Some people have a knack for attracting what they want in life: the perfect career, house, spouse, family, friends, travel, and more. Why are they getting all the lucky breaks?

It might feel like no matter what you do, you'll need to rely on kismet or capture a leprechaun to make your goals and dreams come true. That's not true. Sure, your destiny might be in the hands of a higher power, but you can still tip the scales in your favor and get lady luck on your side by making the right moves and shifting your mindset — as well as your behaviors.

If you want to win at life but don’t know how, start with these 7 behaviors:

1. Visualize your end goal

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Getting what you want requires clearly defining and imagining what you want. From snagging the last parking spot to landing your dream job, visualization can make the difference.

Did you know that your brain does not know the difference between reality and your visions? Mental practice makes perfect!

Close your eyes and see each step toward your desires in perfect detail. Keep your eyes on the prize and synchronicity will be in your near future.

Advertisement

2. Raise your vibration

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Even if you think the law of attraction is too "woo-woo," it's commonly accepted that positive thinking leads to positive results.

Conversely, a bad mood can lead to a downward spiral of mishaps and unfortunate events. Blame it on negative energy! If you want to turn your situation around, you need to be a magnet for positive forces.

Try these tactics:

Practice gratitude. A thankful heart is a lucky one.

Use affirmations and watch your confidence soar.

Pay it forward. Bestow acts of kindness because what comes around goes around.

Do what brings you joy. Sing your heart out, watch a comedy, dance like nobody's watching.

Smile. That's right, it's a choice.

Feel good, and all this positive energy will propel you toward your goals. Research has suggested that having a growth mindset, where individuals believe their abilities and intelligence can be developed through effort and learning, as opposed to a fixed mindset that assumes abilities are unchangeable.

A growth mindset can be seen as an equivalent of a higher vibration, as it fosters resilience and a willingness to embrace challenges, seeing them as opportunities for growth rather than insurmountable obstacles.

Advertisement

3. Put yourself out there

MAYA LAB / Shutterstock

Opportunity doesn't just knock on your door; it needs to get invited there. Lucky people have more prospects. It's simply about math. You need to show up to the party.

To get what you want, you must tell more people what you want and show them you are capable. This often means talking to people wherever you go, including striking up a conversation on the morning train and networking authentically.

Introverted? Don't worry! You can leverage online tools and social media to make powerful connections. I’ve built more relationships and business partnerships than I ever anticipated using social media.

Advertisement

4. Tap into your intuition

fizkes / Shutterstock

You might have wired your brain to think logically, but if you practice tapping into your intuition, it can tell you a lot.

Lucky people are acutely aware of their surroundings and notice cues in their environment that can help them make the best choices at the moment. They trust their hunches and quickly seize opportunities that come their way.

Studies indicate that intuition, especially in complex or fast-paced situations, can lead to quick and effective choices. Intuition often draws on past experiences and knowledge, allowing for rapid pattern recognition and assessments, sometimes even before conscious awareness.

Advertisement

5. Trust yourself

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Don't discount your abilities and determination. You're capable of solving immense problems and overcoming obstacles — even the ones in your mind.

Yes, often what's standing in your way is yourself. So, put aside your limiting beliefs and remind yourself of what you've got: loads of talent!

Advertisement

6. Take chances

JLco Julia Amaral / Shutterstock

Get uncomfortable with the unknown. Lucky people take chances that others are afraid to take. You may not get traction at first. You might even fail.

But if you want to win the lottery, you need to play the game. Dust yourself off and take a chance again. Next time, it just might be your lucky day.

While the prospect of failure can be daunting, the fear of inaction or regret often outweighs the fear of leaping. A recent study found that this mindset emphasizes the belief that your abilities and intelligence can be developed through effort and learning, rather than being fixed.

Advertisement

7. Plan, but let the universe do its thing

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

You might think that opportunities fall into other people's laps. The truth is that lucky people do plan as much as they are adaptable.

They know that success takes determination and hard work — as well as good timing. They take responsibility for their future, set their sights on a goal, create plans, and develop habits to achieve it, and then let fate intervene.

Life happens, with or without luck! At times, you don't get what you want. Other times you do. And sometimes, you get something even better.

Catch yourself saying, "Wish me luck!" and remind yourself that you don't need luck. Employ these strategies, and you'll create all the good fortune you need.

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared on Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, as well as many others.

Advertisement