Fashion trends can change drastically in just a few years. In 2016, the makeup trend was all about being bold and glamorous. Now, the clean girl aesthetic is here to stay. Knowing how finicky clothing trends can be, it's unsurprising that there are several clothing brands Gen X wore growing up that Gen Z has never heard of.

Even if they've never heard of them, however, they've likely been inspired by these brands whether they know it or not. These clothing brands that cemented themselves in Gen X fashion back in the 1980s and 1990s may be pretty much unknown to Gen Z now, but they remain iconic forever.

12 clothing brands Gen X wore growing up that Gen Z has never heard of

1. United Colors of Benetton

United Colors of Benetton

The first clothing brand Gen X wore growing up that Gen Z has never heard of is the United Colors of Benetton. Gen Xers went crazy for the once iconic United Colors of Benetton brand in the 1980s and the 1990s.

Founded in Italy, this clothing brand was known for its colorful prints, knit clothing, and unforgettable ads. As most Gen Xers can recall, some of their ads were so outrageous that they began to receive heavy backlash from church groups and others.

Gen X was absolutely enthralled by this clothing brand, as it pushed boundaries and highlighted diversity and inclusion long before other brands hopped onto that bandwagon.

That said, all good things must come to an end, even for highly successful brands such as this. They ended up taking several steps back in their marketing as their clothes, unfortunately, remained the too much same for changing times.

As a result, when the Benetton Group approved its financial statement in 2023, it was revealed that they lost a total of 230 million euros. Despite this, those who are feeling sentimental still purchase their clothing as they miraculously remain available despite these shortcomings.

2. Swatch Watches

Swatch Watches

Believe it or not, Gen Zers still like to collect expensive watches and as a result, luxury watch brands like the Rolex have gained and maintained popularity in recent years due to their unattainability. Even so, one brand Gen X wore growing up that Gen Z has never heard of is Swatch watches.

Brand strategist Jorg Weppelink explained that Swatch watches were a major craze back in the 1980s, noting that the brand launched their first collection of 12 watches in Zürich, Switzerland on March 1, 1981.

These watches were a great success, as their funky colors, sweet smells, and fun add-ons captured the hearts of Gen X.

According to Weppelink, the Japanese and Swiss were in a "watch war." At the time, mass-produced quartz watches were the craze, and the Swiss companies couldn’t compete.

All of that changed when Dr. Ernst Thomke presented an idea that was both innovative and inexpensive to produce — a simple strap and plastic single-piece case that became instantly recognizable, effectively launching them into success.

Unfortunately, Gen Z isn't as interested in Swatch watches as Gen Xers were. Still, people can’t deny that to this day, the brand still pushes past their limitations and creates some pretty neat pieces along the way.

3. No Fear

No Fear

Gen Xers likely remember wearing No Fear growing up. Known for its edgy style, streetwear, and graphic tees, the No Fear brand certainly captured people’s attention — for a while.

Unfortunately, this attention didn’t last forever. Changing preferences and strategic company missteps led to the downfall of the once highly successful brand.

One driving factor wasn’t their fault. The 2007-2009 economic downturn caused many retailers to struggle financially, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of America.

As a result, No Fear filed for bankruptcy protection in San Diego in 2011. At the time, then-CEO Mark Simo stated that, "“Due to the state of the economy and the difficult operating environment within our industry, the company needs to reorganize its finances and operations."

4. Big Johnson's shirts

Big Johnson

The next clothing brand Gen X wore growing up that Gen Z has never heard of is Big Johnson's shirts. Back in the day, the t-shirt someone wore directly expressed who they were and where they stood regarding their interests or even social issues.

As a result, t-shirt brands like Big Johnson's became widely successful as people clambered to wear their risque shirts. The brand featured a character named E. Normus Johnson in comic art featuring innuendos.

Raised by either super strict or super loose parents, Gen X was all about breaking societal norms and pushing boundaries — even if it meant wearing a questionable shirt in the process.

The drawings were so controversial, in fact, that court rulings banned selling them in federal buildings, and many companies and schools forbid them from being worn on the premises.

That said, the company is still around and Big Johnson is still making these shirts to this day, even if Gen Z hasn't heard of them.

5. Hypercolor

Hypercolor

A clothing brand Gen X wore growing up that Gen Z has never heard of is Hypercolor. Most of Gen Z knows of mood jewelry that changes color when it's touched, but they may not know that there were t-shirts that did the exact same thing back in the '90s.

At first thought, the idea might seem a bit questionable. After all, wearing a shirt that could change colors depending on someone's body heat or sweat glands could be a little embarrassing.

Still, back in 1991, this brand was all the buzz — at least for a short amount of time.

Initially, the company began making millions of dollars more than they originally anticipated, and it seemed like the brand that was going to be a major success for years to come. But unfortunately, it didn't last, as people quickly grew bored of the changing colors, especially when they realized that repeated washings diluted the colors.

