11 Very Odd Ways AI Is Making Everyone Think & Sound Pretty Much Exactly The Same

The rise of AI has changed society drastically in the span of just a few years. AI programs have been available to the public since 2022, and in those short four years, they have had a dramatic impact on how we do just about everything, from homework assignments to daily work tasks.

At first, it may not feel like AI has impacted the way you operate. Sure, you may ask ChatGPT or Grok a question every now and then, but for the most part, you feel the exact same way you always have. Still, while you may feel the same, there's no denying that there are some very odd ways AI is making everyone think and sound pretty much exactly the same.

Here are 11 very odd ways AI is making everyone think and sound pretty much exactly the same

1. We're less and less comfortable with uncertainty

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Let's face it, nobody likes to be uncertain. Fearing the idea of looking dumb, most people will do whatever it takes to protect their ego, even if it comes at the cost of using AI. That being said, being uncertain is a natural part of life. Whether it's uncertainty about a relationship or a job, learning to grow comfortable in the uncomfortable is crucial.

Unfortunately, the brain isn't designed to be content with this way of thinking. According to executive editor Lybi Ma "The brain likes to simplify its thinking and avoid the difficulties of having mixed feelings." This is probably why people flock to AI. While it's toxic to use it all the time, the fear of being wrong causes most of us to do bad things.

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2. Fewer people are following their intuition

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Most people wrongly think that 'divine intuition' is something that astrologers or hipsters talk about. Rolling their eyes, they'd argue that following one's intuition can sometimes lead them astray. However, while intuition shouldn't be the only component in making decisions, there's no denying that it's useful.

As Ph.D. candidate Aigerim Alpysbekova, MPH, explained, "Learning to listen to your body's intuitive messages may improve decision-making and protect your health."

Unfortunately, with the rise of AI, people are increasingly letting it dictate their decisions. Not trusting themselves and their gut intuition, they allow 'facts' to dictate what they do moving forward.

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3. We compress opinions into summarized takes

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At first glance, it may not seem like compressing your thoughts is a bad thing. After all, during meetings or business emails, rambling on and on probably isn't a good look or productive. However, while summarization is good in some cases, it isn't the best in others.

However, due to the rise of AI, people are beginning to dull their minds and compress their opinions. Whether it's texting a friend or talking with their loved one, 'getting the point' has become more common. Since AI is focused on cutting off rambling, some people have gotten into the habit of doing so in their own personal lives, leading to more disconnect and less depth.

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4. Our thinking is becoming more focused on answers than on questions

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Asking questions shouldn't be demonized. Sure, it can be intimidating to raise your hand in the middle of a meeting, but asking questions used to be the basis of becoming more knowledgeable.

Unfortunately, life has changed drastically in the span of a few years. Since AI is more answer-based than it is question-based, there's no spark in conversation.

As most people know, while answers often stop the learning process, questions expand it. The more curious people become, the more knowledge and open-mindedness they gain. This is why depending solely on AI rather than doing their own research is detrimental. While AI can be beneficial in moderation, using it too much hinders one's growth more than they realize.

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5. We have less ownership over our ideas

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It's not always easy to get into the right headspace. Whether it's coming up with ideas for work or a school project, the long process of thinking has been cut in half thanks to AI. Now, instead of needing to think about new concepts or ideas, companies and people use AI to do the work for them.

From generating pitches to generating storylines, there's much less ownership of ideas, as they've lost their originality. Now, is that to say people should cut AI off for good? No, however, learning to think a bit more independently can be helpful.

As licensed therapist Mike Verano, LPC, LMFT, said, "Studies show that what‑if thinking can improve learning, highlight growth opportunities, support adaptive behavior change, spark creativity, and offer emotional perspective."

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6. We're lacking curiosity

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Nowadays, people have become a lot less curious about most things. From the information they consume to staying well-read, this lack of curiosity has damaged our way of thinking in more ways than one.

As relationship strategist Andy Lopata explained, "Curiosity is innate, not learned. Our natural curiosity fuels both learning and connection." This lack of curiosity follows people into adulthood, leading to less collaborative spaces and shallower relationships.

That being said, AI has made this issue exceptionally worse than it once was. Because people use AI for quick answers, curiosity is hard to take root when fast information is at the tip of their fingertips. This is why it's crucial not to rely solely on AI as your one source of information.

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7. We're losing our personal quirks

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Having different points of view is exactly what makes us who we are. Even if people don't agree with one another, individuality in thinking is what gives people their own 'personal quirk.' However, when diversity of opinion becomes null, there's a huge loss of personal quirks.

And while not everyone out there uses AI constantly, for those who do, it makes them sound and think the same way. From the advice they give to the 'information' they receive, there's no depth. Rather than reading up on a topic and coming to their own conclusion, they allow AI to do it for them.

This is dangerous, as physician and author Sandro Galea, M.D., said, "It also matters because exposure to a diversity of perspectives helps us to sharpen our thinking about the issues that are core to health, and to see where we are potentially wrong."

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8. We're becoming overly structured

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For better or worse, AI can be extremely structured. When you ask ChatGPT a question, it will list everything in order and neatly organize the pros and cons into a Buzzfeed-worthy list. However, while being structured sounds great on paper, a little chaos isn't actually a bad thing.

For instance, according to the American Psychological Association, a messy desk actually encourages more creativity. So, while being semi-structured is great, don't be afraid of a little chaos. Whether it's a work email not being perfectly typed or plans being thrown out left and right in a group chat, a little mess can sharpen one's mind.

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9. We're automatically defaulting to a neutral position

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Staying neutral sounds good on paper, as seeing both sides of an argument is often viewed as positive. However, while being neutral is good in some instances, disagreement isn't something people should run away from. From learning more to being more open, staying neutral too often can hinder one's growth.

While it may feel terrifying, having an open mind and developing it by researching and talking with others only leads to more knowledge. Unfortunately, AI is often too neutral for that, which is why those who use it a lot tend to be neutral as well.

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10. We explain too much

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If there's one thing AI isn't the best at, it's getting right to the point. While it's great at summarizing notes or paragraphs, over-explaining is a common issue with AI. It's frustrating, but even the simplest question can return a five-page answer, so it's no surprise that people who use AI over-explain so much that they tend to sound the same as one another.

From over-explaining at work to over-answering a question, those who use AI don't know how to get to the point when it counts most.

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11. We've lost our independence

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Finally, the last odd way AI is making everyone sound the same is by causing people to lose their independence. Like anything in life, convenience often comes at a price. Whether it's people not knowing how to use a map or refusing to drive to the grocery store because of DoorDash, convenience isn't all it's cracked up to be.

While it's great for saving time, using AI can quickly cause people to lose their independence. From independence of thought to problem-solving, refusing to think for yourself is bound to backfire.

As psychologists Shoba Sreenivasan, Ph.D., and Linda E. Weinberger, Ph.D., said, "Research has found that the need for autonomy is critical for a person to develop a sense of self and for their overall psychological and physical health."

So, even if it's a pain, don't rely too heavily on AI. While it's fine to lean on others every so often, learning to stand on your own two feet leads us to become the most confident and happiest version of ourselves.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.