If You Want To Be Successful In Life, Learn These 6 Skills As Early As Possible — 'You'll Be Far More Resilient'

You hear the phrase "change is hard." And it is. As humans, we are creatures of habit. We like what we know. I mean, I've been wearing the same pair of sole-less sandals for years. But come on, who can blame us? The same? The same is easy. But sometimes, like it or not, things must change.

There's wisdom in recognizing that certain skills, when developed early, become the sturdy foundation on which everything else is built. It's never too late to start developing these abilities. While there are real advantages to learning them early, the capacity for growth doesn't come with an expiration date.

If you want to be successful in life, learn these 6 skills as early as possible:

1. How to let go of the little stuff

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Two months ago, my husband and I welcomed our third child into the world, I started a small business, our nanny quit, we put our house up for sale, bought a new one, renovated a kitchen DIY, and moved — all in a matter of weeks. Let me just say, I do not recommend taking on all this change at once. It kinda stunk. But I've lived to tell the tale.

At one point, when the toddlers were unpacking the box I just packed, the newborn blew out the diaper I just put on him, and breast milk began to soak through three layers of shirts.

As I sat there, seemingly oblivious, my mom looked at me and asked, "What are you on right now?" What am I on? Nothing! It's called self-preservation.

You have bigger things taking up time and headspace, so you can’t worry about every little thing. Let yourself just not give care sometimes. Give yourself a break. Ignore the mess. Ignore your own rules.

Advertisement

2. How to give yourself space to vent

Chay_Tee / Shutterstock

Nervous? Apprehensive? Overwhelmed? Let it out. Acknowledge how you’re feeling and whine, cry, or if you’re like me, cry-laugh with the people in your life who will say, “Oh honey, I know this is tough, but you can do it.” Hopefully, those people will also bring you coffee and a hug.

Studies show that when individuals receive validating responses after disclosing emotional distress, they report less worry, frustration, and anger. When you feel supported, you are more resilient and adaptable in the face of stress.

Advertisement

3. How to seek comfort

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Just because some things in your life are changing doesn’t mean everything has to. Keep your comfort items close, and you might just be a little braver as you enter your new situation.

Bring that tried-and-true coffee mug with you to your new job. Rewatch your favorite TV series to bring some familiarity (and maybe a helpful distraction) to an otherwise tumultuous time.

Order take-out from your favorite restaurant for your first meal in your new house. Whatever your security blanket is, use it.

Advertisement

4. How to bid farewell to the old

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Sometimes new things bring with them the loss of others. For me, I was saying goodbye to our first home and the place where all my babies were born.

Goodbye to the babyhood of my second child, who would now be a big brother. Goodbye to pregnancy and birth — two things I actually like and will likely never do again. It’s okay to grieve the things you used to love and will no longer have. In fact, it’s good and healthy.

Bidding farewell to unhealthy relationships, whether personal or professional, frees individuals from the emotional burden that can impede well-being and happiness. One study explained that the process of letting go requires self-reflection to clarify your personal values and set new boundaries that protect your energy and support your growth.

Advertisement

5. How to embrace the new

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Change is hard, but it can also be really awesome. Whether it's a new baby, house, job, school, relationship, or charting some unfamiliar territory, the uncertainty change poses for the future can be stressful, but don't let that overshadow all the good that comes along with newness.

Firsts. Butterflies. The thrill. New Relationship Energy. The moments and people that wouldn't exist if it weren't for your new path.

So embrace it. Give change a big ol' squeeze and go with it. As I often say to my doula clients, “Ride that wave. Don’t let the wave knock you down. Stay on top of it. You own this.”

Advertisement

6. How to take deep breaths

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

As hard as it might be to see right now, you will soon be on the other side and living your new normal. Take it from me: The house sold, the boxes got unpacked, and the baby fits into our family as if he’s always been a part of it.

Research consistently shows that deep breathing reduces stress, anxiety, and depression by lowering cortisol levels. A calm state of mind makes it easier to think clearly and make rational decisions, particularly under pressure.

And just when I am thinking I’ve got this all figured out — another change looms. Someone remind me to read this article in two weeks when my maternity leave ends and we all must adjust to mama working a 9-5.

Alisha Glennon is a freelance writer and former contributor to Ravishly.

Advertisement