By the following year, Hypercolor was done and the once-hot brand became no more.

6. Members Only

Members Only

With the cold weather still in swing, most of Gen X can't help but fondly remember their Members Only jackets. Back in the 1980s, this clothing brand was well known for its cool design and even cooler slogan which said, "When you put it on, something happens.”

However, that is to be expected. According to Jack Catton, vice president of sales and marketing at iApparel Brands, LLC, Members Only jackets were extremely popular back in the 1980s, and reached over $150 million in sales by the year 1990.

And these once-cool jackets became so much more than just another item of clothing, as people slowly began to associate them with then-President Ronald Reagan’s Just Say No Campaign.

By the 1990s, the look was deemed overdone and fell out of favor with the masses. Recently, though, the look has seen a return, being worn in popular shows like Stranger Things and The Sopranos.

7. Jordache

Jordache Jeans

Everyone likes to wear a little denim. Whether that be jeans or jackets, denim fits well on almost any occasion. Back in the 1970s and 1980s, Jordache jeans became widely popular due to their form-fitting look and distinct back pocket designs.

Now, a signature crop top with plain jeans and a heavy jacket is considered the epitome of fashion, whether people like it or not. But back then, Gen Xers loved the glamorous look Jordache promised.

Though these jeans appear plain to the Gen Z eye, their back-pocket designs gave them the boost they needed to take denim from basic to glamorous, resulting in iconic fashion statements.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Jordache faced challenges as its popularity began to wane. Feeling as if they had no other choice, Jordache teamed up with Walmart, effectively crashing their image as a premium label.

8. Girlbraud jeans

Girlbraud jeans

Another brand that was considered popular by Gen X but Gen Z has never heard of is Girlbraud jeans. Known as a French international clothing company, Girlbraud's jeans sparked a craze with their forward designs.

According to writer Lorenzo Salamone, Girlbraud Jeans helped to popularize stone-washed jeans, stretchy jeans, and even baggy jeans. No one can deny that Girlbraud (also known as Closed) was a leader in innovation back in the day.

From hitting the international stage and being cemented in hip-hop culture, the brand Girlbraud certainly left an impression on everyone who wore their jeans.

Unfortunately, around the summer of 2005, their sales dropped. Then the 2008 economic crash only stunted their momentum even more, leading to an all-out collapse.

9. LA Gear

LA Gear

One clothing brand Gen X wore growing up that Gen Z has never heard of is LA Gear. Founded in 1983, the athletic shoe brand targeted women and gained popularity for its fashionable presentation.

Those who grew up in Gen X probably remember the hype around this brand, as celebrity after celebrity endorsed it.

According to Funding Universe, by the mid-1990s, the brand faced major competition as competitors such as Nike and Reebok began to take over. As a result, the brand slowly began to fade out of existence as financial mishaps and lawsuits from Nike caused the once on top brand to fall off.

10. Z Cavaricci

Z Cavaricci

Every Gen Xer remembers the high-waisted, pleated pants made famous by Z Cavaricci. In the late 1980s and 1990s, the brand found major success as a result of its extra buttons and distinctive loops.

As a matter of fact, the brand was so highly successful that it sold three million pairs of their famous Cateye pants, with revenues reaching up to $140 million dollars.

With this amount of success, Gen X can’t help but wonder what went wrong, but the answer is pretty simple. As fashion trends inevitably evolved, the once-hot brand fell off the map, leading to its eventual closure.

11. JNCO jeans

JNCO Jeans

When people think of iconic figures like Beyoncé or Christiana Aguilera, besides thinking of them as insanely talented, most people vividly remember the daring JNCO jeans that they wore during their concerts or music videos. After all, JNCO jeans were the hottest thing people could get their hands on back then.

Unfortunately, Gen Xers are alone in reminiscing about these sweet memories, as JNCO is another clothing brand Gen X wore growing up that Gen Z has never heard of.

Known for their wide-leg look and cool logo, these jeans were extremely popular back in the 1990s. Back then, the brand was worn most often by skaters and ravers to signify rebellion.

The brand's popularity waned by the early 2000s as a result of over-saturation. Still, people some people who grew up with this brand still rock it to this day.

12. Cross Colours

Cross Colours

Finally, a clothing brand Gen X wore growing up that Gen Z has never heard of is Cross Colours. Founded in 1985, the brand's colorful and social messaging, which included statements like, “Clothing without prejudice,” became an instant sensation.

During this time period, the brand became so popular that it received endorsements from a wide array of celebrities and hip-hop superstars like TLC, Tupac, and Aaliyah — with the clothing notably appearing in the popular show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Despite its success, operational challenges and competition led to the decline of Cross Colours in the late 1990s. However, the brand did see a resurgence in 2010, as the 1990s fashion trend came back into style.

