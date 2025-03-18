10 Old-Fashioned Standards First Graders Had To Meet In 1979 That Prove Today’s Kids Are Likely Developmentally Stunted

In 1979, first graders were expected to achieve a series of old-school milestones in areas that went beyond basic academics. These benchmarks weren't just about learning facts — they tested motor skills, independence, and cognitive development. And as recorded in a book titled Your Six-Year-Old: Loving and Defiant by Frances L. Ilg, M.D., and Louise Bates Ames, Ph.D., cofounders of the Gesell Institute of Child Development, the old-fashioned standards first graders had to meet in 1979 that prove today's kids are likely developmentally stunted.

Immersed in digital distractions and structured environments, today's children often struggle to meet even the simplest of standards expected by old school educators, which should be concerning to us all. According to the American Federation of Teachers, if children struggle in first grade, they will likely have difficulty catching up over the entire course of their education. Understanding this, a child's success in achieving developmental milestones during these crucial early years has a significant impact on their entire lives.

1. Mastery of coloring within the lines

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

At first glance, you may wonder why coloring within the lines is important for developmental standards. Rachel Annunziato, Ph.D., an associate professor of psychology at Fordham University in New York, noted that most children achieve the skill of coloring within the lines by age five. "That switch in coloring skills is a milestone for children because it shows that their motor skills and cognitive skills are developing."

Denise Bodman, Ph.D., principal lecturer of social and family dynamics in the T. Denny Sanford School of Social and Family Dynamics at Arizona State University, explained further, "As their fine motor skills develop, they start using their fingers and wrist to move the crayon. That eventually leads to basic writing skills.”

Moreover, coloring within the lines can also foster spatial skills, encourage exploration of new topics, and enhance self-control, all of which are crucial for development.

2. Riding a two-wheeler without training wheels

Jacek Chabraszewski | Shutterstock

In 1979, first graders were expected to ride bicycles without training wheels. Most people who lived during that time remember when outdoor play was normal. Kids stayed outside having adventures with friends while learning skills like riding a bike in order to not only have fun, but to become independent.

According to Stanford Medicine Children's Health, children between the ages of four and eight typically develop the coordination necessary for this skill. In contrast, All Kids Bike reports that only one in four children will ride a bike this year. Though this number is staggering, it isn't necessarily shocking, as many of the outdoor activities children used to do have been replaced with technology best suited for indoor use.

Furthermore, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry notes that children typically spend four to six hours daily on screens, a trend linked in a 2023 study to poorer sensorimotor development and academic outcomes.

None of this means modern technology is the enemy. In fact, many technological changes have helped further education and advancement in other areas of childhood development. But moderation is key. The Academy recommends limiting screen time to one hour on weekdays and three hours on weekends, emphasizing the importance of outdoor activities like learning to ride a bike.

3. Differentiating left from right

fizkes | Shutterstock

One of the most basic things we're all taught as children is how to tell our left hand from our right hand. Unfortunately, while this lesson was a standard for first graders in 1979, today it is lost on many kids, showcasing just how developmentally stunted they truly are.

A 1994 study revealed that while children can correctly identify left from right on their own bodies when they're as young as seven years old, "even 11 years of age, half of the subjects of the present study still did not apply the words right and left properly onto other persons."

Some people might not see this as a huge deal, but not knowing the difference is dangerous. For instance, it is easy to get lost or hurt if you aren't easily able to distinguish between left and right while being given directions.

4. Navigating their neighborhood independently

noBorders - Brayden Howie | Shutterstock

An old-fashioned standard first graders had to meet in 1979 that proves today's kids are likely developmentally stunted is that children were expected to be able to travel alone for four to eight blocks in their neighborhood without getting lost. However, this has changed as the world becomes an increasingly dangerous place.

Understandably, many parents today don't want their children out of their sight for long, and the thought of them wandering around the neighborhood by themselves is frightening, to say the least.

Even so, there are many benefits children gain from children knowing their surroundings. In case of an emergency, knowing how to get home from school is an important safety lesson all kids should learn. Furthermore, knowing where to go in case of an emergency at home is another lesson parents should consider.

Additionally, first graders knowing their surroundings is a good measurement of the their memory. A study published in Intelligence found that enhancing toddlers' memory leads to long-term benefits such as better academic outcomes and a reduced risk of dropping out of school.

That said, many first graders nowadays likely don't even know how to travel one block to get to their house, let alone four to eight. So, even if it gives parents anxiety, they should try walking around their neighborhood with their kids to get them familiar with their surroundings. They can also make it into a game and have their kids guide them back home without giving them more help than necessary.

5. Comfort with extended time away from parents

fizkes | Shutterstock

It's a TikTok-worthy moment for some parents today when their first grader clings to their leg and begs to be taken along on date night or to another event. When this happens, parents are likely thinking, "Wow, my child truly loves me." However, a standard for first graders in 1979 that shows that many kids today are developmentally stunted is that children at that age could handle being away from their parents all day without being upset.

