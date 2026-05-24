Most people are experiencing an “illusion of intelligence” when they’re overconfident. They overpromise and underdeliver because they have an inflated idea of their own skills and knowledge, usually in search of praise or attention, but don’t think others will catch on to their pretending.

Even though the outcomes of projects they work on are typically evidence enough of incompetence, there are also specific ways to spot a fake intellectual within just three minutes of meeting them. And once you end up talking to them, you’ll wonder why you ever waited to find out.

Here are 10 specific ways to spot a fake intellectual within three minutes of meeting them

1. They pick up their phone constantly

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If someone doesn’t actually know the answer to something but is still trying to pretend they do, their phone is always going to be in their hand. According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, access to the internet and search engines tends to always affect a person's overconfidence, as if the wealth of information on the internet somehow equates to their own memory and intelligence.

Even if they’d like to chalk up their right answers and solutions to their own minds, most of the praise they get is for a regurgitation of something they found using AI or Google.

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2. They’re often underprepared

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Most overconfident people with a fake sense of intelligence constantly overestimate how prepared they’ll be for interviews and work meetings. They typically leave these places feeling embarrassed because they underestimated how difficult a conversation or problem might be, but it’s possible that nothing will ever change.

So, if you notice someone walking into a meeting, interview, or professional event with an arrogantly confident aura, only to miss the first question or look to everyone else to solve complex issues, you’re probably looking at a fake intellectual.

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3. They shut down debates when they’re uncertain

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A truly intelligent person loves a debate or any kind of interaction that stimulates their brain. They love asking hard questions that make them think deeply about complex issues, and even changing their mind when presented with new information.

The difference between these high-IQ people and their fake intellectual counterparts is that they rarely get defensive or avoidant. Fake intellectuals, the second they feel like they don’t know something or don’t know how to respond, will shut down a conversation and ignore someone. They’re not interested in learning anything or growing their knowledge, they just want to feel smart and important.

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4. They don’t make space for opposition

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Unlike truly smart people, who not only make space for opposing opinions and differing beliefs but actively seek them out, fake intellectuals focus entirely on people who agree with them. Especially on topics that they don’t actually know at all, clinging to someone else both assures their perspective and gives them someone to blame if things go wrong.

Especially in our world of polarization, where people are both scared of and uninterested in interactions with individuals who have different opinions, the last thing we need is more fake intellectuals who refuse to appreciate learning from them.

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5. They never admit to not knowing something

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Despite research, like a Stanford report, that consistently reminds us that asking for help both boosts our social connections and competence, fake intellectuals refuse to ask for it. They would rather double down on a wrong answer in hopes of saving their self-image than admitting they don’t know and learning from someone else.

That’s why they never change. They’re stuck in a cycle of performance and fakeness that leaves little to no room for growth, learning, and connection.

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6. They make big assumptions right away

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If you meet someone, and they’re immediately making big claims about an issue or pretending like they don’t need group conversations to unpack big assumptions, they’re performing. Intelligent people appreciate challenging their opinions and hearing what other people have to say, while overconfident people prefer control over the narrative they’re presenting.

That’s part of the reason why intelligent people never fall for conspiracy theories, as a study from the Journal of Intelligence suggests, because they refuse to lean into assumptions and ignorant decision-making patterns. When they accept something, it’s because they’ve thought about it critically and made an effort to learn. Their ignorant counterparts, on the other hand, make assumptions based on vague headlines and hearsay.

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7. They use overly complex words

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High-IQ people usually simplify their language and clarify complex topics to make interactions accessible for everyone, according to a WIREs Cognitive Science study. While this well-intentioned behavior can sometimes come across as patronizing in certain environments and situations, people faking intelligence make interactions even more confusing and uncertain.

Whether it’s using big, long words they don’t understand or trying to make a simple topic more complicated to boost their own ego, you can always spot a fake intellectual by how clear their conversations and claims are.

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8. They can’t support their own claims

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On top of making assumptions and big claims, you can spot someone who’s faking their intelligence by their lack of evidence. They may use phrases like “there are multiple examples of” and “research shows that,” but when asked to be specific, they have nothing to say or an excuse to rely on.

Part of the reason why truly intelligent people are at risk for more mental health disorders like anxiety is that they’re often overthinkers at heart. They’re wildly specific, with deep-thinking brains that connect dots and act on curiosity. They can’t make claims or understand something unless they have evidence, which is why you’ll rarely catch them slacking when speaking to a group.

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9. They name-drop

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Instead of actually naming evidence to support their claims or confidence, pseudo-intelligent people will often name-drop experts in their industry or on the subject instead. In lieu of real evidence, they try to use name-dropping to manipulate how trusting and interested people are in their opinions.

Of course, ironically, this tactic almost always backfires eventually, but in the moment, it’s how you can spot someone who’s actually not all that confident in what they bring to the table.

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10. They talk a lot, but say nothing

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Whether it’s using tons of big words or taking up all the air in a group conversation, people faking their intelligence often dominate, without really bringing anything of value to interactions. They talk a lot, but say nothing at all.

It’s usually a distraction, sometimes an entirely subconscious one, that overconfident people use to convince people that they’re smart. However, in reality, the most admirable things about a truly high-IQ person are their admirably quiet traits and intentional listening skills.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.