CEO Explains Why Wearing Common Attire On A Flight Could End Up Losing You Income

When you hop on a flight it's likely you're wearing some of your most comfortable clothes: sweatpants, hoodies, slippers, etc. However, one man argued that dressing casually on a plane can cost you in the long run.

CEO Kyle Matthews claimed that dressing business formal when flying is best because it helps start a conversation and makes it easier to network, especially if you're flying first class or business class.

A CEO said you should never wear comfortable clothes on a flight because it could cost you potential income.

Matthews said that from a young age and even now, whenever he sees others dressed up for a flight, he wonders what their profession is and wants to ask them about their careers.

"If you are in commercial real estate, especially brokerage, by dressing your absolute professional best, people will ask you 'what do you do for a living?' and that’s all you need to get the conversation started," he said.

Business tip;



Whenever you are flying commercial, especially in business/first class, always wear your best business suit & tie combo (business formal).



When someone walks on the plane in a great suit, white dress shirt & clean tie, I always think to myself, “I wonder what that… pic.twitter.com/syDGW0ya4v — KyleMatthewsCEO (@kylematthewsceo) November 14, 2024

He argued the reason this is so effective in first class or business class is because it's likely the people around you are also in the real estate business and know others in the business who can one day become your clients.

"It is an easy way to network and meet new people, you just have to give a little more effort to dress up," Matthews said.

Creating new connections often means creating new business opportunities, so dressing well ends up benefiting you long-term.

Many people in the replies weren't as enthusiastic about the CEO's travel attire suggestions.

"I exclusively fly business or first and make it a point to look as disheveled as possible specifically so no one dressed like you tries talking to me," one reply read.

"I get what you're saying, but I actually feel the complete opposite," another said.

"I'm much more interested in what the guy sitting in first class wearing a full green Adidas tracksuit does for a living than the guy wearing standard Brooks Brothers."

Many others didn't buy Matthews' advice, complaining that there's no real point in dressing well on a plane as you're supposed to be comfortable for the long flight.

Others mocked his stance, making snide remarks about only wearing tuxedos or other grandiose outfits.

The CEO might have a point about dressing up for a flight but not because it affords you networking opportunities.

Most people disregarded the CEO's assertion about the long-term financial benefits of dressing well, but maybe it would motivate people to put on their Sunday best when traveling if they knew they'd receive better service.

That's right! According to business etiquette expert Sharon-Frances Moore, better-dressed (and polite) passengers receive more upgrades, freebies, and respect from flight attendants.

"Wearing a jacket and tie will get you a different result than flying in your pajamas," she said.

So, next time you're thinking about throwing on sweats before a flight, consider wearing something a bit more professional. Who knows, it might lead to more business opportunities, which means more income?

Okay, it probably won't. However, perhaps putting a teeny, tiny bit of effort into your appearance before a flight could score you an extra bag of pretzels from the flight attendant. That's worth swapping pajama pants for jeans, right?

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.