The Art Of Being A Successful Person: 8 Simple Habits Of Naturally Successful People

I’ve come across certain people in life who have figured out how to achieve incredible happiness and success. There’s one thing about these people that always made me look at them with admiration: who they were as a person.

It's who they really are deep down — the values that run their lives, the standards they set for themselves and the people around them, that voice in their head that makes them differentiate right from wrong even when they know nobody’s watching — that sets them apart from the rest.

Here are 8 simple habits of naturally successful people:

1. They have strong, established beliefs

Stock 4you / Shutterstock

Life will throw a lot of things your way to challenge your beliefs — to make you bend to other people’s will — but if you’re clear about what you stand for, you'll always understand the importance of staying strong in your beliefs. People who stand for nothing never achieve true success.

One of the defining traits of naturally successful people is their ability to anchor themselves in strong beliefs. Instead of constantly second-guessing or chasing every new trend, they ground their decisions in values and morals that don't waver. Having consistent principles builds trust and helps successful people stay focused on long-term goals, even when challenges arise.

2. They have rock-solid integrity

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

There will always be moments when doing the right thing is the hardest thing to do — but sometimes the "easy" way ends up destroying something or someone else in the long run. Being a true leader and being incredibly successful only amplifies the importance of maintaining your moral integrity and being a person of your word.

Studies show that leaders with integrity foster a more positive work environment, leading to increased trust, job satisfaction, and employee engagement. People who demonstrate consistent honesty and ethical principles build a reputation for trustworthiness that fosters stronger relationships, creates more opportunities, and cultivates a sense of intrinsic fulfillment.

3. They value people over money

Rido / Shutterstock

It’s easy to get to a point in life where the success you have makes you feel invincible, but the most successful people understand that people are always more important. They treat everyone with respect and value kindness and love beyond anything else. Stepping over people is not part of the plan.

Truly successful people understand that wealth isn't measured only in dollars. By valuing people over money, they build strong networks and create opportunities that money alone could never buy. Their focus on connection over profit not only enriches their personal lives but also strengthens their professional success, proving that real achievement comes from lifting others up, not just climbing higher themselves.

4. They have a trusted support system

Josep Suria / Shutterstock

Having a community of trusted people who know your worth and value is immeasurable. It's about proving to them they can count on you no matter what. Once you’ve built your tribe, you'll have someone to lean on when things don’t go your way (and when they do!)

A strong social network acts as a protective buffer, enabling individuals to adapt, persist, and perform effectively in high-pressure situations. A 2024 study on university students found that social support was a significant predictor of psychological resilience, mediating the use of mature coping styles when facing setbacks.

5. They set solid boundaries

fizkes / Shutterstock

Many times, when your success starts to show on the outside, there will be people there to celebrate with you, as well as people who jump at the chance to take advantage of the situation.

Naturally successful people know that boundaries aren't walls; they're guardrails that protect time and focus. By setting clear limits, successful people prevent burnout and ensure their priorities stay aligned with their bigger goals. Saying 'no' when necessary allows them to say 'yes' to what truly matters, which keeps them in control of their own path to success.

Always set your boundaries to make sure you always keep the right people around. Don’t worry about alienating people. The right ones will always stay.

6. They never compromise themselves

fizkes / Shutterstock

Never compromise yourself. If you do something that you feel ashamed or embarrassed about, fix it. If you can’t fix it, at least try. Sometimes we discover our greatest powers in the power to be better than we were.

Research suggests that leaders who use this approach are associated with higher employee job satisfaction and organizational commitment. A strong moral identity is a key predictor of ethical behavior and subjective career success.

7. They have a drive to continually be better

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Twitter, now X, used to have this slogan written on its company headquarters: “Let’s make better mistakes tomorrow.”

But is it really about making more mistakes, or is it just their way of acknowledging that we will always make mistakes? It’s in human nature to err — we will always try to learn from our mistakes, correct them when we can, and become better for them. As Albert Einstein said, “Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value.”

8. They have a sense of urgency

insta_photos / Shutterstock

The hard truth is, we don’t have endless time in this world. Every successful person out there cherishes their time and knows how important it is to give time to the things that truly matter, instead of the things that seem more urgent.

A healthy sense of urgency is not the same as desperation or anxiety. Instead, it's a calm, focused drive to complete important tasks efficiently and on time. Research has found that successful people use it to get ahead, not to react in a frenzy.

While we all find our own way to define success and to be successful in this life, let’s never forget to be people of value in the process and to always try to be the best version of ourselves.

Lavinia Lumezanu is a writer and communications and public relations executive. She has been featured in Fast Company, Yahoo, The Culture Trip, Thrive Global, Elephant Journal, JustLuxe, Fremont Tribune, and more

