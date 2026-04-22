Many people "fake" their intelligence with loudness and overconfidence. However, they rarely actually fool people with their misguided performances.

Compared to the actual signs of a true intellectual that cannot be faked by overconfident peers, like appreciating silence and maintaining a sense of integrity, they're ironically often judged as more incompetent by trying to play the part. However, if you notice real signs of someone with a high IQ or a strong sense of inner intelligence, you won't have to wonder. Their sense of intelligence will be noticeable right away.

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Here are 11 actual signs of a true intellectual that cannot be faked

1. They listen more than they speak

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Quietness and an appreciation for silence are some of the most admirable traits of introverted, intelligent people. Not only do they create space for reflection and regulation with pauses in conversations with other people, but they reap a ton of benefits from having a positive attitude about their own solitude.

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They don't need to prove their worth or remind other people of their intelligence, because their intention and humility speak for themselves.

2. They admit when they don't know something

Even if it's underestimated in our culture that rewards overconfident people, intellectual humility or the art of admitting when you don't know something truly serves people in an incredibly healthy way. Not only does it open the door to learning something new, but it also allows people to connect with others and form better bonds on the basis of learning together.

The most intelligent people are also the most humble, because they never try to overcomplicate things to make people feel excluded, and they're open to learning whatever they can, even if it means saying "I don't know."

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3. They have difficult conversations often

Intelligent people often have a certain level of emotional regulation skills to feed their curiosity and openness on a daily basis. But they also leverage this inner regulation to have difficult conversations.

Whether it's a healthy debate or a conversation with a loved one whose opinions differ from their own, they rarely walk away from interactions unless they're entirely unproductive. They'd rather lean into the challenge and learn something or grow than avoid it for a fleeting moment of comfort.

4. They're excited about curiosity

Intelligence has largely been connected to curiosity for ages, at least according to a Neuron study. Whether you define intelligence as related to the pursuit of knowledge or simply a mindset that encourages people to try new things, curiosity lies at the heart of all of it.

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So, if you notice someone leaning into a challenge when they don't understand something, asking thoughtful questions, and forming habits that allow them to regularly try new things, chances are they're more intelligent than you might have noticed.

5. They explain things simply

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As a study from WIREs Cognitive Science suggests, truly intelligent people work to make conversations more accessible and inclusive for everyone, even if it means simplifying their language and abstract concepts. Compared to people trying to seem smarter than everyone else by using overcomplicated language and making things more complex, these people work to make everything easier to understand.

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So, if you notice someone shifting their language and humbly rewording things to make sure everyone understands, they're likely a true intellectual, rather than an overconfident person trying to be admired.

6. They're not afraid to change their mind

While some people trying to be "right" cling to their opinions and thoughts, even when they've been presented with evidence that proves them wrong or misleading, honest intellectuals aren't afraid to change their minds. They're more interested in learning and being curious than clinging to a sense of superiority or a "black and white" mindset.

Even if it's just shifting their mindset around their personal routines and inner well-being, being flexible and open-minded can truly help these people to live happier, healthier lives, at least according to a Stanford report.

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7. They think outside the box

As a study from the Journal of Experimental Psychology explains, the parts of the brain associated with intelligence and creativity actually overlap. So, while most people consider highly intelligent people to be overly logical or analytical, the truth is that they're also creative, innovative thinkers.

Of course, they enjoy a lot of the alone time creativity needs to thrive, but they also aren't afraid to think outside the box. They're not fastened down to just one idea or clinging to a sense of "correctness" that persuades them to avoid newness. In fact, they'd prefer to try new things and get creative in every aspect of their lives over staying stagnant.

8. They challenge ideas and norms

While it's true that most intelligent people avoid draining conversations and unnecessary conflict, they're not afraid to challenge ideas and norms that others accept as the truth. In fact, that's part of the reason why they're not easily fooled by conspiracy theories and misleading news stories that the average person assumes are true.

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They dive deeper into things they don't understand, whether it's with questions in a conversation or research on social media, rather than simply believing everything they see or hear.

9. They pause before speaking

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Despite what misleading, overconfident people express, high-IQ people are generally quieter and more introverted. However, in social interactions, intentionality and self-awareness are superpowers. Not only do they say what they mean, but they also avoid acting on impulse by taking a few moments to go inward before speaking or responding to others.

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Especially in collaborative conversations, where it's easy to start fighting for attention and interrupting people, true intellectuals think before they speak and accept silence. Even if it means regulating their feelings in the moment and being more deliberate with the time they do have to speak, pausing before speaking helps everyone feel more aligned and connected.

10. They learn in their free time

Whether it's reading at home by themselves or researching topics they don't know a lot about, curiosity drives an intellectual person's lifestyle. All of their hobbies and interests come back to the pursuit of knowledge, even if it's simply to cultivate a more grounded perspective of the world, rather than to boast trivia knowledge.

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Especially as they get older, this lifelong devotion to curiosity and learning also benefits their well-being and physical health, as a study from The Lancet Healthy Longevity explains.

11. They're open-minded about everything

From conversations with someone who has different beliefs to new foods from a different culture, one of the most defining personality links to intelligence is openness. They're curious about newness, but they're also grounded and intentional enough to seek out situations with things and people they don't know well.

They're leaning into the discomfort of challenge, even if the average person would rather stay in a bubble of familiarity, comfort, and convenience.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.