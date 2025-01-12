Considering the majority of first-time parents will be Gen Z in just a few short years, it's impossible to ignore all the ways their diversity, inclusion, and trailblazing mindsets will continue in their own generations of young kids. From technological usability to sociopolitical interactions, Gen Z has sparked a great deal of change on their own, but research on their priorities with parenting haven't come to fruition yet, as more decide to push family planning to later in life.

However, there are several things Gen Z will probably teach their kids that boomers completely ignored that will not only set their kids apart from their own identities, but influence the way they interact, communicate, advocate, and bond in their own lives.

Here are 10 things Gen Z will probably teach their kids that boomers ignored completely

1. Digital literacy

Considering Gen Z not only grew up around technology and social media, but has also become immersed in it within every stage of their lives — from remote work accessibility, to online school, and virtual communities — it wouldn't be surprising to see them take this digital interaction into their parenting lives.

Whether it's viewing technology as a tool to support their parenting style, finding community amongst other parents online, or teaching their kids about the importance of healthy habits on technological devices and sites, it's a part of their identity that they'll surely share with their children, whether they're consciously opting to or not.

2. How to speak openly about their mental health

With the rise of technological accessibility and mental health resources, Gen Z has become one of the more socially and personally aware generations — from their social positioning to their own emotional well-being. While they may technically be the "most depressed and anxious" generation, they're also the most willing to label their mental health struggles and speak openly about a healthy path forward.

More likely to report, discuss, and problem-solve through their mental health struggles than older generations who collectively preferred to suppress their struggles or ignore emotional turmoil, open discussions about mental health will be one of the things Gen Z will probably teach their kids that boomers ignored completely.

3. Gender neutrality

Gen Zers are consistently on the edge of modern social discussions and new-age ideals, pushing the boundaries of traditionalist ideas to make room for more diversity, inclusivity, and innovation.

Specifically in the past decade, as gender nonconforming identities and discussions about nonbinary inclusion have become increasingly mainstream for all demographics, Gen Z has led the pack in advocating for inclusive change.

Nearly 60% of Gen Zers agree that there should be more online inclusivity for gender nonconforming people, according to a Pew Research Center survey, especially in professional spaces or when choosing gender identities in various sites and situations.

The majority also agree that there's more than two genders, arguing for a more flexible, fluid, and inclusive take on the gender binary that ensures everyone feels comfortable and has a space for their authentic identity to shine.

When it comes to raising their own kids, surely this fluid, welcoming, and accepting mindset will follow, especially as the world and societal stigmas become more pressuring — urging Gen Z parents to make intentional space for love and inclusion at home.

4. How to find meaningful virtual connections and communities

While many older generations of boomers were more likely to make friends and foster community in-person through third spaces, workplace environments, and extracurricular activities, Gen Z often finds their most comfortable and meaningful connections online.

Whether it's social media audiences or niche interests online, nearly 70% of Gen Zers argue that they're frequently active in an online community, according to a 2023 consumer report.

Coupled with digital literacy and resources to stay safe online, Gen Z will surely bring their experience growing up, connecting, and communicating online into their identities as parents, helping to shape the way their generation of children interacts and crafts the online world.

5. How to navigate complex social issues

At the edge of social movements and advocacy-based causes, Gen Z has proven that they're committed to making a difference in their communities and the world. Especially as more issues become real problems in their own lives, from social injustice to rising costs, their impact has true power — whether they're advocating online, building new communities, or fighting through institutions for change.

Considering younger Gen Zers are most motivated by social change and addressing inequity, it wouldn't be surprising to see first-time parents sharing this passion with their own kids — taking them along to protests, teaching them digital literacy in discussions online, and prioritizing educational opportunities in ways that boosts their confidence speaking out.

6. Expressing individuality instead of fitting into a mold

Especially as micro-communities, trends, and niche interests continue to flourish online, many Gen Zers experience a pressure towards uniqueness and individuality in their adult lives that will surely impact their parenting styles.

Whether it's encouraging their kids to pursue unique hobbies or celebrating them in eccentric self-expression, chances are there are many Gen Z parents committed to crafting an accepting space for their kids that they weren't granted in their own childhoods.

7. Financial literacy outside of budgeting

While Gen Z has been characterized as the least "financially literate" generation, according to a TIAA Institute report, they've fallen behind the pack largely due to formal education opportunities and tailored money management courses in the classroom.

Boomers, on the other hand, may have had more opportunities to learn and more importantly practice money management in early adulthood, granted liveable wages in entry-level positions and security to save, invest, and make money mistakes.

Another study from Investopedia argues that the majority of Americans, regardless of age, want to become more financially literate, naming their household situation growing up one of the biggest reasons they struggle with money now.

Especially for Gen Zers, who grew up in precarious financial situations, viewing money as an inherently stressful and taboo subject at home, it's not entirely surprising that they'd work to rewrite this narrative and set their kids up for success.

8. Valuing experiences over material goods

Despite growing up in an incredibly consumerist culture, made more problematic and apparent alongside the rise of technological accessibility and social media, Gen Z has largely adopted an experience-first mindset when it comes to larger financial investments and expenditures.

Considering many Gen Zers don't have larger savings goals or investments like a home to look forward to, they instead spend on experiences like a vacation, travel, or a concert.

Of course, it's not just a distaste for larger expenditures that keeps Gen Z from saving for a home, new car, or even retirement — like a TIAA Institute study suggests only 20% of Gen Zers are actively saving for — it's also a combination of other factors like stagnant wages, an insecure job market, and rising costs.

While their boomer parents and grandparents may have been more willing to "sacrifice" every month to make these larger purchases, Gen Z has nothing left to sacrifice, instead focusing on improving their quality of life now.

9. Work-life balance

Whether it's a discussion with their kids heading into adulthood or modeling behavior with their own work boundaries, Gen Z have proven to be much more motivated by a healthy work-life balance than their older counterparts.

In fact, the majority of Gen Z considers work-life balance to be their top priority when choosing a new job, according to a Deloitte study, committed instead to investing into their personal lives, interests, and relationships.

10. Respecting and setting boundaries at home

While older generations might have been more accustomed to traditional parenting styles rooted in transactional reward-punishment ideals, as a result of their own upbringing, Gen Z is cognizant of the ways that their parents' disregard for their own personal boundaries harmed them.

Instead of barging into their kids' space, compromising their privacy boundaries, or upholding an unfair power dynamic at home, Gen Z parents may be more committed to open conversations about boundaries, even if they're small and seemingly passive.

