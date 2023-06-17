10 Signs That Tell You It's Definitely Time To Go To Therapy

Is therapy right for you? Pay close attention to these signs, as they may indicate you need therapy.
By Dr. Leda Kaveh — Last updated on Jun 17, 2023
Treating mental health problems requires patience, care, and understanding. A therapist working with you is not there to judge you, but to provide comfort and guidance through hard times.
Psychotherapy, in particular, is a process of investigating and treating mental conditions. It differs from other forms of therapy in that it concentrates on the exploration and analysis of the subconscious.
But how do you know if you need a therapist? There are a few important signs to look for.
Here are 10 signs you need therapy.
1. You have trouble trusting, feeling accepted by, or being open with others.
This is a common problem that many people struggle with at different times in their life. It can be troubling and make it difficult to form the relationships you want, whether platonic or romantic.
If you're having trouble trusting yourself, the problem may be worse. Psychotherapy can help you work on your trust issues and gain a higher level of self-esteem and self-confidence.
2. You're dealing with depression or anxiety that seems to have no end in sight.
Depression is a mental illness that can wreak havoc on a person's psychological and physical health, leaving them feeling isolated or unable to cope. In the case of mild depression, it may be possible to take medication, but this often doesn't resolve the underlying issues.
For moderate or severe depression, doctors may recommend a combination of medication and psychotherapy. This is the best method for treating these issues, as using talk therapy with medication can address the cause of your depression.
3. You're dealing with trauma from your past that you can't overcome on your own.
In most cases, trauma that has not been dealt with at the time of its occurrence will continue to affect someone well into adulthood.
The effects may show as physical symptoms such as headaches, stomachaches, or chest pain. They may show up as emotional or mental symptoms like depression, anxiety, and the inability to trust other people. Or they can show up as behavioral issues such as drug or alcohol abuse, self-harm, or excessive violence.
Psychotherapy can help you work through the trauma that may have shaped your childhood and identify new ways of coping with those memories that still haunt you today.
4. You feel like life has no meaning or purpose.
You don't have any goals and you don't believe in the future. You're not sure what you want to do with your life or if there's any point to it at all.
You feel sad, empty, and really don't think that anything is worth struggling for. You can't seem to get yourself motivated to do anything, even if you know it's necessary.
Psychotherapy can help you recognize that there's more to life than just what your brain tells you to feel and think. It can give meaning and purpose to your life once again.
5. You have a phobia or addiction that keeps you from coping with everyday situations.
Your phobia or addiction might be based on specific triggers that make a situation more intense and challenging, such as a fear of heights, enclosed spaces, or needles.
It might be generalized to all cases where the issue can happen — for example, an addiction to tobacco cigarettes. Or it might be both specific and generalized, such as a fear of pain that leads you to abuse drugs or alcohol.
Psychotherapy will help you address the underlying issues that make these situations so difficult for you to cope with so you can find a more sustainable way of dealing in the future.
6. You feel like there is something wrong with you.
Many people feel that there is something wrong with them and think they need treatment for it. This might mean they have low self-esteem, depression, or anxiety problems.
Unfortunately, this is a common problem that can be brought on by many different situations. Psychotherapy can help you look at these challenges differently and find new ways of coping with your circumstances.
7. You have trouble with decision-making and forming long-term plans in your life.
This may be because of an overwhelming task, an inability to delegate responsibility for tasks, or a failure to break down large goals into smaller goals.
For example, if you are overwhelmed by a job, you might not be able to break it down into smaller dimensions. You can't always see the bigger picture because of how complicated it is.
Psychotherapy helps break down essential goals to focus on what's most important in your life so you can build a solid foundation of decision-making skills and find more balance.
8. You have a lot of anger toward another person or group of people.
This might be because of a tragic event. Or it may be a long-standing issue that has been building up for some time and finally erupted. Or it might be something you've noticed recently but have not always been aware of.
This can often cause problems in your relationships as you can't seem to control or deal with the anger that builds up inside you. Psychotherapy can help you find healthier ways of dealing with anger.
9. You're feeling lonely and isolated.
This might be because you've lost touch with people from your past or because you think no one in your current life seems to care about you. Or it could be that you have trouble forming relationships with other individuals and feel unappreciated by your family members.
Psychotherapy helps you perceive the world differently and re-evaluate your past experiences so you make different choices about who and what you become involved with in the future.
10. You feel as though your life has been taken from you.
You may feel unfairly treated by society, or be in an unfulfilling job, relationship, or situation. Feeling hopeless about your future is a symptom of depression. It's also a symptom of feeling like you cannot make it in the world on your own.
In the most general sense, psychotherapy is a form of talk therapy.
The goal is to help you heal from emotional issues that may have caused distress and negatively impacted your life for years, in order to more effectively manage issues including depression, anxiety disorders, stress, and anger management.
Psychotherapists use multiple techniques, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), rational emotive behavior therapy (REBT), Gestalt therapies, 12-step programs, and family therapy, among many others.
Patients dealing with depression may seek psychotherapy as it has been proven to be a more effective treatment than antidepressants for certain individuals.
In addition to medical issues, many people seeking psychotherapy also experience emotional distress due to problems at home or work that they feel they cannot overcome alone.
While psychotherapy may not be a cure for cancer or chronic illness, it can help someone manage the effects and symptoms of their disease. It can also offer a positive change to your life.
Regardless of your situation, you may feel overwhelmed by your emotions. Therefore, it's essential to allow yourself time to talk about these feelings with someone who is there to listen and empathize with your pain.
The more you talk about what you're experiencing emotionally, the better you're able to process it and put it into perspective. If you feel like this sometimes, you may want to seek the help of a therapist who can help you understand what's truly going on.
If you or someone you know is dealing with depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues, you are not alone. Call SAMHSA's National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) for free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information. For free and confidential emotional support, call 800-273-TALK, no matter what problems or type of stress you’re dealing with.
Dr. Leda Kaveh is a licensed clinical psychologist and the owner/director of Washington Psychological Wellness, a boutique-style mental health clinic located in Gaithersburg, Maryland. She has specialized knowledge and training in individual, adult, adolescent, child, couples, and family therapy and the treatment of various mental health concerns.
This article was originally published at Washington Psychological Wellness. Reprinted with permission from the author.