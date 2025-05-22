When we are confident about ourselves and what we are doing with our lives, we tend to succeed in our endeavors.

Research consistently supports a positive link between self-confidence and success, commonly referred to as a virtuous cycle. In this article, I have outlined some practical steps, which if followed, can help you to live life more confidently.

These 10 steps are practically a blueprint for getting exactly what you want:

1. Clearly define the goals that serve others and yourself

Work out what you truly would love to do with your life, and once you have a clear idea of what you would love to do, it will be easier to know the exact action steps you can take that will help you achieve them.

2. Prioritize your daily actions to help achieve these goals

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

This will enable you to remain more focused on the most efficient and effective highest priority actions each day that will help you fulfill your goals. Delegate lower-priority actions whenever and wherever possible.

Focusing on a few key tasks and aligning them with your values helps reduce overwhelm, improve focus, and increase the likelihood of success. A 2021 study concluded that this approach also fosters a sense of control and helps manage stress.

3. Keep yourself accountable for those goals

Create a daily checklist of the most important and proven actions that get results and that are most essential to complete. The more you do these things and finish them, the greater your sense of achievement will be.

Once you have achieved what you have set out to do, then reward yourself in ways that match your highest values. You deserve it.

4. Focus on earning more income

Do this by serving greater numbers of people through achieving your goals. While money is not the sole determinant of happiness, higher income can be associated with positive outcomes, including lower stress, more control over life events, and increased life satisfaction.

Focusing on effectively earning a higher income may lead to increased self-worth, boosted self-esteem, and even a sense of purpose. A 2017 study cautioned that it's crucial to avoid becoming overly reliant on income as the primary source of self-esteem and to cultivate a sense of self-worth through competencies and impact.

5. Save more and more of your profits

If you want to empower yourself, you need to become more financially independent. Don’t be a financial slave; become a financial master.

When you manage your finances wisely, you will get more money to manage. Value serving others, Value yourself (save/invest). Value maintaining sustainable fair exchanges

6. Surround yourself with higher achievers

If you surround yourself with people who inspire you and uplift you, you will expand too and in turn do the same for others. Studies indicate that being around people who consistently achieve their goals can boost one's motivation, persistence, and overall success.

High achievers often prioritize achievement over avoiding failure. Their focus on results and relentless pursuit of success can influence those around them, encouraging a more proactive and goal-oriented approach to life.

7. Define your dream destiny

Define for yourself what type of person you intend to be. Say to yourself exactly how you would love to be: "I am confident, powerful, and decisive." You will become what you truly intend to be.

8. Read every day to expand and open your mind

Arthur Bargan / Shutterstock

The more wisdom you read, the more your mind and vocabulary will expand. Reading will help you to speak with greater confidence and poise.

Daily reading is beneficial for cognitive function, including memory, focus, and overall brain health. Reading can enhance mental flexibility, increase empathy, and improve communication skills. Some studies also suggest that reading for a certain amount of time each day may extend lifespan.

9. Write down what you're grateful for

Every day, write down what you have to be grateful for. This will shift your perceptions of life and your attitude and will be a constant reminder to be more appreciative.

Be grateful. Gratitude opens the heart to love, which window washes the mind with inspiration and brings enthusiasm to the body.

10. Eat wisely, rhythmically, and moderately

To have a well body and mind, you’ll need a wise daily life routine. If you overeat, you will slow down and feel sluggish. If you eat wisely and moderately, you will not suffer from digestion problems and will have more optimal physical function.

