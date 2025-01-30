The Spiritual Meaning Of Having The Sudden Urge To Overhaul Your Life, According To A Manifestation Coach

Sometimes you're met with a sudden urge to overhaul everything in your life, from your relationships to your career to your home. There is more to this feeling than a simple desire for change.

The coach behind INAWE Manifestation insisted that the urge to drastically transform your lives is closely linked to manifestation, and not something you should ignore.

The manifestation coach explained the spiritual meaning behind having the sudden urge to overhaul your life.

In a TikTok video, the INAWE manifestation coach said that often the desire to make big changes in your life comes along “because you are energetically preparing yourself for a new manifestation.”

“When a big manifestation comes through, sometimes we need to energetically make space for it, and that can often look like getting rid of something old,” she said.

So, if your subconscious knows something big is on the horizon, then it may push you to make changes in your life to create space for whatever that is. There are several different things you may feel called to change.

What it means if you want to cut your hair

According to the manifestation coach, cutting your hair is symbolic of ridding yourself of dead energy. This “allows your energy to actually become lighter.”

The Relationship Psychics confirmed that cutting your hair is far more than a beauty treatment — it actually has a spiritual connotation. "Cutting off the excess hair and returning to its natural texture can free up blocked energy," they wrote. "It can help you reset and move forward with renewed determination and growth.

It is a way to let go of the past and embrace change.

What it means if you want to clean out your closet

The coach said that cleaning out your closet is a sign you are “making space for something new.” This new version of yourself may dress differently, so it’s time to let some things go.

“Often when you are stepping into a different identity, that different identity may have different habits to you, they may not own certain clothes, they may not wear certain jewelry,” the coach explained. “By actively letting go of those things, you are actually energetically letting go of a part of you, which makes space for the new part.”

Okrasiuk | Shutterstock

When you let old things go, you are, by nature, making room for the new. Doing a clean-out prepares you to step into a new energetic space.

What it means if you want to move

Sometimes, cleaning up your space is not enough. Instead, you feel the need to get out of there altogether. Homes have energy in them, just like everything else. If you’re ready to take a big leap in life, it makes sense that you would want to do so in a new place with new energy.

The manifestation coach offered an example of her own. She shared that she once had a "massive desire" to move homes. Instead of ignoring the feeling, she leaned in and reaped the benefits because of that.

“I literally up-leveled into a larger space and that larger space allowed me to expand my business," she said.

Moving on and making changes is not a bad thing.

Change can be hard, and sometimes our brains view it as inherently negative. However, the manifestation coach said it is necessary to get to where we’re supposed to be. Don't fight it!

“Surrender to it. Try not to overthink it too much,” she advised. “It could be preparing you for something in the future.”

In another video, she reminded viewers that if your plan isn’t in alignment with the universe, a forced realignment will occur. “If you fight against it, if you try to hold on, if you try to grab on, it will slow down the entire process and push your manifestation further away,” she said.

If you want to get to where you’re meant to be, it’s best to let go of control and accept that things will change. This will clear the path for your manifestation.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.