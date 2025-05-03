6 Rare Traits Of People With Strong Spiritual Energy That’s Hard To Ignore

There are some people in this world who radiate a strong spiritual energy that's hard to ignore. They're able to stay calm, grounded, and sincere, even in moments of chaos and strife. When someone with strong spiritual energy enters a room, it's quite hard to ignore their presence because you can feel it the moment you see them.

While it can sometimes be hard to pinpoint whether you possess the same powerful energy, there are definitely certain traits that indicate a person whose spiritual presence leaves an impact on those they encounter.

Phillip Kayrouz, a psychic medium, and Leah Yiannis, an intuitive energy and sound healer, are the combined forces behind The Multidimensional Soul TikTok account. Using their social media presence to teach and guide users on their own spiritual development, they offered a guide to identifying the traits of individuals with strong spiritual energy that are often overlooked because they are rare.

1. People always ask you for directions

It might seem frustrating or weird at first, but this is actually a sign of your grounded energy. Even if you're in a place that you're not familiar with, you just give off this "trustworthy vibe" that makes you easy to approach. They believe that you can help them, even in the simplest of ways.

That quiet confidence you may carry draws people in, and so the next time someone stops you on the street to ask for directions, and you feel a little confused or caught off guard, just take it as a subtle compliment that your energy is just too hard to ignore.

2. Kids easily interact with you

You may find that when you're walking down the street or enter a room with kids, they will take the time to smile at you or even walk right up to you without any fear. You don't even have to try to engage with them, but somehow your energy just feels safe enough that they want to approach and interact with you.

They say that kids are a good judge of character and will only gravitate towards those who have genuine kindness about them. If someone exudes negative energy, for the most part, kids tend to stay away. And there's truly something heartwarming about a child finding comfort in you even when they don't actually know you.

3. Animals love you

Just like kids, animals are also good judges of character. If you're out and then suddenly find yourself being followed by animals, or they even choose to stop and rest by you without even disturbing your space, it's quite a compliment. This usually happens because animals may be drawn to your pure energy.

According to medium Rebecca Jane, animals have an ability to sense spiritual energy, especially when it comes to empathic, healing, and high-vibrational people. She wrote, "Animals are attracted (like us) to higher vibrations because they are highly intuitive and vibes are their language as natural instincts."

It's almost as if you're a real-life version of Snow White with how animals seem to naturally feel comfortable around you. You don't even have to offer them treats or anything because they're simply drawn to your calming aura.

4. You're not that photogenic

For some reason, your spiritual and calming energy doesn't seem to translate when you're in front of a camera. But in real life, people may come up to you and offer compliments, or even tell you how young you look. But for some reason, the camera just isn't able to capture that same essence.

While photos may not capture your energy, it doesn't mean that it's not there. It might honestly be better to know that in real life, you're someone who leaves a lasting impression on everyone, a fact that goes much deeper than a flimsy photograph.

5. Every store you walk into suddenly gets busy

If you've ever wondered why the second you step into an empty store, people suddenly start coming in and the place gets busy? It might be because of your energy. It's as if you bring prosperity everywhere you go!

Your presence simply has a magnetic effect on any room you walk into, so much so that the energy shifts the space and attracts others instantly.

6. Karma always gets people who hurt you

The second someone wrongs you, karma is always on your side to give that person the retribution they deserve. It might not happen quickly, but eventually the universe has a way of balancing out the scales.

People with higher energy are just protected by a divine presence and tend to always attract positive outcomes, no matter what.

