Classy people carry themselves with a level of elegance that sets them apart from everyday folks. Their tastes are shaped by their appreciation for anything luxurious or exclusive. Because they hold themselves and their experiences to a vastly different standard than the average person, there are some specific things classy people love that 'normal' people can't stand.

Normal folks often can't wrap their heads around sophisticated endeavors. For them, life is simpler, and definitely more inexpensive. This doesn't mean they lack ambition, but they would rather live within their means and are usually more realistic when it comes to dealing with the world. So when they think about some of the things classy people adore to no end, they regularly find themselves rolling their eyes and scratching their heads.

Here are 11 things classy people love that normal people can't stand

1. Fine dining with tiny portions

One of the most frustrating things everyday people deal with is purchasing food that doesn't match the quantity you paid for. Normal people want a lot of food for a fraction of the cost, so when classy people go to a restaurant that serves tiny portions for hundreds of dollars, it baffles them. Fine dining with tiny portions may look fancy, but it is unfilling to normal folks.

Despite what everyday people believe, reducing portion sizes by a significant amount does not reduce a customer's perceived value in the dish, provided that the quality of food is high. So, maybe classy people are right when it comes to eating tiny portions at Michelin star restaurants. It is more about the dining experience and taste of the food than about actual hunger.

2. Destination weddings

As elegant and memorable as destination weddings are, their expense is felt by everyone, including the guests. According to a LendingTree survey, destination wedding guests spend an average of $1,422, which includes traveling, gifts, and incidentals. If the wedding is held outside of the U.S., that figure jumps up to around $2,214. This high cost has caused many to skip the weddings altogether.

Classy people love destination weddings because they give them the chance to impress family members and guests by having the backdrop of a beautiful view. Normal people can't comprehend why someone would spend so much money on something that will only last a couple of hours. They would rather simply go down to a courthouse or elope to cut costs.

3. Art galleries and auctions

Art galleries and auctions are sanctuaries for classy people because they exude beauty. For them, these spaces offer a chance to connect with history, aesthetics, and intellectual curiosity. If they do manage to purchase these expensive pieces of art from an auction, then they proudly display them in their homes.

Normal people find these types of galleries boring and stuffy. They would rather be home watching television than rub shoulders with snobby people who think they are intellectually superior. While art itself is beautiful to marvel at, normal people just enjoy doing simpler things with their time.

4. Wearing formal attire every single day

There's nothing more that a classy person loves than dressing up every single day in fancy attire. They don't just bring it out on special occasions. They literally wake up and put on a suit. This is because formal attire conveys higher status and dominance but may make them appear less approachable. While this can be an issue when speaking to everyday people, formally dressed, classy individuals are trying to talk to other well-dressed people whom they can network with.

Normal people are lucky to have one nice suit or dress for a special occasion. They can barely afford to wear one, let alone wear one every single day. This is why they can't stand that classy people do this because they're the standard too high for the rest of us.

5. Etiquette and table manners

Classy people love fine dining because they were taught how to do it as children and their parents instilled a fascination with it in their home. They love telling others how to properly eat spaghetti by twirling it neatly into a spoon. However, to a normal everyday person, this can feel excessive, and they would prefer to just spin the noodles and eat them without dirtying a spoon in the process.

Most people don't care about whether your elbows are on the table. While normal people do mind certain things being done at the table, they have their limits. No one wants food dropping everywhere on the ground or even on their hands. Having basic proper etiquette and table manners is important, but you don't need it to be excessive.

6. Minimalist interior design

Normal people design their homes with practical items, so when they see classy people pay a fortune for furniture that looks cool but is impractical, it irks them. For instance, all white furniture may look classy, but for normal people, they view it as a potential stain nightmare. Classy people adore minimalist interior designs because of the elegance they give off.

Designing a home is all about preference. In terms of preferences, a RentCafe study found that 59% of respondents favored a clean, minimal design when decorating their homes. To the refined eye, minimalist interiors offer serenity and sophistication. Clean lines and open spaces create a sense of calm and peace around the home.

7. Luxury brands with the logo of the designer stamped all over them

There is some truth when people say that you are simply paying for the brand's logo and not the actual product. Many normal people find luxury products with designer logos stamped all over them to be tacky, even if some among them don't agree. Some normal individuals will save their hard-earned money just to own an inferior version of the product, just to claim proximity to more affluent people.

Classy people will wear luxury brands anytime and anywhere, whether it's in the form of designer sunglasses or a designer polo shirt. This is because consumers who are motivated by a desire for social approval will always prefer flashy, logo-heavy items while those seeking uniqueness favor discrete luxury branding. For many classy individuals, it's the quality of a brand they trust that keeps them coming back to them and the bragging rights, of course.

8. Yachting

Everyone loves being on a boat cruising their way through beautiful waters, yet many simply can't afford it. For the classy elite, a yacht is more than just sailing but a lifestyle that would even make normal people's jaws drop over the instant that goes into it. Think of the number of crew members on board serving the attendees on board or even the captains stirring the boat around. Not to mention the need for security should certain guests have some form of notoriety.

Classy people love them mostly because of the scenery that comes with them. The Caribbean and Mediterranean remain the top cruising destinations for yacht owners, accounting for over 60% of global yacht cruising activity. While normal people would love to do this, most look at the cost and immediately change their minds. If they had that amount of money, they would probably do something else with it.

9. Golfing

Golfing is seen as a sport for classy people because it takes patience, precision, and quiet contemplation to come together in order to play. They appreciate golf because it offers an escape from the harsh realities of everyday life. Allowing them to enjoy nature's beauty while engaging in a challenging yet skillful game.

On the other hand, normal people find golfing tedious and boring due to its slow speed. Unlike fast-paced sports, golf doesn't deliver instant thrills. It is also seen as an access sport, only being available to those who can afford to play it. Unless you are in the circle of the elite country clubs or have enough money to buy a set of golf clubs, then chances are you will never play in your lifetime.

10. Attending charity galas and fundraising dinners

Attending charity galas and fundraising dinners is a cherished activity for classy people because it combines their love of parties with philanthropy. Classy people don't mind that it looks performative either. In fact, they embrace it because at the end of the day, they feel like they are doing a lot more than anyone should.

However, to normal people, these events give off the illusion of charity but are really just places where classy people can claim to be charitable without actually doing anything. The formal dress codes and pricey tickets can make it uncomfortable for people who just want a casual gathering. For them, it will be easier to simply write a check and call it a night.

11. Spending fortunes on risky and exclusive experiences

Classy people have a unique perception of exclusive experiences. For normal people, exclusivity comes in the form of an award or prize, and being singled out for doing a good job, but for classy people, their exclusivity comes in the form of access. They have access to things that normal people do not have access to. They will pay to climb mountains just so that they can tell their friends that they did or seek a thrill by diving into a submersible to experience the Titanic in person.

These uniquely expensive interests make normal people laugh even if the situation is dire. It's not amusing that these things are dangerous, but it's the act of doing something so extreme for no reason at all that makes it so funny. Still, we only live one life, and classy people are sure going to make the most of it.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.