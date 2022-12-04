Kylie Jenner Accused Of Faking Her Birkin Collection — And Allegedly Selling Them To Fans

It seems Kylie Jenner is being called out for falsifying a portion of her luxurious lifestyle.

The reality star is being called out by fans for falsely promoting that she owns a certain brand of luxury bag, which she has also sold to fans in the past.

Kylie Jenner is being accused of owning fake Hermés Birkin bags.

In a TikTok video, one user, Drew, pointed out photos of Jenner in public while carrying around a Birkin bag, showing the number one feature on the bag that proves it could be fake.

"The issue with Kylie's bag, that is a dead giveaway . . . will the feet [of the bag] ever be missing?" Drew remarked in his video.

The answer is no, they shouldn't. Unless the bag is fake, or a high-end knockoff of the Hermés bag.

In the photos shown of Jenner in public with her Birkin, the feet of the bag are visibly missing, prompting many people to believe Jenner either doesn't own any real Birkin bags or that most of them could be replicas.

Charles Gross, another content creator who routinely posts videos on TikTok about fashion and the fashion industry, also pointed out that the feet of real Hermés bags can't be removed because they are hammered into the bag when it's made.

"Do [the feet of the bag] unscrew?" Gross asked viewers, before noting that "they shouldn't."

Birkin bags are notoriously difficult to acquire — it's not possible to order one or even walk into a store and pick one out. Customers have to develop a relationship with a specific Hermès Sales Associate and even that typically requires knowing someone who can set you up with a contact.

Could it be that Jenner didn't always have the clout necessary to acquire the exclusive bag?

Jenner was previously accused of selling her Birkin bags to fans for a steep price.

In January 2022, the makeup mogul was accused by fans of reselling her designer Birkin bags, which she priced at $65,000.

According to The Sun, Jenner was reportedly selling her luxury bags on the Kardashian Closet website, which is the "official resale site of the Kardashian-Jenner family."

After Jenner announced on her Instagram story that she "added new items from my closet," fans complained about the high price of the bags.

The reality star had listed three of her used Hermés bags on the site, with prices ranging from $17,500 to the highest amount, which was $65,000.

In the description of the most expensive bag, Jenner clarified the parts of the bag that had been damaged from wear, writing, "[the bag is] missing lock and key, minor wear at side seams and top of handles with very minor scratches on hardware."

While it's unclear whether or not the luxury purses that Jenner had sold were real Hermés or simply replicas, one of the authentification tips to spot a real Hermés Birkin is the lock and key on the bag, which will have a specific number that matches.

In a Reddit thread, fans flocked to the comments, accusing Jenner of being unreasonable with the price of her used bags.

One user noted that while Hermés bags are high in value, many of Jenner's fans are probably unable to afford either the retail price or the resold price.

"I don’t think any of her followers are able to afford these," they wrote. "Maybe her [celebrity] friends, but no average person is going to be like 'ah yes, let me buy a Hermés Birkin on this beautiful Tuesday afternoon.'"

Another user added, "I love how Kylie says 'I added new items to my closet' & it’s a $65,000 bag," while a third user chimed in, pointing out that the price is "someone's annual salary."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.