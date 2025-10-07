People who feel unhappy in their marriages but choose to stay usually have these 10 reasons:

There is a big distinction between an unhappy marriage and an unhealthy marriage. You can manage an unhappy marriage because the work is on you. An unhealthy marriage is more complicated, especially if there is abuse, dependence, or mental illness.

If you have challenges with any of the three, it's up to you to decide to seek help, support, and, if necessary, treatment. If it’s your spouse, it’s sometimes an experience in futility to believe that you can wrestle away someone else’s demons. It’s not your work. It's your partner’s. Ultimately, whoever has demons must take them on themselves.

You hear it all the time. You and your girlfriend are at lunch and quibble about the irritating things her partner did that morning: "He only made one cup of coffee when he knows I take a roadie with me to work. He never acknowledged the lunch I packed for him. He comes home from work and is too tired to talk. And don’t even get me started on how I’m the only one who listens to the kids read each night. And then I have to hear him whine about how we never do it anymore. I’m exhausted by the end of the day."

And when guys complain that their wife nitpicks about all the things he hasn't done: "She never acknowledges the things I do complete. For instance, I saw a stain on the kitchen floor after she went to bed and mopped the ceramic tile on the entire downstairs. I went over it twice — even put all of the chairs on the table like they do in restaurants. I never heard one word. I transferred the laundry she started, dried it, folded it, and all I heard was that some knit top wasn’t supposed to go in the dryer. When my son asked me a question about his math homework, she shooed me off and said she wanted the tutor to help him, so I wouldn't confuse our son. I can’t win, man.'

Are these scenarios deal-breakers? No, not necessarily. It’s important to know what’s going on in and around these scenarios. Are they one-off bad days? Or are they chronic grievances for which there is no cure? Are they unhealthy or merely unhappy?

People who feel unhappy in their marriages but choose to stay usually have these 10 reasons:

1. They have financial security

Pormezz / Shutterstock

If you and your partner both value financial assets above all else and cannot imagine splitting or reducing accounts, you may choose to keep the status quo in your relationship. Say your partner works long, hard hours, yet is not a particularly warm and fuzzy. You see past the lack of gooey accolades because you appreciate the financial well-being they provide above all else. In this case, money does buy happiness.

2. They appreciate the social status they've created together

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

When you both have established a rich social network, perhaps with an illusion you don’t want to surrender, the thought of being shut out from social gatherings, cliques, and clubs may be inconceivable.

Staying married for the sake of social status, not love, however, can lead to a hollow relationship lacking emotional fulfillment and intimacy. A 2021 study suggested that the resentment from both partners can increase over time, as they feel trapped by expectations instead of genuinely connected.

3. They think the kids are better off with them both married

Goncharov_Artem / Shutterstock

If it’s an unhealthy marriage, please rethink this one in depth. If it’s an unhappy marriage — you are not demonstrating contempt or abuse, but instead are sort of comfortably numb — you might choose to stay.

The caveat here: know that you are role modeling civil but disconnected behavior. Your children will learn this and undoubtedly seek future partners from what they learned from your home.

And, maybe unconsciously, you do not want to be that single parent and split off from your extended social network. Own this and then make the decision that you choose to remain married. Not only accept this decision but also embrace it, free from anger or resentment. Disparagement of the spouse is not allowed. Ever.

4. They feel comfortable enough

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Barry Manilow sings in his hit song, 'Ready to Take a Chance Again:' No jolts, no surprises. My life goes along as it should. It’s all very nice, but not very good.

If Barry is singing about you, and if your relationship is good enough that you choose to stay, make the best of it. If you’re unsure of why you and your spouse do not connect, look at your Myers-Briggs preferences to further understand their personality. Look only for the positives in your partner. Listen more. Share more. Respect more. Appreciate more. Repeat.

5. They don't believe in divorce

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Perhaps you were raised in an environment where religion or family values dictated that divorce was unacceptable. Or you’ve been married before, and you don’t want a string of marriages and divorces to your name. We counseled many people who fear divorce because of their lifelong perspectives. The stigma of divorce is still alive and well in the 21st Century, and you don’t want to be "that" couple.

Look deep within. Many people associate the end of a marriage with being a quitter or a failure. If this is an anathema to you — an unspoken tenet to which you ascribe — then you should stay in your marriage.

Perhaps your priorities are marriage above all else, and your relationship just needs a fresh coat of paint. If there are some minor tweaks here and there, you should stay in the marriage because other aspects of the relationship far outweigh the minor annoyances. However, if there is abuse of any kind: emotional, physical, or substance, please seek professional guidance.

6. They value belonging and companionship

MDV Edwards / Shutterstock

You are a connector. In Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, "love" and "belonging" are right above "safety" and speak to the connection needs of all human beings. The dread of being alone might be greater than an unfulfilling relationship. If connection is paramount to you (because you love being a couple), then recognize this need and embrace the happy satisfaction you feel from belonging to someone.

7. They have similar values

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

When you and your spouse value trust, love, kindness, fidelity, commitment, accountability, honesty, devotion to family, communication, respect, and gratitude (to name a few), you should stay in your marriage. These examples of shared values could very well override intimacy or excitement. You might be married to your best friend.

A 2020 study on partner similarity found that while similarity can help couples bond initially, it's not always a reliable indicator of a relationship's longevity. They found that perceived similarity matters more than actual similarity because it's the feeling that you are on the same team that matters more.

8. They believe their spouse is a good parent

NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock

We hear this all the time. We’ve asked couples who have been married 40 years, those together 27 years, and pairs married 18 years, and we often get the same response to our query: "What is the one thing (if you had to pick) that you value most about your mate?"

And 8 out of 10 of them say, "He/she is a good father/mother." And the physiological reveal on their faces illustrates their authenticity. They have a flush come over their faces, one of loving admiration and respect. If this is you, appreciate that you have a devoted co-parent.

9. They are grateful to have good communication

Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

You can share everything and anything with your partner. You are vulnerable without the least bit of trepidation. Although you might have individual interests that are incongruent — you like the arts, yoga, and book groups — he enjoys hockey, his historical society groups, and watching C-Span 24/7. While your activities and interests do not overlap, you both have the willingness and courage to openly communicate.

10. They appreciate each other's humor

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

If you find yourself in a continual state of laughter in your relationship, you’re golden, according to the University of Kansas Department of Communication Studies, Jeffrey A. Hall, PhD., whose groundbreaking March 2017 research indicates a positive satisfaction in romantic relationships when a couple's sense of humor is aligned.

Of the more than 15,000 participants in Hall’s just-published study, making your partner laugh — as you laugh also — showed high levels of relational satisfaction. Shared laughter then is a laughing matter.

In any marriage, there are crests and troughs that couples navigate. And yet, a happy relationship always comes back to you.

We create our happiness. Our dear mentor, positive psychology colleague, and ‘happiness guy,’ Martin Seligman, suggests that we discontinue our undesirable habits, “savor” our experiences, and embrace mindful practices to expand our happiness.

Are you down a quart and want to check your happy level? Ultimately, you alone have the secret to happiness in your marriage and all of your relationships. You’ve been wearing the ruby-red slippers all along.

Poppy and Geoff Spencer, M.S., CPC, are certified counselors, nationally syndicated writers, and relationship and parenting experts, certified in Myers-Briggs. Poppy and Geoff are a highly-credentialed husband and wife team who have made it their life’s passion to help people immediately identify and address communication barriers.

