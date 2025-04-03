It's a tale as old as time — every generation, whether current or past, will argue and insist that during their time, things were a lot harder to deal with compared to how things are today or for the younger generations. From battling societal pressures and expectations to surviving various economic struggles and hardships, each period of this country has its own set of challenges that helped set up the next generation to thrive and hopefully overcome.

However, instead of focusing on the negatives, there are actually some benefits and positive attributes that make living in this world now just a little bit easier. From easier access to information, evolved technological advances, and simple things like streaming services and food delivery apps, existing at this point of time has both its drawbacks but also things to be grateful for.

Here are 11 ways the world is actually easier now, despite every generation acting like they had it the worst:

1. Access to information

We live in a time when all of the information we'll ever need is simply at our fingertips. In fact, in 2025, at least 96.6% of households will have a computer in their home. In past generations, being able to know about issues happening outside of their own backyards was hard enough, but now, with the rise of various social media apps and news platforms, information is able to travel more easily.

Gone are the days when being ignorant was just something to accept. Now, people have no choice but to inform themselves, and because it is easier to access information, more individuals are actually willing to continue educating themselves even when they're long out of school.

2. Staying in touch is effortless

Thanks to smartphones and other digital forms of communication, being able to stay in touch with loved ones and friends has gotten much easier than it used to be. While there's something rather romantic about writing a letter to someone and mailing it off, people definitely prefer the convenience of being able to text or hop on a FaceTime call because it means faster responses.

At least 77% of people find text messaging helpful for staying in touch with friends and family. This means that we're even more connected today than ever before, and now people can nurture the relationships in their lives because of how simple it is to communicate with one another.

3. Healthcare advances

While the healthcare industry still has some important strides to make when it comes to affordability and convenience, there have been a plethora of advances that have managed to save lives. Practices such as advanced testing and other resources, like MRIs and CT scans, have drastically improved and can spot illnesses and diseases just in time to treat and help people recover.

Health care practitioners now have access to a large and extensive database of medical information on over 14,000 different medical codes, which helps make information readily available to them and their patients.

4. Online shopping

Similar to how easily we can access information, technological advances and modern living have made it possible to shop without ever needing to leave your house and the comfort of your bed. In the United States, for example, online shopping has become so common that over three-quarters of consumers have shopped for items on the web. It means having to drag your feet around a mall or in a store is completely optional.

The ease of shopping online means people are able to take their time picking out items they actually want instead of feeling rushed to make a decision. It simply makes the whole process less unbearable because, honestly, who enjoys going to the mall?

5. Work flexibility

While the pandemic introduced a large number of people being able to work remotely, employees are still able to enjoy the benefits of remote work. Not only are more companies having that option readily available for their employees, but there have also been compromises made to working a hybrid schedule.

About a third (35%) of workers with jobs that can be done remotely are working from home all of the time, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. There's also been a shift in the work culture in general, and now workers don't have to prioritize working over nurturing their personal lives.

6. Food delivery apps

There's simply nothing better than being able to have the convenience of ordering food from your phone. More than a quarter of Americans (28.2%) use these services at least once a week. When you're low on groceries or you've just had an incredibly stressful day and simply don't feel like cooking, apps like UberEats and DoorDash make it easy to satisfy your hunger.

Food delivery services have become such a staple in modern life that it's hard to imagine a time when the convenience wasn't around.

7. Access to more efficient modes of transportation

Being able to get from one place to another has gotten so much easier as technology has advanced. From things like rideshare apps to bikes and scooters, you can rent from designated spots in multiple cities across the country. It's become easier to navigate environments and find not only convenient modes of transportation but also accessible ones.

Modes of transportation have also gotten faster and more reliable as more and more people are dedicating their time to traveling and exploring the world around them.

8. Streaming services

While streaming services definitely have their pros and cons, the convenience of being able to watch anything from the comfort of your couch is something most people can't deny. Being able to watch re-runs of your favorite show without relying upon or paying for cable is a game-changer for many.

With just a few clicks and scrolls, you're able to have access to millions of different forms of entertainment. There is such an array of options for anyone and what they enjoy watching or even listening to. Books and podcasts are available at the touch of a finger, and it's made consuming media that much more convenient.

9. Social movements

While social movements have always been a part of history, from the civil rights movement to the women's rights movement, the way they gain traction and participation has drastically changed, thanks to social media and the convenience of gathering people for a cause.

Activists no longer have to rely on traditional forms of media to get their message out to the world or wait for in-person gatherings to express the injustices happening. Instead, they're able to get the word out digitally, and it will reach more people and, therefore, help their cause even more.

10. Mental health awareness

We're living in a time when mental health conversations and awareness are so much better than they once were. People now have an open and safe space to discuss their vulnerabilities without feeling judged or criticized for doing so. Going to therapy and other mental health services is now extremely normalized and even encouraged.

It's no longer a taboo topic, and people are no longer being told to "toughen it out" because suffering doesn't have to be a natural part of life anymore.

11. Increased access to education

With access to education and necessary information, people are able to gain knowledge about information that they need to know. People don't even have to be sitting in an actual classroom and can instead take online classes, workshops and gain resources without even having to leave their homes. Knowledge can now be easily accessed, which is something that never used to exist.

Not only that, but there are so many more affordable options that don't necessarily have to be going to a traditional four-year university where you are forced to spend thousands of dollars.

