11 Things That Happen During A Twin Flame's Divine Masculine Awakening

It's a beautiful, frustrating, and life-changing experience.

Last updated on Sep 12, 2025

happy man smiling after experiencing a spiritual journey Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock
A twin flame is a soul connection that's incredibly rare and intense, also called your "other half." In a twin flame connection, there's a divine feminine and divine masculine, whose energies complement one another. There are many things that happen during a twin flame's divine masculine awakening, often facing fear, detachment, and insecurity.

Divine masculine energy is protective, active, and outspoken, and is connected to leadership and decision-making skills. So, it's no surprise that a divine masculine awakening occurs in the midst of a big life change. Masculinity is spiritually awakened at times when you need to access your shadow side or assertiveness, manifesting as determination, grit, and a willingness to take initiative and fight for what is rightfully yours.

Here are 11 things that happen during a twin flame's divine masculine awakening

1. They're acutely aware of their feminine energy

woman expressing her feminine energy smiling making a muscle vectorfusionart | Shutterstock

When someone is going through this journey, they may not have even known the opposing energies of divine masculine and feminine existed before. But now that they're aware, they recognize both within themselves and seek to balance them.

They're set on learning all about how to harness their feminine energy in a healthy way. Where masculine energy is about logic, grounding, and protection, feminine energy focuses on intuition, creativity, and compassion. To find that balance, it's essential to be honest and authentic, as well as feeling courageous to share every part of who they are.

2. They're suddenly ready to settle down

couple ready to settle down together Goksi | Shutterstock

While the middle stages of a divine masculine awakening involves a "running" phase — where a person retreats and hides from the intense connection they're forming and through a fear of facing their emotions — the desire to settle down happens at a later time.

The divine masculine is all about protecting and providing. According to psychic medium and intuitive healer Brenda Rose, "When in the presence of true divine masculine energy, you feel protected, loved, honored, and respected, and in return, he feels authentic respect from you."

This doesn't necessarily mean someone going on this journey is ready to marry and have kids, but they're definitely at a point in life when they're looking to find a forever companion.

3. They're restless and excitable

man feeling restless while going through an awakening Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

One of the things that happen during a twin flame's divine masculine awakening is feeling restless and emotional about where they are. They may feel overcome with these feelings, as the divine masculine is always on the move. This could show up as a new recreational sport, a rigorous exercise program, or any form of activity that can help burn off energy.

As spiritual writer Bensu Cangüler pointed out, because divine masculine energy is unsure of what to do, they tend to not really know where to place their energy. "It's as if they're trying to get help understanding their emotions. They no longer know what is most important to them because they realize that their lives and the status they value the most do not inspire them as much as they once did," he explained.

4. They're turning into a risk-taker

man on an adventure taking a risk Xavier Lorenzo | Shutterstock

A risk-taker is not a person who throws caution to the wind and partakes in dangerous behaviors; rather, it means a person is becoming more adventurous and coloring outside the lines of their normal life.

A twin flame going through a divine masculine awakening could decide to change their career or pursue a passion. If they start to feel like there's something else out there for them, there probably is.

5. They make good decisions with ease

woman weighing her options to make a decision fizkes | Shutterstock

Some people struggle with making the right choices. And while one-half of a twin flame may have suffered from this before, during this awakening they have overcome it and are comfortable that they know what's best for themselves.

Their mental and emotional processes function like a well-oiled machine, and they can easily measure the risks and rewards from every situation and interaction.

6. They operate without aggression

man relaxing calmly Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

While many wrongly assume that masculine energy is associated with aggression, this simply isn't true. On the contrary, though masculinity protects, it is not the aggressor. And this is the kind energy that happens during a twin flame's divine masculine awakening.

Divine masculine energy doesn't rely on negative energy like defensiveness and bullying to be seen and heard. Instead, it uses its vulnerability and sensitivity to effectively communicate. 

Spiritual teacher Peter Abundant explained, "Masculinity has been distorted for generations — linked with dominance, suppression, and aggression. But true masculinity is not about intimidation or ego. It's about mastery of the self."

7. They feel especially confident

confident woman fixing her glasses PeopleImages | Shutterstock

People with low self-esteem and bruised egos lash out, hurting others and themselves in the process. But the divine masculine is characterized as secure and confident.

During an awakening, once a person allows that energy to awaken in them, they can let go of the societal norms like "men don't cry" or "don't show emotion" and reach optimal wellness.

8. They're ready to take the lead

woman leading her partner through town My Agency | Shutterstock

One of the things that happen during a twin flame's divine masculine awakening is their sudden urgency to be a leader. They may have shrunk into the background before, playing their position and flying under the radar, but now they're ready to step out, take the reins, and shine like a star.

Spiritual guide and healer Charlotte Eléa explained that divine masculine energy is about love. "He is not afraid of being shot down or criticized. He is confident, can hold his own ground, and has boundaries to boot. He can take the heat when conversations get uncomfortable and when grievances are aired. He leans in rather than builds walls," she said.

9. They set goals and go after them

woman setting goals for herself with sticky notes PeopleImages | Shutterstock

During a twin flame's divine masculine awakening, they have a renewed sense of purpose. They set challenging goals and go after them, stopping at nothing until they're accomplished.

They have clarity and set goals that align with where their life is headed. And no matter how hard the target, they remain confident in themselves and their abilities.

10. They're looking for real connection

two friends forming a strong friendship and connection PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Before an awakening, healer Dr. Bllosom Lakhiani revealed the reality of how this person lives. "Career, societal expectations, and personal ambitions drive them. Love, to them, is logical — a choice, not destiny. They move through relationships, searching for something they can't quite name, yet never truly feeling fulfilled. Then, fate intervenes."

The awakening of a twin flame's divine masculine makes them hungry for romance. They now know how to treat their partner with love, respect, and consideration. They may have been unsure if they were ready to love before, but now they're prepared to live their life with their twin flame counterpart.

11. They have a desire to give

man giving to his older father holding his hands caringly Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

The divine masculine is a protector, so it makes perfect sense that someone experiencing a twin flame awakening would enjoy providing for others, especially their counterpart.

They feel financially stable and are on a mission to love and watch over the people they care about. They have a generous spirit and enjoy taking care of their loved ones. And it's all thanks to their transformation.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.

