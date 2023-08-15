Most Successful People Have One Thing In Common — 6 Ways To Find & Develop It

I’ve been thinking a lot about purpose lately — how we long to find our purpose, and how purpose takes on even more meaning as we get older.

Often on our own journeys toward success, we hear stories of individuals who achieved great things against all odds. What truly sets apart these extraordinary achievers from the rest of us? It is the guiding force, the north star that propels them forward — their purpose.

“Behind every success, there must be a purpose and that is what makes purpose so important to your future.”—Albert E.N. Grey

Behind every remarkable success lies a deep-rooted sense of purpose— an unwavering belief in a higher calling.

How do we discover our purpose? For that matter, how do we “rediscover” our purpose? And what can life look like for us after we find it? Those are some big questions about something we will likely work on for our entire lives. Before you get overwhelmed, let's break this down.

Six steps to finding, activating and living your purpose

1. Discover your purpose:

The first step towards harnessing the power of purpose is to embark on a soul-searching journey of self-discovery. Unearth the passions that ignite the fire within you by asking yourself profound questions like:

What brings you joy?

What do you care deeply about?

What would you pursue wholeheartedly, even in the face of obstacles?

What is the mark you wish to leave on the world?

By delving into your innermost desires, you will begin to unravel the essence of your purpose—the reason why you exist.

2. Harness your purpose as a driving force:

Purpose acts as the driving force behind every significant accomplishment. It serves as a powerful motivator, pushing you to persevere through the toughest challenges and overcome seemingly insurmountable hurdles. When you have a clear sense of purpose, setbacks become stepping stones.

View your failures as opportunities for growth and moments to pause and reflect— to be sure that you are on a road that aligns with your vision.

3. Gain empowerment and resilience from your purpose:

Having a strong sense of purpose infuses us with an incredible sense of empowerment. It helps to build resilience and instills an unshakable belief in our own personal capabilities. The pursuit of success may involve trials and tribulations, but a purpose-driven individual views these as mere temporary setbacks on the path to greatness.

4. Make a difference because of your purpose:

Your purpose is intrinsically linked to your ability to make a positive impact on the lives of others and the world at large. The success that emerges from a profound purpose is not self-serving; rather, it becomes a beacon of inspiration for others.

When you embark on your journey with a higher calling in mind, you uplift and inspire those around you to do the same.

5. Align decisions and actions with your purpose:

With purpose as your guiding compass, you gain clarity in decision-making. You discern what truly matters to you and learn to prioritize accordingly. Purpose helps you direct your time, energy, and resources toward endeavors that align with your vision.

This alignment of actions and intentions paves the way for extraordinary achievements and fulfillment.

6. Nurture a sense of fulfillment with your purpose:

Beyond mere success, purpose infuses every accomplishment with deep-seated fulfillment. The pursuit of success without purpose can leave you feeling empty, as if something essential is missing. However, when your actions are rooted in purpose, every step becomes gratifying, and each milestone achieved carries with it a profound sense of satisfaction.

Behind every success story, there is an individual who has harnessed the boundless power of purpose.

As you progress on your personal journey to success, use this as a guide to live a more purpose-driven life.

Purpose provides the fuel that propels you beyond the ordinary, transforming dreams into realities and aspirations into achievements.

Remember, purpose is not a destination; it’s a lifelong journey that will continually shape and enrich your path to greatness.

Trust in the profound significance of purpose, and you’ll unlock the limitless potential within you, making your journey toward success an extraordinary one.

David Ahearn is the author of the book Happy Accidents: The transformative power of 'Yes, and' at work and in life, and teaches organizations the secrets of 'Yes And', which helps improve group performance. He is a sought-after speaker and host for corporate functions and lives in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

