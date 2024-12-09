5 Subtle Ways A Narcissist Gives Themselves Away Simply By What They’re Wearing, According To A Psychologist

While no one enjoys being around a narcissist, it really can’t be helped. The Cleveland Clinic estimated that Narcissistic Personality Disorder could be present in as much as 0.5% to 5% of the population of the United States. With statistics like that, it’s hard to avoid coming across a narcissist at some point.

Because narcissism can be so pervasive, it’s important to know the warning signs to spot one so you can protect yourself. One psychologist thinks he has found the answer in a surprisingly simple part of everyday life — the clothing we wear.

Here are five habits that narcissists tend to follow when deciding how to dress:

Psychologist and “narcissistic abuse recovery professional” Danish Bashir recently shared a list of five ways that a narcissist may dress differently from others or at least follow different patterns for how they dress. Bashir shared the list as an Instagram post, where he is known as @narcabusecoach.

While some of the habits seem more obvious, others may be a bit harder to recognize.

1. They have a ‘chameleon wardrobe’

Narcissists tend to dress to impress whoever they’re with at the moment. This means they have a large wardrobe that includes pieces for almost every situation and person.

Rulo Davila | Canva Pro

“This isn’t genuine — it’s a tactic to create a false sense of connection,” Bashir said. “By dressing like you, they convince you that you’re soulmates, using your preferences to make you trust them faster.”

By having the ability to blend in perfectly in any situation, a narcissist gives themselves a wider net of people they can grow close to and, therefore, manipulate.

2. They dress youthfully

Bashir pointed out, “Narcissists refuse to accept aging and will often dress in a way that’s far too youthful for their age.”

Psychology Today confirmed this is a major worry for narcissists. “For people high in narcissism, such threats to their appearance and sense of competence would seem to be almost unbearable,” they said. “They might, you could imagine, be so threatened that their narcissism spikes even higher than it was before.”

“For them, it’s not about liking the clothes; it’s about running away from the reality of getting older,” Bashir continued.

Narcissists want to remain as young as possible as part of their vanity. Using their clothes is one way to do so.

3. They dress differently in public than they do in private

“When in public, narcissists meticulously dress to impress, projecting the perfect image,” Bashir explained.

It makes sense that a narcissist would want to appear well put together when they’re out and about. However, the exact opposite is true when a narcissist is simply at home.

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

“They let go of appearances, wearing worn-out clothes and neglecting hygiene,” Bashir contrasted.

When there’s no one to impress, a narcissist isn’t as concerned about their appearance. After all, there’s no one there to judge them on it.

4. They dress to compete

While narcissists dress in a way that draws the attention of those around them, they also enjoy a little not-so-friendly competition.

Bashir said, “They’ll deliberately dress to outshine everyone, even at someone else’s event.” He used out-dressing the bride at a wedding as an example.

A study in the Journal of Research in Personality agreed, saying, “Narcissists’ exhibitionist tendencies might lead them to dress and adorn themselves in provocative, attention-grabbing ways.”

Narcissists want the attention to be focused solely on them. So, they’ll go to whatever lengths it takes, even working to outdo someone who is truly deserving of the attention.

5. They love designer labels

Knowing that narcissists love to be the center of attention, is it really any surprise that they want to walk around with Gucci and Chanel logos all over their clothes?

“Wearing high-end labels feeds their need to feel superior and above everyone else,” Bashir argued. “Their wardrobe will be filled with luxury items, not to enjoy fashion, but to signal their ‘elite’ status to the world.”

Recep ÇELİK | Canva Pro

The Journal of Research in Personality cited another study that found them "more likely than non-narcissists to buy brand-name, expensive and stylish clothes, and to wear them as signals to their actual or desired status.”

Narcissists want to be noticed, and they want to be thought of as high-status. Wearing designer clothes is a perfect way to do this.

Of course, having some of these style preferences doesn’t automatically make you a narcissist.

While these are some big red flags that you’re dealing with a narcissist, it’s also important to remember that everyone who follows these patterns of dress is not one.

Some people simply have more money to spend on higher-end clothes or have a naturally youthful style. That doesn’t make them a narcissist.

You can keep these things in mind, though, and use them to recognize someone who very well could have narcissistic tendencies.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.