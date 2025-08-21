You'll Have An Amazing Life If These 5 Things Are Important To You

You know what to do to achieve your goals, yet you do not follow through. Why? You permit distractions, obstacles, barriers, and negative persons to obstruct your progress and diminish your confidence. You have to keep doing what needs to be done despite difficulties; proper practice makes perfect.

If you want to build a house, it will help if you have a house plan designed. Your life is much more important than a house, so you should have a framework that will serve as a plan for your success journey.

You are going to have an amazing life if these 5 things are important to you:

1. Acting on what you want

Many things in your life interest you, but there are only 24 hours in a day. Your energy is limited, as well as your financial and other resources. Thus, an important key is to determine exactly what you want to accomplish and ensure that your continuous activities are in harmony with such results.

For every activity you intend to pursue each day, ask yourself whether the action will support the achievement of your priority aims. If it is not in alignment, then do some other activity in alignment with your priority. What you think about continuously becomes the source of your life.

2. Using your energy wisely

Whatever you do saps your energy. You need to take action to maintain and improve your energy. Without your physiology being intact, your effectiveness in achieving your life's goals will be reduced.

To strengthen the base of your energy, get sufficient sleep of 6 to 8 hours daily, drink potable water of 8 to 10 glasses daily, maintain a balanced diet, and follow an exercise plan suitable for your physical and health conditions.

3. Focusing on growth and prosperity

Your life is governed by the impulses of your mind. These impulses convert to thoughts that in turn become action, which in time become habits and form your life. To access your awesomeness, you have to develop your innate potential. Your potential is manifested as you grow in mind, body, and spirit.

Accordingly, you must be a lifelong learner. Knowledge is increasing every day, and technology is progressing relentlessly. You must therefore have a plan and strategy to keep relevant in your field and in the advance of society generally.

4. Living your faith and/or values

Your life has to be governed by principles, either consciously or unconsciously. To be the best expression of yourself, you must have a belief in yourself. Your self-confidence is critical, and also the belief that what you want or aspire to is achievable.

You have to be true to yourself, be authentic. Never give up. Be courageous. You have the power to express your awesomeness in ways that are true to your faith or your own values system.

5. Clarity and empathy with others

Life would be impossible without communication. What you think and feel has to be communicated for others to know of it; your values and aspirations have to be communicated.

To capture and manifest your awesomeness, you must communicate simply and with clarity. If the message is garbled, your intention will not be properly understood. Moreover, you must take into account the level of consciousness of the listener about what you are communicating. This requires you to act with empathy to be fully effective. Communication is so essential that there is the adage, "Communicate or die."

Phillip Rochford is a development coach with more than 40 years of experience in both the corporate and personal arenas.