Survey Details How Families Are Cutting Back On Groceries Just To Afford Paying For Air Conditioning

It's no secret that climate change has continued to get worse in alarming and devasting ways over the last several years. One of the ways that we're seeing climate change impact our lives is through the record-breaking high temperatures.

Unfortunately, high temperatures mean families need to have their ACs running for longer, but with rising prices, some people are having to make the difficult decision to cut back on certain necessities just to stay cool.

A survey detailed how families are cutting back on groceries just to afford to pay for air conditioning.

According to survey results of 2,000 U.S. adults by PowerSetter, per Fortune, one in three American households are cutting back on groceries to help pay for their utility bills, and 75% of them anticipate their expenses will increase and "cause them financial strain."

In some of the hottest states in America, like Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, people are expected to pay an average of $858 during their June to September AC bills, per the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) forecasts.

In other places like West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., individuals can expect to pay $723, which accounts for 16% to 23% of the average salary in these states.

Not only are families cutting back on buying groceries just to avoid getting heatstroke in their own homes, but one in three households are spending less on outdoor dining and entertainment, like concerts, and even canceling their streaming subscriptions.

On top of that, 20% are canceling their summer vacations, and nearly 50% are making other budget cuts to make ends meet.

It's disheartening that people have to cut back on things that they need to survive, like groceries, because of how bad inflation has become. So many Americans don't make a livable wage at their jobs and still can't qualify for government assistance, making it twice as hard for them to enjoy even the little things, like going to the movies, concerts, or even going on vacation.

It's a reflection of this economy and the lawmakers in place who are refusing to do anything when so many people in this country are absolutely struggling to make ends meet.

A majority of Americans are going into debt just to afford to buy groceries.

According to research from the Urban Institute, many families dipped into their savings or turned to credit cards, buy now, pay later installment programs, or payday loans to pay for groceries in 2023.

Since 2021, people have been grappling with the rising prices of groceries, especially as pandemic-era aid has since expired.

In March 2023, enhanced allotments to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits expired, leading the average individual to receive about $90 less in benefits per month.

About 70% of all grocery transactions are through credit or debit cards, which is risky considering many people aren't able to pay their balance off in full.

In 2023, the average annual percentage rates for credit cards rose to 22.8%, the highest rate on record, according to the Urban Institute.

For people to have to choose between certain essentials because of financial challenges and debt is incredibly frustrating, especially considering many people have no idea when the cost of living and inflation will be lower and easier to deal with.

However, according to a CNBC study, experts admitted that there's no straight answer on when prices will be going down, but they predicted that the inflation rate will average around 1.5% between 2023 and 2025.

