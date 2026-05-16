11 Things Gen X & Boomers Brag About That Are Actually Kind Of Sad

It’s really no surprise that older generations are some of the most stressed people alive. While they’ve cultivated a strong sense of resilience, work ethic, and social skills over their lives, there are many things they've struggled with in silence.

In fact, many of the things Gen X and Baby Boomers brag about are not actually that great. From childhood trauma to feeding into hustle culture, many of the accomplishments of older generations would be a nightmare for their young counterparts.

Here are the things people from the Gen X and boomer generations brag about that are actually kind of sad:

1. Being alone all the time as kids

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A lot of the “I did that and never complained” or “back in my day” sentiments from boomers and Gen X actually do stem from traumatic childhood experiences that were unfortunately normalized. From spending most of their time alone and being some of the least parented generations, of course, the kinds of experiences that young people with gentle parents have today feel like a luxury.

However, just because they had to go through those experiences and deal with hardship doesn’t mean it has to be a rite of passage for everyone. In fact, part of the reason why it was so difficult for older people was that they didn’t have a safe space to seek help or talk about their mental health without stigma and judgment, and that’s truly sad.

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2. Staying loyal to one company for life

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Many older generations internally value company loyalty and longevity in their careers, despite often working for people and leaders who don’t actually care about them. Despite economic issues and missed opportunities to specialize their skills, they still take pride in “sticking it out” through hard times.

However, young people, especially Gen Z workers, take pride in changing their career paths and moving companies often. When they see someone struggling silently and overlooking company red flags to stay in the same organization, it’s not something they necessarily admire.

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3. Keeping their mental health issues under wraps

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For many older generations, who find security in the traditional norms they grew up with, keeping their mental health struggles private stems from a misguided version of strength. They view sadness and mental health struggles as a weakness, outside of stress and busyness, of course, so they take pride in being able to keep those feelings contained.

Compared to young people, who not only openly talk about mental health but also feel more supported in seeking help, this kind of emotional suppression seems sad. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, this isn't healthy either, considering the more you suppress emotions, the more psychological and physical consequences you experience.

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4. Being burned out

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Growing up in a hustle culture that promoted both company loyalty and individual self-worth tied to career success, it’s no surprise that older generations have glamorized burnout. Despite the stress and exhaustion it causes, being able to work hard and persevere despite the demands of work is something older people take pride in.

Of course, having a good work ethic is something that many younger generations still need to practice, but they’re onto something that could benefit people of any age by promoting better work-life balance.

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5. Never using their sick days

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Compared to younger generations, Gen Xers and baby boomers are absent less frequently from work, according to a study published in BMJ Open, using less of the PTO and sick time that they’re entitled to. Despite clearly needing a break from work when struggling with burnout and vague work-life boundaries, they often take pride in stocking up on PTO and showing up, even when no one else does.

In a workforce where many Americans are struggling and harmed by not having access to paid leave at work, of course, it’s sad and disappointing that entire generations of people are collecting their own and not using it to feel a sense of pride and importance.

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6. Tolerating misbehavior

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Priding themselves on a sense of emotional security that’s not easily affected by other people’s behavior, many older generations don’t adopt the same boundaries and “no contact” dynamics that their young counterparts do. When someone disrespects them, they’re called out, of course, but they also rarely cut off relationships entirely.

Whether it’s rooted in better social skills or a sense of loyalty to their families and friends, they rarely go no contact to protect themselves. So, of course, for young people who may even be too hasty in cutting people off, it’s sad to watch other people keep around people who don't deserve their time and energy, just because they’re family or long-term friends.

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7. Staying married for the kids

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As their kids get older and they begin their lives as empty nesters, it’s no surprise that divorce rates are skyrocketing for people 50 and older, as a study from the Pew Research Center reveals. Now that they don’t rely on the excuse of staying together for their kids, they can address the reality of the misbehavior they’ve been tolerating in their marriages for decades.

However, it’s sad and somewhat misguided that entire generations of people have felt pressured to stay with someone who treated them poorly or whom they didn’t love. Of course, they wasted their time to some extent, but they also might have put their kids at risk for more adult consequences by forcing a relationship that wasn’t working.

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8. Being survivors

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For many boomers, working hard and burning themselves out was a membership card into society, and something they were socialized into adopting through a misleading American Dream. That’s part of why they adopt the “nobody wants to work anymore” sentiment as they age, because they’re witnessing the work-life balance and space from work that they felt they didn’t have access to at a young age.

They take pride in surviving, but also feel a sense of ownership over the peace they feel now because of it. Many Gen Xers and boomers want young people to face the adversity they faced because it’s integral to their sense of purpose and self-worth. Realizing that they could’ve done things in an easier, healthier way feels like a personal attack.

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9. Never changing their minds

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Some experts suggest that the media older generations consumed growing up left little room for suspicion. They had the same news outlets and TV programs to rely on for information as everyone else, while young people today often have to learn discernment and digital literacy to get to the truth.

So, of course, the values and beliefs they secured during that time have become an inherent part of their lives. It’s not just economics or social beliefs, but the values that have shaped their moral compass and sense of personhood. When someone has a different opinion or doesn’t feel respected for sharing their feelings, of course, they’re shut down when expected to change their minds.

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10. Not needing therapy

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Therapy can be a useful tool and healthy ritual for anyone, regardless of their age or mental health status. However, even in the modern world, where therapy has become much less stigmatized as a healthy routine for young people, many older generations can’t unweave the belief that asking for or needing help is some kind of weakness.

Despite needing it more, in some cases, and responding to it better than middle-aged counterparts, boomers and other older generations of people still can’t help but virtuously avoid it.

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11. Never taking vacations

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Nearly half of American workers won’t use up all of their paid vacation time this year, with the majority of those being older Gen X and boomer professionals. For some, it’s because of a demanding job or needs with work, but for most, it’s a sense of pride from not needing a break or being able to work harder than anyone else.

Even when it comes at the expense of their physical, mental, and social well-being, they still struggle to unwind their self-worth from their work success and productivity.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.