People Who Can Read Moods, Energy & Vibes Usually Have 11 More Rare Talents

Many people who have developed social awareness over their lives, whether from trauma or as a side effect of growing emotional intelligence, can read the energy of a room before they speak to anyone.

It's a natural kind of intuition that often serves in their best interests, connecting with people and protecting their peace. From noticing someone with great, welcoming energy when they're anxious to seeing the vibes shift negatively when one person enters the room, they're observant and aware. However, people who can read moods, energy, and vibes usually have more rare talents that others tend to miss.

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People who can read moods, energy, and vibes usually have 11 more rare talents

1. They have an accurate intuition

Many people who can rely on their gut instincts and intuition to live their lives steer clear of overly rigid thinking because their inner voice provides all the wisdom they need. Especially when they practice building trust with themselves and regularly tap into their intuition with meditation, mindfulness, and reflection, they're no stranger to trusting their gut.

Science behind gut instincts already suggests the mind-body connection is an inherent biological link, which is why stress and anxiety sometimes manifest into physiological symptoms. However, someone with the talent for leaning on their intuition and trusting their instincts needs another layer of emotional intelligence and awareness to rely on them all the time.

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2. They always know what to say

Our language and word choice truly impact how people think about us in incredible ways, according to a Wharton study. However, many people who are caught up in anxious thought spirals or are insecure about people's opinions struggle to say what they're thinking or frame it in the right way, depending on their environment.

People who know how to read moods and sense the energy of the people around them have the upper hand, which is why they always know what to say. They aren't necessarily caught up in their heads worrying about perceptions and opinions from others, but they do have an intuitive social sense of what other people need to hear to feel seen, comfortable, and trusting.

3. They smoothly navigate through conflict

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Being able to handle heated arguments and resolve stressful conflicts is a superpower that not only improves relationships and mental health but also protects a person's physical well-being. The more grounded and emotionally stable someone is, the more likely they are to cultivate these healthy practices, because they're not trying to "win" arguments or defend themselves at the expense of vulnerability.

Part of knowing what to say and how to navigate these situations comes from reading body language and the energy of the people around you. The more tapped into their emotions, needs, and feelings you are, the more likely you are to say the right thing and make the right moves toward resolution.

4. They can sense inauthenticity

While the signs of a genuinely fake person are often obvious on paper, like lying often or changing their personality, noticing them in casual conversations in the moment can feel impossible, especially for people grasping for attention or to be liked. However, a grounded, regulated person with the talent of reading energy notices them immediately.

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They can simply sense when something's off, even if it's just a passing gut instinct or intuitive thought. They protect themselves from being taken advantage of or wasting time trying to connect with an inauthentic person, because they read right through the facade.

5. They read between the lines in conversations

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With a mix of innate energetic sense in social interactions, intuition, and reading body language, people who can accurately read others quickly boast better relationships and conversations because of it. They're not fooled by fakeness or thrown off by absorbing someone's negative energy, because they piece together red flags and warning signs before someone even has a chance to speak.

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It's a talent that most people miss, especially in today's world, where stimulation and distractions keep people stuck in their heads or too busy to consider others.

6. They use quietness as a superpower

In our society, where more people are interested in busyness and distracting themselves from the company of their own thoughts, a truly observant person thrives in silence. In many ways, their appreciation for silence is their most admirable trait, as it offers space for reflection and mindfulness, whether they're alone or not.

While their quietness might be misunderstood by others, it often allows them to pick up on energy and moods that other people miss amid bustling social interactions and conversations.

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7. They pick up on lies quickly

While most people ignore or entirely overestimate others' real dishonesty, according to a study from the Journal of Experimental and Social Psychology, people who can easily read others have an upper hand.

Whether it's noticing the small facial expressions or body language that tends to come with deception, or having the cognitive skills to connect the dots between what someone's saying and reality, they notice quickly when someone's lying.

8. They're a safe space for people to open up

Many people who have the emotional space to observe and be present enough to notice energy and vibes are naturally regulated. Their nervous systems feel safe and calm. So, it's no surprise that strangers share their life stories with them and friends feel safe expressing vulnerability in their calming presence.

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They bring an aura of appreciation, slowness, and intentionality to conversations that most people are completely missing from their routines and lives, in general.

9. They connect with people easily

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According to psychology expert Sebnem Ture, there are many nuanced reasons why two people may click immediately, from sharing similar brain patterns, to bonding over shared values or experiences, and even laughing naturally together. However, someone who can read the energy of a room and sense a person's vibe may connect easily because they know how to make them feel seen and heard.

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In a world that's so focused on individuality and personal attention, feeling heard might be their key to connecting and creating more meaningful relationships with the people around them.

10. They're comfortable with discomfort

The awkwardness and embarrassment that the average person feels in certain interactions and conversations are often things that truly intuitive people can healthily sit with. They don't run from their discomfort. Instead, they lean into it. In many ways, their ability to grow and truly learn as people is founded in that safety within discomfort.

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Embarrassment isn't a bad thing, but it is somewhat underexperienced. Especially for someone who's overly insecure or struggles to acknowledge their feelings in the moment, running and avoiding may be their only accessible means of coping. But for someone who can read the energy of the people around them and distinguish discomfort from a lack of safety, they can sit with it.

11. They pick out problems immediately

When they're working in an office or trying to resolve a conflict with friends, the most intuitive, energetically aware people know how to spot problems instantly. Whether it's a misunderstanding or a vibe from a negative person that's rubbing off onto everyone else, they're tapped into problems and solutions before most people have a second to reflect.

According to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, the emotional intelligence these observant, intuitive people boast partially explains their ability to spot and solve problems. They have the grounded nature and skills to be present, while others are caught up in overcompensating for their own struggles with avoidance and defensiveness.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.