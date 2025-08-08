Have you ever wished you were more productive and seemed like you had your life figured out? Maybe you've tried a plethora of routines from your favorite motivational influencers, but still struggle to improve your self-discipline.

Habits take time to cement themselves in your everyday life, so first and foremost, it's important to remember to be patient with yourself. Productivity is not a one-size-fits-all — what works for some might not be useful for you and your goals.

Here are 10 behaviors that instantly reveal someone is more disciplined and productive than everyone else:

1. They spend less time ruminating and more time doing

It seems obvious, but I’ve lost days out of months ruminating on stuff I can’t control. Productivity is closely tied to where we place our attention.

Let go of controlling your reality through worry. Create with presence. Shifting your focus from dwelling on problems that are out of your control to planning and problem-solving can offer a sense of control over certain situations. Research argues that a more engaged approach can lead to increased patience and self-discipline.

2. They avoid blood-sugar-spiking items before work

The crashes that follow stuffing food like donuts or sugary cereals will ensure you’d rather take a nap than dig teeth into your most pressing project. Instead, eat a well-balanced breakfast to start your day off right

Studies have found that eating breakfast, especially one that includes complex carbohydrates, can improve cognitive functions like memory, attention, and concentration. By providing sustained energy and supporting cognitive function, a healthy breakfast can contribute to improved productivity and performance throughout the workday.

3. They see movement as essential to life

Creativity and getting outside to move and walk are inseparable. The less I move, and the less in touch with nature I get, the more my creative flow is stunted.

Research suggests that separating movement from the act of generating creative input, like during brainstorming or problem-solving, allows individuals to tap into a more expansive and less constrained thought process. Instead of focusing on evaluating and refining ideas, this separation allows for a period of free-flowing ideation.

4. They choose work they enjoy

It might seem ‘professional’ to furrow your brow and go the serious route. But seriousness is akin to taking a 50-pound dumbbell with you on a longboarding holiday.

Drop the weight. Go light. Find a way to have fun. You can’t outwork the guy who’s enjoying himself.

Research on cognitive appraisal theory suggests that our reactions are influenced by how we interpret certain events. Learning how to appraise situations in a more balanced and less personal way can reduce negative emotional responses.

5. They don't waste energy competing with others

Stop aiming for things that everyone else wants. Be different. Go bigger. Aim for remarkable. Now you’re not only focused on something that stretches and excites you, but you’re operating in a space with minimal competition, which, funnily, makes it easier.

Comparing yourself to others, especially when fueled by social media, can exacerbate feelings of inadequacy, envy, and regret. Research has argued that prioritizing personal growth allows individuals to figure out their standards for success.

6. They produce when their energy is at its peak

Fighting your natural rhythms is like swimming upstream. Learn when your brain is sharpest and protect those hours fiercely. Use low-energy times for administrative work, not creation. Work with your biology, not against it.

Researchers have stressed that it's normal to have fluctuations in energy levels. The key is to be mindful of your body's signals and adapt your approach to work and self-care accordingly.

7. They don't flood their senses with artificial stimulation

Our dopamine receptors are too often abused in the modern age. Social media, video games, and even refined sugar all have the effect of numbing our pleasure dopamine response. When our senses are numbed like this, we find it far harder to find joy in ‘lower-level’ stimuli such as reading or creating.

Create space. Reducing screen time and increasing time outdoors can give you an edge that many people have lost.

8. They focus on one thing at a time

You’re not an octopus. Multi-tasking is just a fancy word for diminishing your focus. One thing at a time with full enjoyment. Watch your life transform.

While it may seem like a way to be more productive, multitasking leads to decreased efficiency, increased errors, and potential negative impacts on mental health. Studies show that context switching can reduce productivity by as much as 40%, as time and mental effort are lost with each switch.

9. They take accountability

Even as a solo creator, having someone who expects results from you changes everything. Whether it’s a coach, mastermind group, your expectant newsletter subscribers, or just a friend who checks in weekly, external accountability creates internal urgency that willpower alone can’t match.

Owning actions and naturally, their outcomes, provides a positive sense of agency which directly influences our confidence in our self-discipline. Research has also found that embracing mistakes at the same rate as your wins can help dismantle pride and foster humility.

10. They make mistakes

None of us loves the idea of making mistakes. But if you’re holding this in your mind, you pollute the process. Life showed me that my performance improves when I’m open to a mistake appearing. I don’t resist this.

Mistakes provide opportunities to learn from our errors and gain crucial insights into what works and what doesn't. A 2020 study found that this process of reflection, adaptation, and improvement is necessary for acquiring knowledge and developing skills.

I view this as part of the dance. I loosen up, and my output improves. What’s working for you? Do share below.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