Back then, first graders were encouraged to be independent. As a result, it didn't phase them when their parents left to go to work or a social event. Nowadays, it's normal for children to struggle with attachment issues, unable to function without their parents by their side.

This is unfortunate, as children who have too much of parental involvement in their lives struggle to succeed. One study in 2021 found that parents of kindergarteners who often stepped in to help their kids by providing instructions produced children who were increasingly less likely to be able to regulate themselves emotionally.

6. Repeating complex sentences

fizkes | Shutterstock

The next old-fashioned standard for first graders in 1979 that proves today's kids are developmentally stunted is that children could repeat an eight-to-ten-word sentence after their parent said it once.

According to Stanford Medicine Children's Health, while children saying eight-word sentences is enough at age five, it might take slightly longer to repeat sentences. And Speech and Beyond Pediatric Therapy noted that at around five and a half years old, children should or almost be able to repeat sentences. This means that if a child isn't able to do this when they reach six to seven years old, it might be a sign of a problem.

With this in mind, parents should ensure that their child is developing properly by asking them to repeat eight-to-ten-word phrases such as, "Molly threw the ball at her best friend Sam."

If a first grader can't get it right on their first try, don't panic. Let them grow accustomed to the game and see if this changes within the next couple of weeks. However, if parents notice their child continues to struggle, then it might be worth talking to their teacher or a developmental specialist.

7. Accurate penny counting

Daniel Jedzura | Shutterstock

Being able to repeat phrases isn't the only thing a first-grader should be able to do. Back in the 1970s, it was normal for first graders to know how to count eight to ten pennies correctly. Unfortunately, many kids today are developmentally stunted and as a result, can no longer do math like they used to.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2022, assessments revealed that there was a seven-point decrease in mathematics and a five-point decrease in reading. In a separate report from the National Center for Education Statistics, while observing fourth grades in 2024, it was revealed that they performed one point lower in 2024 than in 2022, showcasing a slight decrease.

Knowing this, parents should observe their children to ensure they're reaching appropriate stages in their education and development.

For example, U.S News and World Report noted that regardless of how standards have changed one thing for certain: experts say that first graders should be able to count to 100, so counting pennies shouldn't be a problem.

8. Copying letters and numbers

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Most children, especially first graders, love to doddle. Whether it's at home or at school, kids get joy from observing the environment around them and putting it on paper. That said, an old-fashioned standard first graders had to meet in 1979 that proves today's kids are likely developmentally stunted is children used to try copying letters and numbers.

The ability to learn how to copy letters or numbers happens at a relatively young age. Parenting expert and educator Karen Aronian revealed that at age six, children should be able to print the entire alphabet and numbers one through ten. Additionally, from ages six to seven, these same children should now be able to write the alphabet without skipping letters or alternating between lower and upper case.

All of this is important, as associate professor of Education Robin Erwin stated that writing development helps to support reading development and vice versa. Unfortunately, many kids, including first graders, are struggling to reach their education goals, resulting in them falling behind.

This is dangerous, as The Hechinger Report shared that first grade is critical for reading skills, and if children don't develop these necessary skills, they're increasingly likely to fall behind during fourth grade, which can explain why fourth graders are reporting difficulty in both math and reading.

9. Balancing on one foot with their eyes closed

Anna Kraynova | Shutterstock

Remember the game Hopscotch growing up? Back in the day, it was normal for kids, especially first graders, to go outside and stand or jump on one foot without blinking an eye. However, most people never thought much of it because of how easy it is. That said, there may be reason for concern if a first grader can't stand on one foot.

The Chicago Pediatric Therapy and Wellness Center explained that a child learns to stand on one foot and balance for four seconds at age two and a half. Additionally, their ability to hop on one foot comes in at around age five.

Even so, parents shouldn't feel completely horrified if their first grader can't do this. News in Health stated that one in 20 kids in the US has dizziness or balance problems. Still, this is something parents should address right away.

That said, there are ways to practice this skill at home. The Chicago Pediatric Therapy and Wellness Center suggested working with your child by practicing the yoga tree pose, stepping over obstacles, stomping on bubbles, toe taps on a step, and balancing by placing one foot on a ball.

10. The ability to clearly tell a police officer or school crossing guard where they live

Pressmaster | Shutterstock

Finally, the last old-fashioned standards first graders had to meet in 1979 that prove today's kids are likely developmentally stunted is children could clearly tell a police officer or school crossing guard where they live if necessary. It's unfortunate, but even first graders absolutely need to know how to communicate properly, and it's important for kids to accurately describe where they live and what is happening to them in detail.

Though this might seem difficult, for the average first grader it shouldn't be impossible. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia explained that by five years old children should be able to answer why questions, give out a series of three sets of directions, engage in conversation, produce sentences in eight or more words, use complex sentences, and describe objects.

None of this might seem important, however, if there's ever an emergency in which a child is lost or needs to find their way to safety, being able to reach this milestone by first grade is essential.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.