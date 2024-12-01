Classy people often draw attention to themselves without any effort, driven by their desire to connect with others and maintain a positive attitude. While many aspire to achieve a similar magnetic energy, it's not an easy feat, as there are several things truly classy people do without even trying.

From maintaining their composure to investing into every relationship, channeling their classy identity starts with self-awareness and emotional intelligence — two skills that require a great deal of introspective work to master.

Here are 10 things truly classy people do without even trying

1. Practice unique hobbies

Choosing and practicing hobbies can be incredibly impactful for maintaining healthy physical and emotional well-being, according to a study from Nature Medicine. Not only can they help with cognitive skills, memory, and concentration, they also feed into our unique identities and serve as de-stressing activities after long or busy days.

Truly classy people invest themselves in their personal time, allowing them to be more self-aware and present with others, by picking and practicing unique hobbies that stimulate their brains and bolster their general passions.

Even for classy people working intense jobs or managing the stress of a family, they carve out pockets of time for their own interests — acknowledging the benefits to general happiness, stability, and mood that studies like one from Annals of Behavior Medicine argue are impossible to ignore.

2. Keep their promises and commitments

Classy people don't just keep their promises and commitments to serve their own image, they do it for the sake of their relationships and the health of their connections. According to a study from Behavior Research and Therapy, betrayal from unkept promises tends to spark feelings of shock, anger, and grief — all of which are uncomfortable emotions that have the potential to damage healthy relationships.

When they have to cancel plans, they do it with open communication as far enough in advance as they can. Even when keeping a promise is inconvenient or uncomfortable, they commit to it for the sake of their relationships, instead of backing out or making unnecessary excuses.

3. Think before they speak

Truly classy people don't just dress appropriately or show up on time, they also live in the present moment. In conversations with others, whether they're close friends or strangers, they think before they speak, giving other people the space to feel heard, understood, and comfortable. This space also allows them to express their own emotions in healthy ways, especially in more uncomfortable arguments or conflicts.

A study from Current Opinion in Psychiatry reveals that suppressed emotions lead to an increase in depression, personality disorders, and other mood-affecting concerns that can negatively affect internal emotional well-being and interpersonal relationships. By taking the time, even during a conversation, to let other people speak, truly classy individuals can also get a better understanding of their own emotions, allowing them to express them in the moment, rather than letting them go unaddressed.

4. Show gratitude about the little things

A research paper from the Journal of Happiness Studies argues that people who practice gratitude on a regular basis live happier and more meaningful lives than those who don't. Whether it's personally journaling, meditating, or expressing gratitude in their relationships, truly classy people have ingrained the practice in their lives without even realizing it.

By practicing gratitude, classy people are more cognizant of the positivity in their lives, sparking more motivation and self-assuredness in their daily routines. For people yearning for this kind of positive energy, starting with a daily journaling practice can be helpful, even if it's writing down a few things that you're grateful for.

5. Actively listen in conversations

People who don't take the time to practice active listening or true engagement in their conversations often risk sabotaging the health and well-being of their relationships. They miss out on opportunities to connect, cultivate new friendships, and even learn about themselves when they forgo intentionality.

Truly classy people make it a priority to actively listen and engage with anyone they're talking to, whether it be leveraging the benefits of open body language, making space for others to share, or asking engaging questions.

Everyone's yearning for an opportunity to connect in their daily lives, like psychologist Dr. Valerie Maholmes argues, and that starts with feeling heard and understood in conversations, one of the things truly classy people do without even trying.

6. Take accountability for their mistakes

With an innate focus on the well-being of their connections, truly classy people aren't afraid to take accountability for their mistakes and compromise with others to find a healthy balance in their relationships. However, they're also self-aware enough to recognize when they're personally feeding into unhealthy habits and behaviors that're negatively affecting their emotional and physical health.

People who are "held hostage" to their psychological defense mechanisms and toxic coping habits, like psychologist Leon F. Seltzer explains, tend to sabotage their relationships by seeking validation and support from others. Classy people don't need external validation or a misguided tendency to self-victimize to find fulfillment, as they seek it themselves.

7. Show up on time

Classy people don't just respect other people in passing interactions and conversations, they also value other people's time. They're not just reliable, but they show up on time to relay respect to the people in their lives in indirect ways.

While Harvard Medical School research suggests that lateness is actually an indicator of more positive health outcomes, as chronically late people forgo the stress of planning to show up on time. Truly classy people find other ways to de-stress in their routines to find a balance between respecting other people's time and their own personal well-being.

8. Avoid gossip and spreading rumors

A study from the Academy of Management found that gossip, especially in professional spaces, can erode trust, spark anxiety in relationships, cause divisiveness and disconnect, and even negatively affect people's long-term emotional well-being. That's exactly why setting boundaries around rumor-filled conversations and gossip is one of the things truly classy people do without even trying — they lead with positivity and respect.

By removing themselves from negative conversations and re-directing rumors in their relationships, they focus on their own connections and emotional support, rather than speaking negatively about others.

9. Remain curious and committed to learning

While classy people often follow their curiosity into traditional educational paths like university, most of them are fueled by more personal venues for life-long learning like reading, traveling, seeking out new experiences, or connecting with other people. By learning about other people, their unique perspectives, and the "why" behind confusing debates, they become more confident in their ability to navigate through the world.

Specifically for people who read often, a study from the journal Child Development found that their communication skills deepened, with a more expansive vocabulary and general understanding. Another study from the Human Resource Development Quarterly found that curiosity in adulthood also helped to spark more meaningful relationships at work and enhanced productivity and success for employees across industries.

10. Help others without being asked

Classy people don't wait for a witness to help others or express kindness to a stranger. They're self-motivated to help others and are often clued into the karmic cycle of good energy, compassion, and empathy that drives healthy relationships and personal well-being.

A study from the Journal of Positive Psychology argues that this commitment to kindness can help to alleviate anxiety, symptoms of depression, and other mental health struggles, while another from the Journal of Happiness Studies says it can boost a more stable and happy mood.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.