanent address, you're not just saving time; you're also training your brain to assign everything a specific location. Research has shown that this is the cornerstone habit that separates chaotic spaces from meticulous ones.

2. They use slim hangers

Damian Lugowski / Shutterstock

Buy slim hangers for the coats and jackets in your coat closet. Coats and jackets can be bulky, and thick hangers take up even more space. Create space by using slim hangers. Recycle your wire hangers at the dry cleaners.

According to experts at The Organized House, this seemingly small change can instantly free up 30-50% more hanging space. Investing in matching hangers creates a visually calm and cohesive closet that makes getting dressed a better experience.

3. Their shows are neatly lined up

Install a transparent plastic shoe holder on the inside of the coat closet door. Use this to hold gloves, scarves, soft hats, mini umbrellas, bug spray, etc. The key is to give each pocket a specific purpose and label them if needed. This prevents the organizer from becoming a catch-all that defeats its purpose.

Some people use a 'one item type per pocket' rule, while others group by frequency of use. An article by Architectural Design explained that the transparent design means you'll actually use the system because you can quickly find what you need without having to remember which pocket has what.

4. Their shelves are organized

New Africa / Shutterstock

People with organized homes understand that every inch of space is valuable real estate. And because of this understanding, they use it strategically. Use the shelf above the hanging rod in the closet to store bike helmets or other large, bulky items.

The key is treating each shelf as its own zone with a specific purpose. Experts recommend employing the 'front-facing' principle, which means keeping frequently used items at eye level and within easy reach.

5. They regularly get rid of clutter

If books, magazines, and newspapers collect on a chair or table in front of your home, go through the pile. Recycle anything that has been read or that is out of date.

Move the remaining items to the spot where you sit to read. Decide when you will recycle the rest of the magazines. If there are an abundance of catalogs, give yourself a week to look through them and then put them out for recycling.

Having a tidy entrance can dramatically reduce that sense of overwhelm when you walk through your front door. By knowing these simple organizing tips, dealing with stress becomes easier and more manageable, so you live a happier and more organized life.

Diane N. Quintana is a Certified Professional Organizer®, Certified Professional Organizer in Chronic Disorganization®, Master Trainer, and owner of DNQ Solutions, LLC, based in Atlanta, Georgia.