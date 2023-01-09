18-Year-Old Discusses Party With 'Friend' Leonardo DiCaprio On His Yacht Over New Year's

Leonardo DiCaprio has come under heavy fire after an 18-year-old girl discussed her experience partying with him on his yacht.

DiCaprio, who has a notorious reputation for being romantically involved with women under the age of 25, recently made headlines for his extravagant New Year's Eve party on his yacht in St. Barts.

One of the attendees at the notorious party, Kornelia Ski, 18, took to her TikTok and shared how she scored an invite from her "friend" DiCaprio.

An 18-year-old girl discussed her experience partying with her 'friend' Leonardo DiCaprio on his yacht.

In the TikTok video, Ski explains that she'd recently gotten home from St. Barts where DiCaprio's yacht party had been held.

"Let me tell you guys what I did for New Year's," Ski excitedly tells the camera while doing her makeup.

She explains that she and some of her friends had gotten invited to an afterparty on the Vava, which is the name of the $150 million superyacht which is famously chartered by DiCaprio.

Ski continued, saying that she'd been wearing a wristband and was "on the list" for the party, but had "to stand on the line" because security refused to let anyone else onto the boat.

The 18-year-old influencer eventually made it onto the yacht after one of her "good friends" pulled some strings and granted her access.

After getting on the boat, Ski described talking with A-list celebrities who were at the New Year's party, including Drake.

At one point, Ski recalled having trouble finding a bathroom that didn't have a colossally long line of people waiting.

She revealed that "the same friend who got me on [the boat] was actually also staying on the boat, so he let us use his bathroom."

Despite attendees not being able to take photos, Ski shared that she sneakily snuck a video while in "Leo's bathroom."

Users criticized DiCaprio for partying with a significantly younger woman.

The video, which was shared on Reddit, elicited strong reactions from users, who were shocked that DiCaprio would befriend a teenage girl.

"Sounds like a sketchy situation," one user wrote.

"Young woman with limited life experience, older men with money and experience, 1 am, no photos or video, on a private vessel in international waters."

Another user pointed out that "it's the power dynamics" that are worrying, especially considering the massive age gap between Ski and DiCaprio.

"One thing I do know about working with men with money is they don’t want women around that can say no to them most of the time hence the boys club of corporate politics."

DiCaprio was seen partying on his yacht in St. Barts on New Year's.

DiCaprio was photographed partying on his yacht for New Year's alongside his A-list friends, including Drake, Tobey Maguire, and a slew of models, according to Hollywood Life.

Leonardo DiCaprio em St. Barts 31/12 junto a Tobey Maguire, Vincent Laresca, Drake, Nikki Erwin, Joe Nahmad e Madison Headrick pic.twitter.com/WiHjLLJHAg — News DiCaprio BR l Fan Account (@NewsDicaprioBR) January 1, 2023

Prior to the New Year's party on DiCaprio's yacht, the "Titanic" actor hosted a charity gala on December 29.

Per E! News, guests at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala included Drake and Lenny Kravitz, who performed at the event, and even TikToker Chase Hudson.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.